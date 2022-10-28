ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
disneydining.com

The Disney World Ride No One Talks About

You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
disneyfoodblog.com

Sneak Peek at the World’s NEW LARGEST Cruise Ship!

You may have cruised on Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship — the Disney Wish — and maybe even tried another cruise or two, but a brand new ship might get you out on the water again!. A NEW cruise ship will soon take the title of being...
disneyfoodblog.com

Refillable Mugs Are Now MORE EXPENSIVE in Disney World

If you thought Disney was done with price increases, think again. Back in January of 2022, we saw hundreds of price increases on all kinds of food items. That happened again in October 2022. Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars, pretzels, bottles of water, character meals, and more are all more expensive in the Most Magical Place on Earth. And now we’ve spotted another price increase.
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Makes a Bar, Drink Package Change

You’ve probably already noticed that everything is more expensive these days, and that’s not likely to change anytime soon. The reasons for this are varied, ranging from rising fuel prices to labor shortages and supply chain issues owing to the covid-19 pandemic. As a result, people are having...
disneydining.com

Elderly Man Dies After Riding PeopleMover Attraction at Disney’s Magic Kingdom

An 83-year-old man who was visiting Disney’s Magic Kingdom died following a ride aboard the PeopleMover attraction, according to a report from the State of Florida. The Orlando Sentinel reports that an elderly man suffered a “cardiac event” after riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom on September 25. His is the first death of a Guest by a major theme park in the state of Florida since May 2021, when a nearly-60-year-old man died after riding the Spaceship Earth attraction at EPCOT. He subsequently lost consciousness after exiting the attraction and later died at the hospital.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World

We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
msn.com

Cruise ship drinks packages: A line-by-line guide

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. It’s easy to run up a monster bill ordering wine, beer and mixed drinks by the glass on a cruise ship. The cost of alcoholic drinks on cruise vessels — particularly cocktails — can be pricey. But for those who regularly order several alcoholic drinks a day when cruising, there’s a way to save: a flat-fee drinks package.
TheStreet

Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines Have a Big Problem

Americans have gotten nervous about the economy. Prices have gone up on housing, cars, food, gas and pretty much everything else. And, while the jobs market has generally been strong and some of those rising prices have stabilized, or even dropped a little, it's fair to say that more people are being cautious about how they spend money.
disneyfoodblog.com

You HAVE to See These Haunted Mansion Pumpkins Made By Disney World Cast Members!

Halloween weekend is here, and although we’re starting to see the winter holidays creeping in (Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios, we’re looking at you), Disney World is still celebrating the end of the spooky season in a big way. You can still see Halloween decorations in Magic Kingdom,...
disneyfoodblog.com

What’s New at Disney World Hotels: Holiday Tees and a Wilderness Lodge Corkcicle

Happy Halloween, DFB Friends! We’ve been enjoying the Halloween festivities (and FOOD) in Disney World, although holiday decor is starting to creep its way into Disney Parks!. We’re looking forward to seeing the gingerbread house at the Grand Floridian (it’s tradition!) and finding all the fun holiday displays and...
disneyfoodblog.com

What’s New at Disneyland Resort: Ride Closes for Holiday Overlay

Hello from the West Coast! It’s Halloween weekend here in Disneyland, although the snow on Sleeping Beauty Castle might suggest otherwise. But that’s okay — we know the holidays are right around the corner and we’re as ready as anyone to get our hands on one of those world-famous Disneyland candy canes and we can’t wait to check out all the food booths at California Adventure’s Festival of Holidays. In the meantime, though, let’s see what’s new!
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Royal Caribbean saw its largest booking day in history after opening reservations for the world's biggest cruise ship sailing in 2024 — take a look around the ship

Slide 1 of 42: Royal Caribbean International saw its largest booking day ever after opening reservations for the Icon of the Seas. The new 1,198-foot-long mega-ship will be able to accommodate 7,600 guests across its 2,805 staterooms. Take a look around the new ship filled with eight neighborhoods, seven pools, and a waterfall. Read the original article on Business Insider.
disneyfoodblog.com

The Creepiest Souvenir in Disney World Is Now $20 CHEAPER

Can you go to Disney World without wearing ears, a fun hat, or a cool headband?. How can you not? We all love our Minnie Ears and our Mickey ear hats and our fun headbands. Now also might be a good time to stock up on some headwear, too — because there’s a HUGE sale happening in Disney World you need to know about.

Comments / 0

Community Policy