Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
The Trick to Finding the BEST Deal From Spirit Airlines
If you plan on traveling to Disney World, you might plan on flying. Let’s face it — a Disney World trip is not getting any cheaper, and you still have to figure out how to get to Orlando. More than likely, you’ll want to fly, but how can you guarantee you’ll get the best fares? Well, there’s a way to check Spirit Airlines to get the best deal possible on airfare.
Don’t miss these spooky good deals for Halloween
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some restaurant chains are celebrating the spooky season with deals for people to enjoy. Most will require you to dress up in your wickedest costumes. Read more down below to see which locations are offering treats, no tricks. Baskin Robbins. Celebrate the 31st with 31% off...
Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights
Time to plan early. The Christmas and Holiday Events season in Orlando, is coming up quickly. This means breaking out the eggnog, Christmas movies and festive tunes. It's also a great time of year to be outside enjoying the area's... The post Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
universalparksnewstoday.com
Woman Reportedly Falls Four Stories from Universal Orlando Resort Parking Garage
A witness reported seeing a woman fall from the fourth or fifth floor at the Universal Orlando Resort parking garage last night. The witness reported the incident while in search of the woman, Danielle, and her unnamed boyfriend. They said their relatives called 911 and stayed with her until paramedics arrived.
Fan favorite McRib returning to McDonald’s stores for 1 last time
ORLANDO, Fla. — The McRib is returning to participating McDonald’s restaurants starting Oct. 31. However, this could be your last chance to get it, the company announced. McDonalds said it is holding a farewell tour in honor of the McRib. The sandwich was first released back in 1980...
Villages Daily Sun
Leesburg welcomes new ice cream shop Icy King to town
A family within the Villages is opening up their first smoothie-based ice cream shop in Leesburg this week. The ice cream shop Icy King is owned by Jonathan Tosto and his parents Michelle and Joe Tosto, who live in The Village of Belvedere. The family-owned and operated dessert shop in Leesburg will officially open for business Wednesday.
fox35orlando.com
Another family on Disney vacation gets car stolen at I-Drive resort lot
Orlando - A Mom from Syracuse, NY was really excited to bring her kids to Disney World, but on the second day of their vacation, their car rental was stolen from the resort lot. "We had a day at Magic Kingdom and then our next supposed park day, we went...
horrornews.net
Millie Bobby Brown Braves Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2022
Millie Bobby Brown Braves Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2022. Universal Orlando Resort recently welcomed Emmy Award-nominated actress Millie Bobby Brown to Halloween Horror Nights, where she encountered hordes of terrifying creatures – including undead fisherman in the “Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake” haunted house – during her visit.
thrillgeek.com
White Castle Crave & Go is now open in Orlando
Faithful fans of White Castle® in Orlando will soon have a new way to Crave. On October 26, 2022, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain is scheduled to open its inaugural Crave & Go location. The first of its kind in the White Castle system, Crave & Go is...
995qyk.com
40 Funny Dog Halloween Costumes
An Orlando tourist, superheroes, Gasparilla pirates, tech gadgets, entrees, celebrities… here are 40 super creative dog Halloween costume ideas. Which one’s your favorite?
Busch Gardens Tampa's Christmas returns with new fireworks show, food and more
New this year is the "Holiday in the Sky" firework show, featuring a dancing water fountain.
These Florida Restaurants Are Among The Best For Quick Bites
TripAdvisor found the nation's best places to grab a fast and casual meal.
A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to Orlando
As if Orlando isn't already exciting enough with Disney, Universal and the many theme parks in between, there's a new one coming to town and it's a bit less little-kid-friendly. Tank America announced in July that it will be moving operations from Melbourne, Florida to Orlando, and we just got word that they are finally taking reservations this Thursday, October 27, 2022.
Rise Southern Biscuits to Make Florida Debut in Winter Park
"Our fluffy, buttermilk and Cheddar biscuits are made from scratch and filled with savory ingredients ranging from crispy bacon and country sausage to fried green tomatoes and our famous Righteous Chicken.”
WESH
Central Florida dream interpreter breaks down the science behind dreams
ORLANDO, Fla. — How many times has this happened to you? You wake up in the middle of a bad dream and wondered "what was that about?" Can dreams be interpreted? Some say there's a science behind it all. One local "dream scientist" breaks it down in a way that's fascinating.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Air and Space Show takes to the skies in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. - Jets and planes took to the skies again at the Orlando Air and Space show, at Orlando Sanford International Airport. There were aircraft big and small, old and new, and loud!. "Because... because they go fast, with boosters!" exclaimed Knox Grasley, a 5-year-old aviation enthusiast. The crowds...
Rita’s Italian Ice to Open Kissimmee Location
When asked why he chose to begin franchising with Rita’s, Mr. Panchal says, “We recently sold our liquor business after 15 years and I decided to make a change in my life and try something new.”
whatnoworlando.com
Healthy Lunch Bowl Brand to Open in Orlando
The healthy bowl brand Bitebound will soon be opening in Orlando, according to a recent real estate filing. The store will be located at 5000 Dr Phillips Blvd, within the Grand Oaks Village shopping center, near Dunkin’ Donuts and Burntwood Tavern. Bitebound specializes in tasty and healthy offerings, typically...
Local Pizza Shop Owner to Open Donut Café
Apart from donuts, Mr. Zacchini will also be serving up a robust selection of coffee drinks along with Japanese-inspired fried chicken sandwiches.
wild941.com
St. Petersburg Resident Who Won $10M Has Been Found
A St. Petersburg woman is now a millionaire after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket! Laura Barnes is now $10 million richer after she bought the ticket from 7-Eleven. Barnes claimed her prize from the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee after playing the Powerball with Double Play draw game. The now millionaire , purchased her ticket from the 7-Eleven on 34th Street North in St. Petersburg. I think this is a sign for me to play the powerball! Im going to go purchase my ticket today. Saturday’s Powerball drawing is worth $8M.
Comments / 0