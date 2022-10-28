ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor community college named top veteran-friendly school

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw Community College has been recognized by the Michigan Veteran Affairs Agency as a top-tier veteran-friendly school. The Ann Arbor community college was once again given a gold-level honor by the agency for its resources and programs for veteran students. To receive gold-level status, the college...
ANN ARBOR, MI
US 103.1

Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools

The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Low cost community book sale returns to Ann Arbor this month

ANN ARBOR – The JLC Book Sale returns to town Nov. 10-12 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. The sale will feature up to 25,000 books, thousands of DVDs as well as audiobooks, video games, board games and puzzles. Admission to the event is free and hours are 9...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Get in the holiday spirit with these art workshops in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – It’s not too early to start thinking about holiday gifts, and what’s better than a handmade one?. The Ann Arbor Art Center is offering adult and family-friendly winter workshops ranging from hot cocoa mugs and sterling silver earrings to light-up Christmas trees and ornaments.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

A former Olympian returns to Detroit to spread awareness about adoption

Scott Hamilton, an Olympic gold medalist and cancer survivor, is returning to Detroit to help spread awareness about adoption and raise money for a local organization that helps children find their forever homes. The former Olympian is on a mission to spread the word about adoption. He teamed up with...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Joe Louis Greenway Will Connect Detroit to Hamtramck, Highland Park and Dearborn

(CBS DETROIT) - A new trail is one mile closer to connecting neighboring cities.Hundreds gathered Saturday to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of the Joe Louis Greenway. "The Joe Louis Greenway will go a long way towards creating a sense of pride that helps alleviate the mental anguish of decades of disinvestment in our communities," said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.The first mile to the path can be found between Joy Road and Warren near Livernois in Detroit."We just broke it through north of Joy," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan."A year from now, we'll be all the way up to Fullerton and it...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Spooky Museum opens in Monroe

As Halloween 2022 comes to an end, a new horror era begins in Monroe. “It’s a 2 story horror attraction, I’m proud to announce this is Michigan’s first year-round multi-horror attraction,” Nate Thompson, Owner of the Michigan Museum of Horror told “Live in the D’s” April Morton.
MONROE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

MONDAY HUDDLE: Should a new tunnel be added at Michigan Stadium?

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. Another incident brings question about tunnel at Big House. For the second straight home game, an...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

3K-gallon spill of untreated sewage closes Washtenaw Community College campus

ANN ARBOR, MI - A spill of more than 3,000 gallons of untreated sewer water closed the Washtenaw Community College campus Wednesday afternoon, according to a WCC release. Facility workers identified the leak around 4 p.m., Oct. 26 and determined it came from a sanitary sewer line, the release states. The line was shut off and the leak was contained by 6 p.m. Wednesday, the release states.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly

Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI

