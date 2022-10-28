Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Albany County Sheriff’s Office investigating crash in Albany
The Albany County Sheriff's Office is investigating a late-night crash that happened on Ten Broeck St.
WNYT
Police: Schenectady man crashed into tree while trying to flee Albany deputies
A Schenectady man is facing charges after a crash in Albany. The sheriff tells NewsChannel 13 that Ptolemy Sutherland was pulled over Sunday night, but then took off. Sutherland was allegedly speeding when he crashed into a tree on Ten Broeck Street. He’s facing a list of charges that includes...
WNYT
Two hurt in two car crash
A Schenectady man is recovering after getting into a crash with a mom and her toddler, this weekend. State police say a 30 year old woman from Killington, Vermont crossed the double line yesterday on route four in Mendon. Troopers say 52 year old Ian Killer was driving in the...
WNYT
Sobriety check leads to deadly crash in Saratoga County
A stop at a sobriety check point Saturday night ended with a deadly crash. State Police told us this occurred just after 10 p.m. in Moreau. Vincent Mancuso, 23, of Fort Edward stopped at the check point, spoke to an officer, and then sped off. Police say they followed him...
WNYT
Shooting in Albany under investigation
The Albany Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. Police tell us the shooting happened at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and First Street around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. We have been told one person was shot in the leg. There is no word on what led up to the shooting,...
WNYT
Crashed vehicle leaves one injured in Troy
We’re also working to learn more information about a crash breaking news overnight at the intersection of 113th street and 5th Avenue in Troy. There was an injury reported, but no other details have been released. We will update you with the latest here and online.
Police investigate fatal crash in South Glens Falls
The New York State Police are investigating a fatal car accident with the New York State Attorney General's office that occurred in Glens Falls on Saturday night.
Passenger dies from injuries in Hadley motorcycle crash
The passenger in an October motorcycle crash in Hadley has died. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said they were notified by the family of Dennis Mason, 45, of Hadley, that he succumbed to his injuries.
WNYT
Family seeks justice in fatal hit-and-run
A protest on Clinton Ave. demanding justice for an Albany woman took place earlier today. Tanisha Brathwaite was hit and killed by a vehicle in mid-September on Clinton Ave. And North Swan St. in Albany. November is right around the corner and there still has not been an arrest. “Justice...
WNYT
Second victim in Hadley motorcycle crash dies
A second person involved in a Hadley motorcycle crash earlier this month has died. Dennis Mason, 45, was a passenger on the motorcycle when it hit a tree on Harris Road, Oct. 11. He had been at Albany Med with serious injuries. The motorcycle driver, Eric McFarlane, 48, died at...
WNYT
Fulton County forest fire finally contained
The forest fire in Fulton County has finally been put out. The fire started on Lilly Lake Road in Bleecker. We spoke to the chief of the Meco Volunteer Fire Department, who tells us it started as a brush fire just after 12 p.m. Sunday. The fire quickly spread to...
Traffic stop ends in weapons charges for Albany duo
An Albany duo was jailed on Sunday after officers allegedly found a ghost gun, drugs, and a ski mask in their car following a traffic stop.
WNYT
Woman arrested in connection With Bennington Homicide
New details have been released regarding Wednesday night’s deadly shooting in Bennington, Vermont. Police told us the girlfriend of the alleged shooter was arrested in connection with the homicide. Bennington police also confirmed Elliot Russel’s alleged girlfriend, Erin Wilson, is in jail tonight. She’s being charged as an accessory...
WNYT
Fire crews respond to apartment fire
This is video sent to our newsroom of the blaze at the Park Hill Lane apartments. Details are limited at this time, but we are told thankfully nobody was hurt. A representative from the Menands Fire Station says the flames are believed to have been confined to one unit. We’ll...
Two arrests in connection with deadly Bennington shooting
Ulysses Ivey, 39, of Bennington was shot and killed Wednesday night.
WNYT
Active police incident in Granville resolved
An active police incident on East Main Street in Granville has been resolved. That’s according to the Washington County Department of Public Safety. East Main Street reopened by 7 p.m. Thursday, and residents who were unable to get tot their home can now do so. Before that, people on...
WNYT
Upcoming Halloween road closures in Cohoes
There will be road closures in Cohoes on Halloween. This includes no parking on these streets from 3-9 p.m. Limited access and no parking for cars in the Glen Meadows area. There will be road closures at Bayberry Lane at Vliet Boulevard, Willowbrook Lane and Vliet Boulevard, and Meadowlark Drive at Willowbrook Lane.
New details on fatal Berkshire County car crash
The Berkshire District Attorney's Office has confirmed more information on the fatal car accident that occurred in Sheffield, Massachusetts on Tuesday Morning.
Missing Springfield man Frederick Mayock’s kayak found in NY lake, police say
A missing Springfield man’s kayak was found floating in the middle of a New York lake at the time of his disappearance on Saturday, according to New York State Police. Frederick Mayock, a 47-year-old Springfield man, went kayaking in the Canadarago Lake area, just south of Richfield Springs, New York, on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to police. He was last seen assembling the kayak around 12:30 p.m. that day.
1 dead in fatal car accident in Amsterdam
A fatal car accident took place around 8:00 p.m. in the area of Northampton Road and Wilkes Avenue on Tuesday night.
Comments / 1