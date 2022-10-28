ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox, NY

WNYT

Two hurt in two car crash

A Schenectady man is recovering after getting into a crash with a mom and her toddler, this weekend. State police say a 30 year old woman from Killington, Vermont crossed the double line yesterday on route four in Mendon. Troopers say 52 year old Ian Killer was driving in the...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Sobriety check leads to deadly crash in Saratoga County

A stop at a sobriety check point Saturday night ended with a deadly crash. State Police told us this occurred just after 10 p.m. in Moreau. Vincent Mancuso, 23, of Fort Edward stopped at the check point, spoke to an officer, and then sped off. Police say they followed him...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Shooting in Albany under investigation

The Albany Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. Police tell us the shooting happened at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and First Street around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. We have been told one person was shot in the leg. There is no word on what led up to the shooting,...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Crashed vehicle leaves one injured in Troy

We’re also working to learn more information about a crash breaking news overnight at the intersection of 113th street and 5th Avenue in Troy. There was an injury reported, but no other details have been released. We will update you with the latest here and online.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Family seeks justice in fatal hit-and-run

A protest on Clinton Ave. demanding justice for an Albany woman took place earlier today. Tanisha Brathwaite was hit and killed by a vehicle in mid-September on Clinton Ave. And North Swan St. in Albany. November is right around the corner and there still has not been an arrest. “Justice...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Second victim in Hadley motorcycle crash dies

A second person involved in a Hadley motorcycle crash earlier this month has died. Dennis Mason, 45, was a passenger on the motorcycle when it hit a tree on Harris Road, Oct. 11. He had been at Albany Med with serious injuries. The motorcycle driver, Eric McFarlane, 48, died at...
HADLEY, NY
WNYT

Fulton County forest fire finally contained

The forest fire in Fulton County has finally been put out. The fire started on Lilly Lake Road in Bleecker. We spoke to the chief of the Meco Volunteer Fire Department, who tells us it started as a brush fire just after 12 p.m. Sunday. The fire quickly spread to...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Woman arrested in connection With Bennington Homicide

New details have been released regarding Wednesday night’s deadly shooting in Bennington, Vermont. Police told us the girlfriend of the alleged shooter was arrested in connection with the homicide. Bennington police also confirmed Elliot Russel’s alleged girlfriend, Erin Wilson, is in jail tonight. She’s being charged as an accessory...
BENNINGTON, VT
WNYT

Fire crews respond to apartment fire

This is video sent to our newsroom of the blaze at the Park Hill Lane apartments. Details are limited at this time, but we are told thankfully nobody was hurt. A representative from the Menands Fire Station says the flames are believed to have been confined to one unit. We’ll...
MENANDS, NY
WNYT

Active police incident in Granville resolved

An active police incident on East Main Street in Granville has been resolved. That’s according to the Washington County Department of Public Safety. East Main Street reopened by 7 p.m. Thursday, and residents who were unable to get tot their home can now do so. Before that, people on...
GRANVILLE, NY
WNYT

Upcoming Halloween road closures in Cohoes

There will be road closures in Cohoes on Halloween. This includes no parking on these streets from 3-9 p.m. Limited access and no parking for cars in the Glen Meadows area. There will be road closures at Bayberry Lane at Vliet Boulevard, Willowbrook Lane and Vliet Boulevard, and Meadowlark Drive at Willowbrook Lane.
COHOES, NY
MassLive.com

Missing Springfield man Frederick Mayock’s kayak found in NY lake, police say

A missing Springfield man’s kayak was found floating in the middle of a New York lake at the time of his disappearance on Saturday, according to New York State Police. Frederick Mayock, a 47-year-old Springfield man, went kayaking in the Canadarago Lake area, just south of Richfield Springs, New York, on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to police. He was last seen assembling the kayak around 12:30 p.m. that day.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

