ladailypost.com
Short Video Of Kiwanis Fireworks Show At Overlook Park
VIDEO: The Los Alamos Daily Post presents this short video shot from a drone of the fireworks display Saturday night, which the Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos provided for the community at Overlook Park in White Rock. This display was part of the White Rock Glow & Show event managed by the County Community Services Department, which included the Pumpkin Glow managed by the Los Alamos Arts Council/Fuller Lodge Art Center. Video by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Jazz Project Hosts ‘Black Box Jazz Club’ Thursday & Friday
Jazz Project will host “Black Box Jazz Club” Thursday and Friday. The event transforms the Los Alamos High School (LAHS) Black Box Theater into a Jazz Club and features eight student jazz ensembles from Los Alamos and Santa Fe. Both nights will feature sets from the “LAHS Jazz...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos … The Gateway To Three National Parks
If you enjoy exploring the great outdoors and discovering historic attractions, you’re going to love Los Alamos. “The city is a gateway to three national parks – Bandelier National Monument, the Valles Caldera National Preserve and the new Manhattan Project National Historical Park – and as a result, it’s drawing visitors who can’t wait to take in the area’s beautiful scenery while embarking on unforgettable adventures and learning about local and national history.”
ladailypost.com
SFNF To Begin Riparian Restoration Along Pecos River
SANTA FE — The Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) will begin implementation of a project to improve stream stability and aquatic habitat along approximately 1,000 feet of the Pecos River near Cowles on the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District as early as Nov. 1. The Pecos River at Cowles project...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Arts Council Wows Crowd With Pumpkin Glow
Scene from Los Alamos Arts Council Pumpkin Glow Saturday at Overlook Park in White Rock. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com. Scene from Los Alamos Arts Council Pumpkin Glow Saturday at Overlook Park in White Rock. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com. Scene from Los Alamos Arts Council Pumpkin Glow Saturday at Overlook Park...
ladailypost.com
Scenes From Community Trick-Or-Treat Event At LAMC
Scene from the Community Trick-Or-Treat event Friday at Los Alamos Medical Center (LAMC) where doctors, nurses and support staff got into the Halloween spirit to provide a safe and fun time for the community. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Scene from the Community Trick-Or-Treat event Friday at LAMC. Photo by John...
ladailypost.com
Video: Council Vice Chair Denise Derkacs Shares Work Session Highlights
Los Alamos County Councilor Denise Derkacs offers highlights from Tuesday night’s council work session. Video by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Scenes From Halloweekend At Allure Hair & Nail Salon
Scene from Halloweekend Friday with, from left, Benny, Sarafina (stylist) and Natalie Martinez at Allure Hair & Nail Salon at 148 Central Park Square. Courtesy photo. Getting into the Halloween spirit during Trick-or-Treat on MainStreet is Mimi, a 10-year-old chiweenie disquised as a small cow Friday at Allure Hair & Nail Salon at 148 Central Park Square. Courtesy photo.
ladailypost.com
Cone Zone: Week Of Oct. 31, 2022
Note: This is the final Cone Zone publication for the season. Cone Zone will start up again in the spring of 2023. The projects listed in this section are being managed by County Public Works staff through contractors. For more information, please e-mail lacpw@lacnm.us, call 662.8150, or visit “Projects/Public Works”....
ladailypost.com
Chamisa’s PreK Classes Visit White Rock Fire Station
Chamisa’s PreK classes had a walking field trip to White Rock Fire Station #3 Thursday on N.M. 4. This trip was a culmination of their unit on Community Helpers. Students had a tour of the fire station, saw the ladder fire truck, ambulance, and a firefighter in his full gear. They would like to give a huge thank you to Los Alamos Police Ofc. Smith for helping the students cross the roads safely and all personnel at Station #3 for an awesome visit! Photo by Debra Snow.
ladailypost.com
County Tourism Task Force Meets Nov. 2
The Los Alamos County Tourism Implementation Task Force (TITF) will meet at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Room 110 of the Municipal Building at 1000 Central Ave and virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: Nov. 2, 2022 TITF...
ladailypost.com
Obituary: Rhonda Nell Wilder Ekdahl 1941 – Oct. 15, 2022
Rhonda Nell Wilder Ekdahl, 80, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, passed away October 15, 2022 at Christus St. Vincent Hospital with her family by her side. She was born in 1941 to the late Nola and Milom Wilder in Luther, Tennessee. She graduated from Oliver Springs High School in 1959.
ladailypost.com
PAC 8 Community Media Center: Oct. 30-Nov. 3, 2022
PAC 8 Community Media Center is available for recording events, transferring of old media, shooting and editing, live streaming and drone photography and videography. For information, email pac8@losalamos.com, call 505.662.7228 or visit pac8cmc.com. PAC 8 Television schedule for Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2022:. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022:. 6 a.m. FSTV;. 5...
ladailypost.com
Board Of Public Utilities To Hold Work Session Nov. 2
The Los Alamos County Board of Public Utilities (BPU) will meet in a work session at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: Nov. 2, 2022 BPU Work Session Agenda. Find the link to this...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Hockey Association Registration Now Open!
Ice hockey registration is now open at http://www.lahockey.org. Courtesy/LAHA. Los Alamos Hockey Association (LAHS) ice hockey registration is now open at http://www.lahockey.org. The plan is to begin hockey in mid-November or early December and run through about mid-February, before the sun starts up over the mountain and melts the ice.
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: Support Melanee Hand For Council
I am voting for Melanee Hand for County Council. Melanee is a strong supporter for County public health services, outdoor/open space recreation, and small business – and Melanee is a very hard worker dedicated to our county residents. She is knowledgeable of and supports the proposed public health services...
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: Strong Support For Theresa Cull
While politics influence elections, the reason I believe Theresa Cull would make a superb public servant has nothing to do with her politics. Rather, it is because she embodies my ideal understanding of that role: she has unwavering integrity, she is civically oriented, charitable, and community minded. Simultaneously, Theresa is unassuming and grounded. As an empathetic and intent listener, she will take seriously the needs and demands of all of her constituents.
