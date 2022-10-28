ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, NY

First-of-its-kind study to monitor NY air quality begins in Mount Vernon

By Nadia Galindo
 4 days ago

A first-of-its-kind air pollution monitoring initiative just launched in the Hudson Valley.

News 12 got an exclusive look at how the state is monitoring air quality and greenhouse gases in communities overburdened by pollution with cutting edge technology

The Department of Environmental Conservation is deploying hybrid cars, operated by Aclima, that will be driving around Mount Vernon, Yonkers and New Rochelle over the next year measuring air quality, emissions and toxic data.

The state is monitoring a total of 10 communities in New York in the $11 million first statewide mobile air monitoring initiative.

"That enables us to really understand pollution block by block to understand how its distributed and where its coming from," Davida Herzl, Aclima co-Founder and CEO.

Air pollution and greenhouse gases can be attributed to health issues.

"In the city of Mount Vernon, we are challenged with high respiratory illness, illnesses like COPD and asthma are very high not just in our adults but in our children," she said.

The study will help state officials prioritize mitigation efforts.

Results are expected when the study is completed in a year.

