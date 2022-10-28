Nextdoor plans your route this Halloween with its Treat Map with new, pet-friendly feature

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bakersfield Now
Halloween safety tips with Kern Public Health
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — Halloween can be fun, but it could have some lurking dangers for you or your trick-or-treaters. Brynn Carrigan from Kern Public Health came on the show to talk about what dangers to look for, and how costume goers can be safe on this spooky holiday.
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Libraries extending hours at East Kern branches
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — The Kern County Library will be extending its operating hours at its east Kern branches starting Nov. 7th. Fahra Daredia from the Kern County Library spoke about which branches will have longer hours, and how you can sign up for library services. The following branches...
Bakersfield Now
Officials warn people about drunk drivers on Halloween night
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “No matter where you are even if you are in your comfortable neighborhood ,the completely unexpected and unfortunate things can happen even there," said BPD Detective, Marc Lugo. According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, adults between the ages of 21 and...
Bakersfield Now
Man hit, killed by train in southwest Bakersfield on Oct. 19 identified
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the man hit and killed by a train on October 19, as 48-year-old Jenaro Gabriel Blanco of Bakersfield. According to Bakersfield police, officers were called on October 19, 2022 at around 3:30 a.m. to the train tracks...
Bakersfield Now
Newsom speaks at summit on help coming to Kern County in wake of transition away from oil
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Governor Newsom told the crowd we're not going to walk away from our commitment, this as the state continues to accelerate the transition to low carbon green growth. He says the sky is the limit in Kern County. "Everybody surprise," Ashley Swearengin, Vice President &...
Bakersfield Now
At least one dead after crash on Frazier Mountain Park Road
Lebec, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — At least one person is dead after a crash on Frazier Mountain Park Road Sunday morning. According to the CHP’s website, it happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Frazier Mountain Park Road and Ralphs Ranch Road in Lebec. The website said a car crashed...
Bakersfield Now
Family searching for missing 39-year-old man
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Family is asking the community’s help in finding 39-year-old Roberto Vargas. He is 5’5” tall, about 180 pounds, with brown eyes and is bald. He has multiple tattoos and a facial scar, according to family. KCSO said he was reported missing on...
Bakersfield Now
Delano Police Department awarded $80,000 for increased traffic safety
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Delano Police Department has been awarded $80,000 in grants to deter unsafe behaviors and increase safety on roads, according to a news release from the department. The Delano Police Department said it will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs...
Bakersfield Now
Man assaulted in SW Bakersfield in September dies, suspect arrested
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man assaulted in southwest Bakersfield in September has died and a suspect was arrested today, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. On Sept. 15, officers responded to the 4000 block of Peachwood Court regarding a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers contacted a...
Bakersfield Now
Man suffers major injuries in vehicle, big rig crash south of Bakersfield: CHP
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A vehicle rear-ended a big rig on Highway 99, south of Bakersfield, leaving a man with major injuries just before noon Friday, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 11:43 a.m. CHP-Bakersfield received a report of a an injury crash on Highway 99, north of Highway...
Bakersfield Now
Multi-agency effort leads to 20 arrests in gang enforcement operation
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Twenty gang members were arrested and several weapons and drugs were seized in a multi-agency gang enforcement operation this week, hosted by the McFarland and Delano police departments. Around 54 officers conducted compliance checks, and of the 20 arrests, 3 felony and 17 misdemeanor arrests...
Comments / 0