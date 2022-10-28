Read full article on original website
toofab.com
Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'
The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
Kristen Wiig pushes Carol Burnett's wheelchair on a boat as they film Mrs. American Pie in LA with Leslie Bibb
SNL alum Kristen Wiig and the legendary Carol Burnett did their best early seventies glam as they filmed a boat scene for Apple TV+ comedy Mrs. American Pie on Thursday. The 49-year-old Oscar-nominated screenwriter is executive producing and starring as Maxine Simmons, a woman trying to join Palm Beach high society.
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
Naomi Watts Was Told Her Acting Career Would End Once She ‘Became Unf—able’ at 40: ‘That Made Me so Mad’
Naomi Watts just earned strong reviews for leading Amazon Prime Video’s English-language remake of “Goodnight Mommy.” This month, she’s headlining Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix thriller, “The Watcher.” She’ll also be reuniting with the mega-producer to play Babe Paley in the Capote-centric second season of FX’s “Feud.” All of this is to say Watts’ acting career is thriving, which is not what she was told by an unnamed Hollywood figure after her U.S. breakthrough in David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive.” Watts was 33 at the time, which many in Hollywood viewed as old. “I was told, ‘You better get a lot done because...
Ashley Judd Says Her Late Mom Naomi Encouraged Her to Come Forward About Harvey Weinstein
Five years after the #MeToo movement made headlines, Ashley Judd revealed her late mother, Naomi, encouraged her to come forward about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault. According to Page Six, Ashley Judd was the first person to go on record with the New York Times against Harvey Weinstein. While promoting the new film, She Said, which examines the bombshell reporting and the fallout of the movie mogul’s career, Judd spoke about her mother’s advice.
Following Leslie Jordan’s Death, ‘Call Me Kat’ at Fox Will Pause Production
Production on Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” will pause production following the death of Leslie Jordan, Variety has learned. The actor died on Monday in a car accident age 67. Season 3 is currently airing on Fox, having premiered on Sept. 29. Since the comedy series debuted in 2021, Jordan has held the series regular role of Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe, who is newly single in Season 1. In Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently set to air on Nov. 10, he gets his first love interest, a man named Jalen played by John...
Olivia Wilde Now Says Florence Pugh Had ‘A Really Wise Comment’ About The Alleged Feud Drama
Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde discusses the "wise" comment that Florence Pugh made.
Jason Bateman and Jude Law to Develop Limited Series ‘Black Rabbit’ at Netflix as Stars and EPs
Jason Bateman and Jude Law are developing limited series ‘Black Rabbit’ at Netflix. They will both star in the project and serve as executive producers. Zach Baylin and Kate Susman will write the one-hour series, for which plot details are not yet available. Attached to the series are Baylin and Susman’s Youngblood Pictures as well as Aggregate Films, Bateman’s production banner with Michael Costigan, and Riff Raff Entertainment, Law and Ben Jackson’s banner. The project brings Bateman back to Netflix after the conclusion of “Ozark” in April of this year. He starred as Marty Byrde in the crime drama series, which is...
How Evan Peters Came Out Of Going Method On Dahmer
Most people are vaguely familiar with the concept of "method acting," but unless you actually do it for a living, most people may not be aware of how deep that rabbit hole goes. It's an official system called The Method, which was created by Lee Strasberg in the early 1900s. It's all about getting deep into a role in order to portray it in the most accurate way possible. Lots of famous actors are method actors, including Hollywood icons like Daniel Day-Lewis and Johnny Depp. Sometimes — like in the case of Daniel Day-Lewis — method acting can result in Oscar-worthy performances that audiences can't get enough of.
Business Insider
Evan Peters says he turned to Will Ferrell comedy 'Step Brothers' to switch off after shooting tough 'Dahmer' scenes
Evan Peters credits "Step Brothers" for helping him leave behind his role as Jeffrey Dahmer. The 2008 comedy stars Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, and Richard Jenkins, Peters' "Dahmer" costar. "I brought in a lot of darkness and negativity," Peters said, per The Hollywood Reporter. At a panel discussion on...
TVOvermind
What is Susan Sarandon’s Net Worth in 2022?
No one would guess Susan Sarandon turned 76 in October of 2022. She’s as beautiful now as she was when she began her acting career in 1970. She’s been acting for 52 years, and the signs of aging she’s shown since day one are graceful and lovely. The thing about Susan Sarandon, though, is that she’s among the most talented women in the world. She’s good at what she does, but people aren’t sure what to think of her. Sarandon sometimes plays a character who is less than kind, uptight, and overwhelmed, but she’s not like that in her real life. She’s kind and generous, and she’s living her best life. Susan Sarandon’s net worth sits at $60 million as of 2022, and she’s earned every penny of that.
There’s a new ‘Beauty and the Beast’ — starring Josh Groban, Shania Twain and more
When does the new “Beauty and the Beast” air? How to watch the new “Beauty and the Beast.” “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Anniversary” airs on ABC and Disney+. Who is in the new “Beauty and the Beast” on ABC? Josh Groban and Shania Twain star in new “Beauty and the Beast.”
‘Anna’ Star Sasha Luss Set To Lead Red Sea Media’s Gamer Action Thriller ‘Latency’ – AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Russian model and actor Sasha Luss has signed on to star in Latency, a gamer action thriller written and directed by James Croke. The film is set to begin production November 21 in Bangkok, Thailand, with international sales handled by Red Sea Media at the upcoming American Film Market. The flick follows Hana, a professional gamer who suffers from acute agoraphobia. When Hana receives a new device to enhance her game by interpreting her brain activity, she begins to wonder if the device is reading her mind or now actually controlling it. Alexis Ren is also set to star. Producers include...
How do crowd crushes or surges happen?
The Halloween stampede in Seoul have people asking the question, why do crowd crushes happen? Is there a science behind this trend? Crowd safety expert, G. Keith Still, says suffocation plays the largest role in the death toll.
‘Black Adam’ Star Aldis Hodge to Play James Patterson’s Alex Cross in Amazon Series
Amazon has ordered a series based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross novels, with Aldis Hodge set to play the lead role. Officially titled “Cross,” the series is described as a thriller, with Cross himself said to be “brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wife’s murder has left him too damaged to receive it.” Variety exclusively reported that “Cross” was in the works in January 2020. Ben Watkins is writing and executive producing the series, and will...
20 Facts That Shocked, Surprised, And Spooked Me This Week
While recording "Monster Mash," Bobby Pickett and Lenny Capizzi used household items to make the spooky sound effects: the cauldron sound was achieved by blowing bubbles into a glass of water, and they replicated the sound of a coffin opening by scraping a rusty nail. Despite the song's success in America, it wasn't as well received in England. The BBC elected not to play the song because they thought it was "too morbid."
Popculture
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
EW.com
The incredible Nicholas Brothers: A classic Hollywood Black dance duo everyone should be obsessed with
"They are your favorite dancers' favorite dancers." That's what Nicole Nicholas, granddaughter of Black dance legends, the Nicholas Brothers, has to say about the dynamic duo of Fayard and Harold Nicholas. "Even if people do not know them, the people that they do know were admirers of them and of their work," she explains. "And if you see them and you see any of their films, you'll never forget."
Will Sharpe: 5 Things To Know About The Standout Star Of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2
Will is a new cast member of The White Lotus season 2. The White Lotus introduced new faces in the season 2 premiere, including Will Sharpe. Will’s character stars alongside Jennifer Coolidge and more as the show focuses on The White Lotus resort in Sicily. From the first episode, Will has us all intrigued.
