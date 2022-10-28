Read full article on original website
Related
disneydining.com
The Disney World Ride No One Talks About
You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
6 expensive things at Disney World that were free only a few years ago
Disney World in Orlando, Florida, once offered free amenities like airport transportation and FastPass tickets. Now, you have to pay extra for them.
disneyfoodblog.com
Sneak Peek at the World’s NEW LARGEST Cruise Ship!
You may have cruised on Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship — the Disney Wish — and maybe even tried another cruise or two, but a brand new ship might get you out on the water again!. A NEW cruise ship will soon take the title of being...
disneyfoodblog.com
Refillable Mugs Are Now MORE EXPENSIVE in Disney World
If you thought Disney was done with price increases, think again. Back in January of 2022, we saw hundreds of price increases on all kinds of food items. That happened again in October 2022. Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars, pretzels, bottles of water, character meals, and more are all more expensive in the Most Magical Place on Earth. And now we’ve spotted another price increase.
WDW News Today
Florida Man Spits on 13-Year-Old Girl While In Line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A 13-year-old Orlando girl reported being spit on inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue in the latest dust-up between guests at Walt Disney World. The situation unfolded July 31 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. Alanna, 13,...
intheknow.com
Disney World guest catches family allegedly sneaking in little girl in stroller to avoid ticket price
A TikToker claims she captured a family using a baby stroller to game Disney World’s admission policy, and the footage is going viral. Disney World guest @myfrienditsmebarbie gained over 9.5 million views when she uploaded the video, surreptitiously captured while waiting in line at Disney World. Since then, more...
We've spent 24 cumulative days on cruise ships, and these disappointing photos show what cruising is really like now
Over the past two years, Insider reporters have faced a few reality checks while sailing Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Disney, and Cunard cruise lines.
Royal Caribbean Makes a Bar, Drink Package Change
You’ve probably already noticed that everything is more expensive these days, and that’s not likely to change anytime soon. The reasons for this are varied, ranging from rising fuel prices to labor shortages and supply chain issues owing to the covid-19 pandemic. As a result, people are having...
My party of 2 spent $130 on lunch at Hollywood & Vine in Disney World, and the all-you-can-eat spot is worth visiting at least 4 times a year
Hollywood & Vine is a buffet-style character-dining experience at Disney's Hollywood Studios. In the fall, lunch and dinner are titled "Minnie's Halloween Dine" as part of a seasonal offering. My party of two spent about $130 for our meal, but we received an annual-passholder discount.
disneydining.com
Elderly Man Dies After Riding PeopleMover Attraction at Disney’s Magic Kingdom
An 83-year-old man who was visiting Disney’s Magic Kingdom died following a ride aboard the PeopleMover attraction, according to a report from the State of Florida. The Orlando Sentinel reports that an elderly man suffered a “cardiac event” after riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom on September 25. His is the first death of a Guest by a major theme park in the state of Florida since May 2021, when a nearly-60-year-old man died after riding the Spaceship Earth attraction at EPCOT. He subsequently lost consciousness after exiting the attraction and later died at the hospital.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World
We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
disneyfoodblog.com
Flight of Passage and Rise of the Resistance Wait Times Averaged an Hour and a Half in Disney World This Week
It’s almost Halloween, and just how SCARY are the ride wait times at Disney World?. We’ve seen some HIGH wait times this month but we’ve also seen some wait times going down. As we head into the holiday (and usually busier) season in Disney World, we’re taking a look at the wait times during the last week of October!
msn.com
Cruise ship drinks packages: A line-by-line guide
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. It’s easy to run up a monster bill ordering wine, beer and mixed drinks by the glass on a cruise ship. The cost of alcoholic drinks on cruise vessels — particularly cocktails — can be pricey. But for those who regularly order several alcoholic drinks a day when cruising, there’s a way to save: a flat-fee drinks package.
I've been on 5 Disney cruises. Here are the 11 best things to eat on the ships.
I've been on five Disney cruises, and some foods are worth seeking out on the ships. The delicious chicken Parmesan from the adults-only restaurant is only served at brunch. Dinner with Rapunzel isn't complete without scallop pasta, and you can end the night with gelato.
Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines Have a Big Problem
Americans have gotten nervous about the economy. Prices have gone up on housing, cars, food, gas and pretty much everything else. And, while the jobs market has generally been strong and some of those rising prices have stabilized, or even dropped a little, it's fair to say that more people are being cautious about how they spend money.
disneyfoodblog.com
You HAVE to See These Haunted Mansion Pumpkins Made By Disney World Cast Members!
Halloween weekend is here, and although we’re starting to see the winter holidays creeping in (Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios, we’re looking at you), Disney World is still celebrating the end of the spooky season in a big way. You can still see Halloween decorations in Magic Kingdom,...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney World Hotels: Holiday Tees and a Wilderness Lodge Corkcicle
Happy Halloween, DFB Friends! We’ve been enjoying the Halloween festivities (and FOOD) in Disney World, although holiday decor is starting to creep its way into Disney Parks!. We’re looking forward to seeing the gingerbread house at the Grand Floridian (it’s tradition!) and finding all the fun holiday displays and...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disneyland Resort: Ride Closes for Holiday Overlay
Hello from the West Coast! It’s Halloween weekend here in Disneyland, although the snow on Sleeping Beauty Castle might suggest otherwise. But that’s okay — we know the holidays are right around the corner and we’re as ready as anyone to get our hands on one of those world-famous Disneyland candy canes and we can’t wait to check out all the food booths at California Adventure’s Festival of Holidays. In the meantime, though, let’s see what’s new!
msn.com
Royal Caribbean saw its largest booking day in history after opening reservations for the world's biggest cruise ship sailing in 2024 — take a look around the ship
Slide 1 of 42: Royal Caribbean International saw its largest booking day ever after opening reservations for the Icon of the Seas. The new 1,198-foot-long mega-ship will be able to accommodate 7,600 guests across its 2,805 staterooms. Take a look around the new ship filled with eight neighborhoods, seven pools, and a waterfall. Read the original article on Business Insider.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Creepiest Souvenir in Disney World Is Now $20 CHEAPER
Can you go to Disney World without wearing ears, a fun hat, or a cool headband?. How can you not? We all love our Minnie Ears and our Mickey ear hats and our fun headbands. Now also might be a good time to stock up on some headwear, too — because there’s a HUGE sale happening in Disney World you need to know about.
Comments / 0