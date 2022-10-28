MOUNT HOLLY – The Burlington County Commissioners approved the creation of a new grant program to support the development of much-needed affordable housing in the county. The board voted Oct. 26 to appropriate $3 million of the County’s federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation to fund the new Burlington County Affordable Housing Grant Program. Nonprofit organizations will be eligible to apply for a grant to support efforts to develop new affordable housing units within the county, including special populations such as families experiencing homelessness, housing instability or escaping a domestic violence situation.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO