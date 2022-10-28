SC Lottery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky For Life
14-18-22-37-43, Lucky Ball: 13
(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-seven, forty-three; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Mega Millions
04-18-31-53-69, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2
(four, eighteen, thirty-one, fifty-three, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $87,000,000
Palmetto Cash 5
08-11-21-29-35, Power-Up: 2
(eight, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-five; Power, Up: two)
Pick 3 Evening
9-9-8, FB: 1
(nine, nine, eight; FB: one)
Pick 3 Midday
4-0-7, FB: 9
(four, zero, seven; FB: nine)
Pick 4 Evening
3-6-3-8, FB: 1
(three, six, three, eight; FB: one)
Pick 4 Midday
6-4-3-1, FB: 9
(six, four, three, one; FB: nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 800,000,000
