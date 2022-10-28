ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NBC Sports

Report: 49ers 'willing to listen' on trade offers for Wilson

It appears that 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the trade block. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday, citing sources, that the 49ers have received calls regarding the availability of Wilson and are listening to potential offers. Wilson ranks 11th in the NFL with 454 rushing yards this season,...
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/29/22)

It is Saturday, October 29, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are getting ready for the Cincinnati Bengals to come to town on Halloween for Monday Night Football. A well-deserved contract extension for a long-standing Browns player is the top story on the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Says One Trade Is Likely If Browns Lose Monday

The Cleveland Browns have been the talk of NFL analysts since March when the team traded for Deshaun Watson. Admittedly, the season that started out 2-1 has taken a disappointing turn with four straight losses. The Browns, now 2-5, face the 4-3 Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night in a key...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Frank Reich, Chris Ballard, Colts, Jaguars, Ravens

Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Colts owner Jim Irsay said he empowered HC Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard to bench veteran QB Matt Ryan and turn to QB Sam Ehlinger, noting he was “excited” for the change and the three of them were in “lockstep” about it.
The Associated Press

AP source: Bears agree to trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Chicago Bears agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. Smith, the NFL leader in tackles so far this season, joins a Baltimore team that has won two in a row and sits atop the AFC North. The Ravens have had their issues defensively this season, but they’ve improved in that area and now add a second-team All-Pro to their linebacking group.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Zach Wilson, Jets lament 'terrible' penalty call vs. Patriots

The momentum of Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets swung on one play. The Patriots trailed New York by seven points with 37 seconds remaining in the first half when quarterback Mac Jones threw an 84-yard pick-six to Jets cornerback Michael Carter II. Carter's interception was nullified by a roughing-the-passer penalty on Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, however, and the Patriots kicked a field goal three plays later to go into the half trailing 10-6 instead of 17-3.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Report: Browns now willing to trade RB Kareem Hunt

The Cleveland Browns are now willing to grant running back Kareem Hunt's trade request, ESPN reported Sunday. Hunt, 27, is in the final year of his contract and seeking a new deal. The Browns turned him down when he asked to be traded back in August. With a 2-5 record...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Broncos take lead as Russell Wilson finally gets going in third quarter

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is finally getting the offense moving. An impressive third-quarter drive saw Wilson march the Broncos’ offense down the field, culminating in a Melvin Gordon one-yard touchdown run that gave Denver a 14-10 lead over Jacksonville. It isn’t all good news for the Broncos’ offense, as...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Who is Sam Ehlinger? Meet the Colts' new starting QB

The quarterback carousel continues to spin in Indianapolis. After stumbling out to a 3-3-1 start, the Colts made a stunning quarterback change ahead of Week 8. Indy sent 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan to the bench, just seven games after surrendering a Day 2 draft pick to acquire him from the Atlanta Falcons. And taking the reins from the quarterback who's seventh on the all-time passing yards list is a second-year pro with almost no NFL experience in Sam Ehlinger.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Trade Rumors: Kareem Hunt, Browns, Jets, Steelers, Chase Claypool

Jason La Canfora continues to hear buzz about the Browns being potential sellers leading up to the trade deadline. According to La Canfora, the Browns remain active in attempting to trade RB Kareem Hunt, who is reportedly “drawing a lot of attention.“. Albert Breer reports that the Browns are...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Josh McDaniels apologizes to Raiders fans after another horrendous loss

Josh McDaniels' tenure as Las Vegas Raiders head coach is going terribly. The Raiders gave another horrendous performance in Sunday's Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints. Las Vegas was outplayed in all three phases and lost 24-0 at Caesars SuperDome. McDaniels took accountability for the loss during his...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Chiefs’ Ronald Jones tweets he wants to be released

Chiefs running back Ronald Jones wants out. Jones, who signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Kansas City this offseason but hasn’t played in a regular-season game in a Chiefs uniform yet, wrote on Twitter that he’d like the Chiefs to release him. “Sure would like a RELEASE...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

XFL reveals team names for third go-round

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his business team are hoping the third time is the charm for an XFL. The fledgling — it seems to be always fledgling — football league revealed its team names on Monday. Some are new and some are holdovers from XFL...

