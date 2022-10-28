Read full article on original website
2d ago
No words can bring this hard working man back!!! It’s so sad 😞 hopefully this offender can face justice!!!
GetALife
2d ago
Direct all these animals to Pritzker’s and Lightfoot’s residences.
Chicago crime: Man carjacked at gunpoint in Loop, police say
A man was carjacked at gunpoint downtown, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in shooting in Joliet that left homes sprayed with gunfire
JOLIET, Illinois - A man was murdered in Joliet on Sunday, and the shooter left shell casings and homes sprayed with gunfire. Joliet police said that at 12:20, officers responded to Columbia and Henderson and found a crashed SUV. Inside was a man, 27, who was dead. He had been...
cwbchicago.com
No bail for man accused of hijacking driver, robbing bicyclist on North Side in 2020
Prosecutors this week charged a Chicago man with carjacking a driver in Albany Park and then robbing a bicyclist in Edgewater nearly two years ago. Officials did not say why it took so long to charge Carlos Perez, 24, even though both alleged victims identified him within days of the crimes.
cwbchicago.com
Second victim of September double-shooting in the Loop has died
A Chicago man who was shot in the Loop last month has succumbed to his injuries, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Rashawn Selmon, 37, died at Stroger Hospital at 9:11 p.m. Thursday, officials said. Another man, Ronald Thomas, died moments after the shooting, which occurred in...
fox32chicago.com
2 men wounded in Woodlawn drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded Sunday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The pair, 28 and 30, were walking outside around 11:18 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when someone in a sedan started shooting, according to Chicago police. The 28-year-old...
Chicago FBI seeks suspect in Little Village bank robbery
CHICAGO - A man suspected of robbing a bank in Little Village Saturday morning remains at large, according to Chicago FBI. Authorities are searching for the man who robbed the Old National Bank located at 3220 West 26th Street at 9:10 a.m. Saturday. The suspect used a note to request...
CBS News
Owner struck in calf after multiple shots fired at Bridgeview bar
CHICAGO (CBS) –Bridgeview Police are investigating after nine shots were fired at a bar Friday just before midnight. The shooting happened at the Xs and Os bar, located at 7801 West 79th Street around 11:45 p.m. Police said a man along with his girlfriend walked into the bar with...
Gulf War veteran charged in fatal shooting of West Rogers Park liquor store owner: CPD
Chicago police said they have arrested the man suspected of killing a liquor store owner in West Rogers Park.
20-year-old woman shot, killed on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot on Chicago's Northwest Side early Sunday morning. Police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 6800 block of West Grand Avenue in Montclare around 3:10 a.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots. The victim was pronounced dead on...
cwbchicago.com
Man shot during domestic incident in Rogers Park, police say
A man was shot in the leg during a domestic dispute inside a Rogers Park apartment overnight, according to Chicago police. Investigators are sorting through conflicting accounts to figure out what happened. Around 2:50 a.m., neighbors called police to the 1700 block of West Farwell after hearing gunshots and a...
fox32chicago.com
Bond denied for Addison man accused of murdering wife
WHEATON, Ill. - Bond has been denied for an Addison man accused of killing his wife in their home earlier this week. Brahim Bakayoko, 44, of the 1100 block of Trinity Drive, appeared at a bond hearing Saturday morning where a judge granted the state’s motion to deny bond.
fox32chicago.com
Man lying in street ran over, killed in Beach Park: police
CHICAGO - A man lying in the road was hit by a car and killed Saturday morning in Beach Park. Around 4:20 a.m., Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash at Lewis Avenue and Hickory Drive where deputies found a man dead. Police say a Volvo S40, driven...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in neck in front of Roseland home, pronounced dead at the scene
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the man, 27, was standing in front of a residence when he was shot in the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there are no suspects in custody.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Gunmen get out of vehicle and open fire on another driver, killing him
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Friday morning on Chicago's South Side. Around 11:34 a.m., police say the male victim was driving in the 10900 block of South Halsted Avenue when another vehicle approached. An unknown number of offenders got out of the vehicle and fired shots...
12-year-old shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A 12-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday on Chicago’s West Side. According to police, the boy was in the 1000 block of West 13th Street in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood around 5 p.m. when he was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and police say he […]
fox32chicago.com
Man driving BMW carjacked in Chicago's Loop
CHICAGO - A man driving a BMW was carjacked in Chicago's Loop on Sunday morning. The victim was in the BMW on Jackson Boulevard near South Michigan Avenue around 5:30 when a black four-door sedan pulled up alongside him. Two men from the sedan got out and one threatened the...
SWAT team responds to man barricaded with woman, child in Bronzeville, Chicago police say
The incident was resolved safely and charges are pending, CPD said.
KCJJ
Chicago man arrested for stealing package and possessing drugs
A Chicago man was arrested earlier this month after allegedly stealing a package from an Iowa City residence and being found with methamphetamine. Police say the incident occurred at a residence on Muscatine Avenue at approximately 11:45 am October 22nd. 44-year-old Robert Seals reportedly took possession of a package worth over $5000 that had been mailed to that address and drove away in a silver Dodge Durango. The arrest report does not specify the contents of the package.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in eye in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was in critical condition after being shot in the eye in South Shore. The man, 62, was walking on South Saginaw near East 76th around 8:20 p.m. when he was shot in the face. He was hospitalized at the University of Chicago in...
Chicago business owner fights off armed robber at Portage Park car wash
Surveillance video shows a Chicago business owner fighting off an armed robber with a gun pointed in his face.
