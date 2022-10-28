Read full article on original website
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ann Arbor community college named top veteran-friendly school
ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw Community College has been recognized by the Michigan Veteran Affairs Agency as a top-tier veteran-friendly school. The Ann Arbor community college was once again given a gold-level honor by the agency for its resources and programs for veteran students. To receive gold-level status, the college...
Deconstructed pre-Civil War barn to serve big new purpose in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI — An old barn that has stood on a farm outside Ann Arbor since before the Civil War is getting a fresh beginning as part of a new housing development in the city. Workers carefully deconstructed the 40-foot-by-48-foot structure at Hieber Farms off Parker and Spies...
UM says ‘natural experiment’ in race-blind admissions hasn’t worked
The University of Michigan has been running what it called “a ‘natural experiment’ in race-neutral admissions” for the past 16 years. And come to the conclusion that it’s not possible to create an adequately diverse student body without at least limited consideration of race, the university wrote in an amicus brief filed over the summer with the U.S. Supreme Court.
City hosting family festivities across Detroit for ‘Halloween in the D’ event
DETROIT – Halloween in Detroit will be a night for families and children to have fun across the city. On Monday, Oct. 31, the city is hosting “Halloween in the D”: A citywide series of special events for all. The night will include haunted houses, trunk or treat events at parks and more!
Out of the broom closet: Washtenaw County witches find community in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti native Tanet Casey felt like a solitary witch when she began practicing witchcraft 20 years ago. Despite growing up in a household open to nontraditional religions, she was unaware of the pagan community in her own backyard. “These things were very hush-hush,” Casey said. “It’s basically...
Michigan and Michigan State tailgaters celebrate rivalry in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI – Michigan and Michigan State fans came together for a long day’s worth of tailgating in Ann Arbor before Saturday’s night game. The often-close ties between the rival teams were on full display at Pioneer High School, where maize-and-blue and green-and-white tents stood side-by-side and “house divided” banners flew high.
Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools
The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
Historic Washtenaw County farm set to become permanent home for folk school
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Come never having swung a hammer and leave with three oval, steam-bent cherry wood boxes, hand-tacked in the iconic Shaker style dating back more than 200 years. That’s just a normal Saturday at the Michigan Folk School. Based in a historic farmstead a short...
Low cost community book sale returns to Ann Arbor this month
ANN ARBOR – The JLC Book Sale returns to town Nov. 10-12 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. The sale will feature up to 25,000 books, thousands of DVDs as well as audiobooks, video games, board games and puzzles. Admission to the event is free and hours are 9...
Bookstore for University of Michigan students closing after 88 years in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - For nearly nine decades, a rite of passage for University of Michigan students was sifting through rows of textbooks in the basement of Ulrich’s Bookstore. Hundreds of thousands of students over the years with course guides in hands would walk among the shelves and leave with the heavy sack of books that would engulf them that semester.
Here’s what people across the states call the night before Halloween
It has come to my attention that not everyone calls the night before Halloween “Devil’s Night” after a TikTok went viral explaining that we Michiganders might actually be in the minority. I don’t know about you, but I grew up calling the night before Halloween Devil’s Night....
Get in the holiday spirit with these art workshops in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – It’s not too early to start thinking about holiday gifts, and what’s better than a handmade one?. The Ann Arbor Art Center is offering adult and family-friendly winter workshops ranging from hot cocoa mugs and sterling silver earrings to light-up Christmas trees and ornaments.
Michigan State suspends four players for for tunnel melee at Michigan
Michigan State has suspended four players for their role in roughing up Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing a game.
A former Olympian returns to Detroit to spread awareness about adoption
Scott Hamilton, an Olympic gold medalist and cancer survivor, is returning to Detroit to help spread awareness about adoption and raise money for a local organization that helps children find their forever homes. The former Olympian is on a mission to spread the word about adoption. He teamed up with...
Joe Louis Greenway Will Connect Detroit to Hamtramck, Highland Park and Dearborn
(CBS DETROIT) - A new trail is one mile closer to connecting neighboring cities.Hundreds gathered Saturday to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of the Joe Louis Greenway. "The Joe Louis Greenway will go a long way towards creating a sense of pride that helps alleviate the mental anguish of decades of disinvestment in our communities," said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.The first mile to the path can be found between Joy Road and Warren near Livernois in Detroit."We just broke it through north of Joy," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan."A year from now, we'll be all the way up to Fullerton and it...
Michigan State football suspends 4 players after 2 Michigan players attacked in tunnel
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan State has suspended four football players after two Michigan players were attacked in the tunnel following this weekend’s rivalry game. Videos surfaced on social media Saturday night into Sunday morning after Michigan’s 29-7 win over Michigan State at the Big House in Ann Arbor.
Spooky Museum opens in Monroe
As Halloween 2022 comes to an end, a new horror era begins in Monroe. “It’s a 2 story horror attraction, I’m proud to announce this is Michigan’s first year-round multi-horror attraction,” Nate Thompson, Owner of the Michigan Museum of Horror told “Live in the D’s” April Morton.
MONDAY HUDDLE: Should a new tunnel be added at Michigan Stadium?
Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. Another incident brings question about tunnel at Big House. For the second straight home game, an...
3K-gallon spill of untreated sewage closes Washtenaw Community College campus
ANN ARBOR, MI - A spill of more than 3,000 gallons of untreated sewer water closed the Washtenaw Community College campus Wednesday afternoon, according to a WCC release. Facility workers identified the leak around 4 p.m., Oct. 26 and determined it came from a sanitary sewer line, the release states. The line was shut off and the leak was contained by 6 p.m. Wednesday, the release states.
Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly
Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
