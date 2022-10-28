ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Nextdoor plans your route this Halloween with its Treat Map with new, pet-friendly feature

By Tony Salazar, Eyewitness News
Bakersfield Now
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Bakersfield Now

Halloween safety tips with Kern Public Health

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — Halloween can be fun, but it could have some lurking dangers for you or your trick-or-treaters. Brynn Carrigan from Kern Public Health came on the show to talk about what dangers to look for, and how costume goers can be safe on this spooky holiday.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County Libraries extending hours at East Kern branches

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — The Kern County Library will be extending its operating hours at its east Kern branches starting Nov. 7th. Fahra Daredia from the Kern County Library spoke about which branches will have longer hours, and how you can sign up for library services. The following branches...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Officials warn people about drunk drivers on Halloween night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “No matter where you are even if you are in your comfortable neighborhood ,the completely unexpected and unfortunate things can happen even there," said BPD Detective, Marc Lugo. According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, adults between the ages of 21 and...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

At least one dead after crash on Frazier Mountain Park Road

Lebec, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — At least one person is dead after a crash on Frazier Mountain Park Road Sunday morning. According to the CHP’s website, it happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Frazier Mountain Park Road and Ralphs Ranch Road in Lebec. The website said a car crashed...
LEBEC, CA
Bakersfield Now

Family searching for missing 39-year-old man

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Family is asking the community’s help in finding 39-year-old Roberto Vargas. He is 5’5” tall, about 180 pounds, with brown eyes and is bald. He has multiple tattoos and a facial scar, according to family. KCSO said he was reported missing on...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Delano Police Department awarded $80,000 for increased traffic safety

Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Delano Police Department has been awarded $80,000 in grants to deter unsafe behaviors and increase safety on roads, according to a news release from the department. The Delano Police Department said it will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs...
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man assaulted in SW Bakersfield in September dies, suspect arrested

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man assaulted in southwest Bakersfield in September has died and a suspect was arrested today, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. On Sept. 15, officers responded to the 4000 block of Peachwood Court regarding a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers contacted a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Multi-agency effort leads to 20 arrests in gang enforcement operation

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Twenty gang members were arrested and several weapons and drugs were seized in a multi-agency gang enforcement operation this week, hosted by the McFarland and Delano police departments. Around 54 officers conducted compliance checks, and of the 20 arrests, 3 felony and 17 misdemeanor arrests...
MCFARLAND, CA

