Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers 'willing to listen' on trade offers for Wilson
It appears that 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the trade block. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday, citing sources, that the 49ers have received calls regarding the availability of Wilson and are listening to potential offers. Wilson ranks 11th in the NFL with 454 rushing yards this season,...
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 10/31/2022
The Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns will engage in the Battle of Ohio at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday Night. Are you ready for some football? Well, it’s time for a ClutchPoints party as we look at our NFL odds series and deliver a rowdy Bengals-Browns prediction and pick.
NBC Sports
Commanders accuse Colts owner Jim Irsay of continuing violations of NFL Constitution
Colts owner Jim Irsay keeps talking about Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. On Saturday, Snyder’s team issued its strongest remarks yet in response to the latest comments from Irsay. “It’s unfortunate that Mr. Irsay continues to behave in a way that clearly is in violation of the Constitution of the...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/29/22)
It is Saturday, October 29, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are getting ready for the Cincinnati Bengals to come to town on Halloween for Monday Night Football. A well-deserved contract extension for a long-standing Browns player is the top story on the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
Yardbarker
NFL Analyst Says One Trade Is Likely If Browns Lose Monday
The Cleveland Browns have been the talk of NFL analysts since March when the team traded for Deshaun Watson. Admittedly, the season that started out 2-1 has taken a disappointing turn with four straight losses. The Browns, now 2-5, face the 4-3 Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night in a key...
NBC Sports
Tyler Lockett says to “stop reaching” after quote is interpreted as a shot at Russell Wilson
After the Seahawks beat the Giants on Sunday, wide receiver Tyler Lockett made a comment that some interpreted as a shot at Seattle’s former quarterback, Russell Wilson. Lockett insisted it wasn’t. Following the win, Lockett said, “It’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Frank Reich, Chris Ballard, Colts, Jaguars, Ravens
Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Colts owner Jim Irsay said he empowered HC Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard to bench veteran QB Matt Ryan and turn to QB Sam Ehlinger, noting he was “excited” for the change and the three of them were in “lockstep” about it.
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey becomes first player since 2005 to run, catch, and throw TD in same game
Christian McCaffrey is fitting into San Francisco’s offense just fine. Acquired via trade last week, McCaffrey took in a 1-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter to extend the 49ers lead over the Rams to 24-14. It was McCaffrey’s third touchdown of the game, his first for San...
AP source: Bears agree to trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Chicago Bears agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. Smith, the NFL leader in tackles so far this season, joins a Baltimore team that has won two in a row and sits atop the AFC North. The Ravens have had their issues defensively this season, but they’ve improved in that area and now add a second-team All-Pro to their linebacking group.
NBC Sports
Zach Wilson, Jets lament 'terrible' penalty call vs. Patriots
The momentum of Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets swung on one play. The Patriots trailed New York by seven points with 37 seconds remaining in the first half when quarterback Mac Jones threw an 84-yard pick-six to Jets cornerback Michael Carter II. Carter's interception was nullified by a roughing-the-passer penalty on Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, however, and the Patriots kicked a field goal three plays later to go into the half trailing 10-6 instead of 17-3.
Yardbarker
Report: Browns now willing to trade RB Kareem Hunt
The Cleveland Browns are now willing to grant running back Kareem Hunt's trade request, ESPN reported Sunday. Hunt, 27, is in the final year of his contract and seeking a new deal. The Browns turned him down when he asked to be traded back in August. With a 2-5 record...
NBC Sports
Broncos take lead as Russell Wilson finally gets going in third quarter
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is finally getting the offense moving. An impressive third-quarter drive saw Wilson march the Broncos’ offense down the field, culminating in a Melvin Gordon one-yard touchdown run that gave Denver a 14-10 lead over Jacksonville. It isn’t all good news for the Broncos’ offense, as...
NBC Sports
Who is Sam Ehlinger? Meet the Colts' new starting QB
The quarterback carousel continues to spin in Indianapolis. After stumbling out to a 3-3-1 start, the Colts made a stunning quarterback change ahead of Week 8. Indy sent 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan to the bench, just seven games after surrendering a Day 2 draft pick to acquire him from the Atlanta Falcons. And taking the reins from the quarterback who's seventh on the all-time passing yards list is a second-year pro with almost no NFL experience in Sam Ehlinger.
Browns vs. Bengals: Picks for Monday night’s Week 8 game from cleveland.com staff
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns return home to continue their AFC North portion of the schedule, hosting the Bengals on Monday Night Football. Cincinnati is 4-3 and winners of four of their last five games. The Browns, meanwhile, have lost four games in a row entering this vital stretch of the season. They have their bye next week.
Yardbarker
Trade Rumors: Kareem Hunt, Browns, Jets, Steelers, Chase Claypool
Jason La Canfora continues to hear buzz about the Browns being potential sellers leading up to the trade deadline. According to La Canfora, the Browns remain active in attempting to trade RB Kareem Hunt, who is reportedly “drawing a lot of attention.“. Albert Breer reports that the Browns are...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G addresses idea of 49ers struggling after scripted plays
The 49ers ended the first quarter of last week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs in a good position, up 10-7 on the AFC powerhouse. But, as has been the case in numerous matchups this season, San Francisco’s offense fell stagnant as the game wore on. After practice...
NBC Sports
Josh McDaniels apologizes to Raiders fans after another horrendous loss
Josh McDaniels' tenure as Las Vegas Raiders head coach is going terribly. The Raiders gave another horrendous performance in Sunday's Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints. Las Vegas was outplayed in all three phases and lost 24-0 at Caesars SuperDome. McDaniels took accountability for the loss during his...
Watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns talk about their big Halloween showdown with the Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio - In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb and other Browns break down their AFC North big matchup against the Bengals on Monday night. The Browns (2-5) can pull to within a game of the 4-3 Bengals and send them home 0-3 in the...
NBC Sports
Chiefs’ Ronald Jones tweets he wants to be released
Chiefs running back Ronald Jones wants out. Jones, who signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Kansas City this offseason but hasn’t played in a regular-season game in a Chiefs uniform yet, wrote on Twitter that he’d like the Chiefs to release him. “Sure would like a RELEASE...
XFL reveals team names for third go-round
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his business team are hoping the third time is the charm for an XFL. The fledgling — it seems to be always fledgling — football league revealed its team names on Monday. Some are new and some are holdovers from XFL...
Comments / 0