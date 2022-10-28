ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 9

AP_001508.84c55ad4b5e141d5beb401582f335884.0328
2d ago

No words can bring this hard working man back!!! It’s so sad 😞 hopefully this offender can face justice!!!

Reply
5
GetALife
2d ago

Direct all these animals to Pritzker’s and Lightfoot’s residences.

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in shooting in Joliet that left homes sprayed with gunfire

JOLIET, Illinois - A man was murdered in Joliet on Sunday, and the shooter left shell casings and homes sprayed with gunfire. Joliet police said that at 12:20, officers responded to Columbia and Henderson and found a crashed SUV. Inside was a man, 27, who was dead. He had been...
JOLIET, IL
cwbchicago.com

Second victim of September double-shooting in the Loop has died

A Chicago man who was shot in the Loop last month has succumbed to his injuries, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Rashawn Selmon, 37, died at Stroger Hospital at 9:11 p.m. Thursday, officials said. Another man, Ronald Thomas, died moments after the shooting, which occurred in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men wounded in Woodlawn drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded Sunday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The pair, 28 and 30, were walking outside around 11:18 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when someone in a sedan started shooting, according to Chicago police. The 28-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

20-year-old woman shot, killed on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot on Chicago's Northwest Side early Sunday morning. Police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 6800 block of West Grand Avenue in Montclare around 3:10 a.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots. The victim was pronounced dead on...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man shot during domestic incident in Rogers Park, police say

A man was shot in the leg during a domestic dispute inside a Rogers Park apartment overnight, according to Chicago police. Investigators are sorting through conflicting accounts to figure out what happened. Around 2:50 a.m., neighbors called police to the 1700 block of West Farwell after hearing gunshots and a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bond denied for Addison man accused of murdering wife

WHEATON, Ill. - Bond has been denied for an Addison man accused of killing his wife in their home earlier this week. Brahim Bakayoko, 44, of the 1100 block of Trinity Drive, appeared at a bond hearing Saturday morning where a judge granted the state’s motion to deny bond.
ADDISON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man lying in street ran over, killed in Beach Park: police

CHICAGO - A man lying in the road was hit by a car and killed Saturday morning in Beach Park. Around 4:20 a.m., Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash at Lewis Avenue and Hickory Drive where deputies found a man dead. Police say a Volvo S40, driven...
BEACH PARK, IL
WGN News

12-year-old shot on West Side

CHICAGO — A 12-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday on Chicago’s West Side. According to police, the boy was in the 1000 block of West 13th Street in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood around 5 p.m. when he was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and police say he […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man driving BMW carjacked in Chicago's Loop

CHICAGO - A man driving a BMW was carjacked in Chicago's Loop on Sunday morning. The victim was in the BMW on Jackson Boulevard near South Michigan Avenue around 5:30 when a black four-door sedan pulled up alongside him. Two men from the sedan got out and one threatened the...
CHICAGO, IL
KCJJ

Chicago man arrested for stealing package and possessing drugs

A Chicago man was arrested earlier this month after allegedly stealing a package from an Iowa City residence and being found with methamphetamine. Police say the incident occurred at a residence on Muscatine Avenue at approximately 11:45 am October 22nd. 44-year-old Robert Seals reportedly took possession of a package worth over $5000 that had been mailed to that address and drove away in a silver Dodge Durango. The arrest report does not specify the contents of the package.
IOWA CITY, IA
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in eye in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was in critical condition after being shot in the eye in South Shore. The man, 62, was walking on South Saginaw near East 76th around 8:20 p.m. when he was shot in the face. He was hospitalized at the University of Chicago in...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy