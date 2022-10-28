Read full article on original website
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Democracy Project Invites Candidates To Help Build Trust In Elections
ALBUQUERQUE — With the goal of building trust in both candidates and elections, the New Mexico Democracy Project was recently launched by an alliance of local groups with the goals of getting candidates to sign on to its Candidate Principals for Trusted Elections. These five concepts – Honest Process,...
kunm.org
Election clerks in New Mexico are feeling besieged by false claims and criticism
Days after an intruder attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their house, federal authorities have issued an internal warning, obtained by NPR, of a heightened threat environment during the midterm elections. Misinformation about election security continues to spread. In New Mexico, some activists and officials have been convinced by people touting false claims about voting machines, and it's having a huge impact on local election administrators, as Alice Fordham of member station KUNM reports.
KOAT 7
The race for New Mexico's second Congressional District coming down to the wire
The race for congressional district two has gotten national attention this election season, with election day around the corner. Democrat Gabe Vasquez is running against incumbent Republican Yvette Herrell. Both candidates spent Saturday, campaigning in Albuquerque. Herrell in the west metro and Vasquez in the south valley. Currently, Herrell represents...
pinonpost.com
New info reveals Dem state treasurer candidate’s alleged abusive behavior
As things heat up in the final stretch of election season, one race that hasn’t gotten much attention is the New Mexico state treasurer’s race. That is, until now. Recently, allegations have resurfaced from the past of Laura Montoya, the Democrat candidate for New Mexico state treasurer. Montoya was called out in the Democratic primary for her prior arrest for domestic violence in front of a child.
newsfromthestates.com
Critics cheer ruling against New Mexico militia
Albuquerque police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard in front of the Albuquerque Museum on June 15, 2020. Steven Ray Baca (left, blue shirt) was arrested for shooting a person at a demonstration to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
KOAT 7
Conservation Voters New Mexico receives letter containing 'unidentified chemical substance'
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Conservation Voters New Mexico office in Santa Fe was evacuated and quarantined on Wednesday. According to the group, an anonymous letter was received at the offices containing threatening and offensive language directed toward Representative Nathan Small, the Democratic Party of New Mexico and Conservation Voters New Mexico.
krwg.org
Raúl Torrez is the Democratic candidate for New Mexico Attorney General
The Democratic candidate for New Mexico Attorney General is Raúl Torrez. He talked with Jonny Coker to share more about his campaign. Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived in Southern New Mexico for most of his life, growing up in the small Village of Cloudcroft, and earning a degree in Journalism and Media Studies at New Mexico State University. Jonny believes that access to news and information is essential for a smoothly functioning society, and public media is one of the best ways to spread that knowledge.
ladailypost.com
Governor Appoints Stephanie DuBois To Fill Couy Griffin’s Otero County Commission Seat
Oct. 19, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Democrat Stephanie Dubois to the Otero County Commission. The former chairwoman of the Otero County Democratic Party, DuBois fills the Otero County Commission seat of former Commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin. Griffin was removed from his Otero County Commission seat by a New Mexico judge for his role in the Jan. 6, 2020, attack on the United States Capitol. Griffin also is barred from holding future elected office.
krwg.org
Republican candidate Jeremy Michael Gay runs for New Mexico Attorney General
Jeremy Michael Gay is the Republican candidate for New Mexico Attorney General. He talked with Jonny Coker to share more about his campaign.
KOAT 7
Lujan Grisham has edge in latest Gubernatorial poll
A new poll is out, in New Mexico's Gubernatorial race. Michelle Lujan Grisham holds a slight edge over Mark Ronchetti, in an Albuquerque Journal poll released on Sunday. The Journal's poll reveals that 50 percent of voters preferred Governor Lujan Grisham, while 42 percent support Ronchetti. Libertarian candidate Karen Bedonie took three percent of the vote, with five percent still undecided.
Biden to travel to New Mexico for events with governor ahead of midterms
President Biden will visit New Mexico next week for events with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D), marking the second time a White House official has traveled to the state ahead of November’s midterm elections. Biden will head to New Mexico on Nov. 3, the White House said, for events with the governor and other state […]
kunm.org
FRI: Record high visitors nationwide came to New Mexico in 2021, + More
Record high visitors nationwide came to New Mexico in 2021 – Albuquerque Journal, Associated Press. New Mexico saw a record-breaking number of almost 40 million visitors last year, according to a new report released this week by the state's tourism office. The study determined 39.2 million people came to...
newsfromthestates.com
Vice president visits with NM governor in ABQ to reiterate importance of protecting abortion
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Dr. Eve Espey, the chairwoman of UNM’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology served as moderators during the discussion with Vice President Kamala Harris. (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) As early voting continues and General Election day creeps closer, Vice President Kamala Harris...
knau.org
Dozens of Navajo Nation communities report high COVID-19 transmission
Thirty-four communities on the Navajo Nation have been identified as having high COVID-19 transmission. They include Ganado, Chinle and Crownpoint, N.M. Tribal officials urge residents to continue wearing masks, distancing from others and getting vaccines and boosters. The tribe says in the last week, they’ve recorded 280 new known cases...
Man behind Epstein ranch fake deed accused of hiring hitman
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Florida man KRQE News 13 exposed in an investigation for fraudulently filing deeds for Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch is now accused of hiring a hitman to cover up his federal crimes. Mystery, money, and sex scandals surround the sprawling Zorro Ranch near Stanley, New Mexico, once owned by convicted […]
New Mexico Poison & Drug Information Center warns about edibles during Halloween
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Halloween is Monday and officials are reminding parents to be careful of edibles that look just like regular candy. The New Mexico Poison and Drug Information Center, says they’ve seen an increase in cannabis-related emergency calls and they fear it could get worse. “You know the two-year-old, the three-year-old those are the kids, […]
Former Lujan Grisham staffer claims he is receiving death threats
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A high-profile public relations professional who accused Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham of sexual harassment when he worked for her says his life is in danger. Last night, James Hallinan called New Mexico State Police from Philadelphia to tell them he was being threatened by someone named Angel on social media. Since Hallinan no […]
krwg.org
Report: New Mexico had 40 million visitors in 2021
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico saw a record-breaking number of almost 40 million visitors last year, according to a new report released this week by the state’s tourism office. The study determined 39.2 million people came to the Land of Enchantment and generated $7.2 billion in spending...
KOAT 7
Not all prison calls are listened to prior to inmates' release
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Just days before a Roswell man was released from prison, he called his girlfriend, threatening her if she was with another man. Once released, authorities say, he went to her home and shot and killed her. Now, the case is at the center of debate for...
kunm.org
Confluence of RSV, Flu, and COVID is filling up pediatric beds in hospitals in New Mexico
Nine New Mexico counties, including Bernalillo, have medium community levels of COVID19 according to the latest CDC data. In contrast, the COVID transmission map that doesn’t include hospitalizations shows most of the upper half of the state shaded in red, or highest levels of COVID spread. Now the confluence of RSV, flu, and COVID is filling up pediatric beds in hospitals.
