No one would guess Susan Sarandon turned 76 in October of 2022. She’s as beautiful now as she was when she began her acting career in 1970. She’s been acting for 52 years, and the signs of aging she’s shown since day one are graceful and lovely. The thing about Susan Sarandon, though, is that she’s among the most talented women in the world. She’s good at what she does, but people aren’t sure what to think of her. Sarandon sometimes plays a character who is less than kind, uptight, and overwhelmed, but she’s not like that in her real life. She’s kind and generous, and she’s living her best life. Susan Sarandon’s net worth sits at $60 million as of 2022, and she’s earned every penny of that.

4 DAYS AGO