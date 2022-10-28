ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

disneyfoodblog.com

The Trick to Finding the BEST Deal From Spirit Airlines

If you plan on traveling to Disney World, you might plan on flying. Let’s face it — a Disney World trip is not getting any cheaper, and you still have to figure out how to get to Orlando. More than likely, you’ll want to fly, but how can you guarantee you’ll get the best fares? Well, there’s a way to check Spirit Airlines to get the best deal possible on airfare.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights

Time to plan early. The Christmas and Holiday Events season in Orlando, is coming up quickly. This means breaking out the eggnog, Christmas movies and festive tunes. It's also a great time of year to be outside enjoying the area's... The post Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
universalparksnewstoday.com

Woman Reportedly Falls Four Stories from Universal Orlando Resort Parking Garage

A witness reported seeing a woman fall from the fourth or fifth floor at the Universal Orlando Resort parking garage last night. The witness reported the incident while in search of the woman, Danielle, and her unnamed boyfriend. They said their relatives called 911 and stayed with her until paramedics arrived.
ORLANDO, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Leesburg welcomes new ice cream shop Icy King to town

A family within the Villages is opening up their first smoothie-based ice cream shop in Leesburg this week. The ice cream shop Icy King is owned by Jonathan Tosto and his parents Michelle and Joe Tosto, who live in The Village of Belvedere. The family-owned and operated dessert shop in Leesburg will officially open for business Wednesday.
LEESBURG, FL
horrornews.net

Millie Bobby Brown Braves Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2022

Millie Bobby Brown Braves Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2022. Universal Orlando Resort recently welcomed Emmy Award-nominated actress Millie Bobby Brown to Halloween Horror Nights, where she encountered hordes of terrifying creatures – including undead fisherman in the “Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake” haunted house – during her visit.
ORLANDO, FL
thrillgeek.com

White Castle Crave & Go is now open in Orlando

Faithful fans of White Castle® in Orlando will soon have a new way to Crave. On October 26, 2022, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain is scheduled to open its inaugural Crave & Go location. The first of its kind in the White Castle system, Crave & Go is...
ORLANDO, FL
995qyk.com

40 Funny Dog Halloween Costumes

An Orlando tourist, superheroes, Gasparilla pirates, tech gadgets, entrees, celebrities… here are 40 super creative dog Halloween costume ideas. Which one’s your favorite?
ORLANDO, FL
Uncovering Florida

A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to Orlando

As if Orlando isn't already exciting enough with Disney, Universal and the many theme parks in between, there's a new one coming to town and it's a bit less little-kid-friendly. Tank America announced in July that it will be moving operations from Melbourne, Florida to Orlando, and we just got word that they are finally taking reservations this Thursday, October 27, 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Air and Space Show takes to the skies in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. - Jets and planes took to the skies again at the Orlando Air and Space show, at Orlando Sanford International Airport. There were aircraft big and small, old and new, and loud!. "Because... because they go fast, with boosters!" exclaimed Knox Grasley, a 5-year-old aviation enthusiast. The crowds...
SANFORD, FL
whatnoworlando.com

Healthy Lunch Bowl Brand to Open in Orlando

The healthy bowl brand Bitebound will soon be opening in Orlando, according to a recent real estate filing. The store will be located at 5000 Dr Phillips Blvd, within the Grand Oaks Village shopping center, near Dunkin’ Donuts and Burntwood Tavern. Bitebound specializes in tasty and healthy offerings, typically...
ORLANDO, FL
wild941.com

St. Petersburg Resident Who Won $10M Has Been Found

A St. Petersburg woman is now a millionaire after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket! Laura Barnes is now $10 million richer after she bought the ticket from 7-Eleven. Barnes claimed her prize from the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee after playing the Powerball with Double Play draw game. The now millionaire , purchased her ticket from the 7-Eleven on 34th Street North in St. Petersburg. I think this is a sign for me to play the powerball! Im going to go purchase my ticket today. Saturday’s Powerball drawing is worth $8M.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

