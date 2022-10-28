Read full article on original website
Pull Up a Seat to the Oldest Pub in Scotland
No trip to Britain is complete without a pint or meal at a pub. Luckily, if you're purely going for the cultural experience and aren't fussed about quality, it's not a difficult thing to tick off the travel itinerary. Pubs are a dime a dozen in the U.K, regardless of whether you're in a major city, or a quaint village. But not all pubs are created equal, and some are worth making a special journey for. Edinburgh's oldest licensed public house dating back to 1360, the Sheep Heid Inn, is one of them.
London's $96 million cable car, which became an unlikely viral hit on TikTok, has been given a makeover
As recently as February, the Dangleway, as it is nicknamed, was yet to find a new sponsor, and there were concerns about the cable car's future.
A third of restaurants, pubs and hotels at brink of collapse, trade bodies warn
A large proportion of Britain’s pubs, restaurants and hotels could go bust by the end of the year as the cost of running their business becomes impossible, trade bodies have warned.A survey of more than 500 businesses in the hospitality sector found that the vast majority are facing higher energy and food costs, which has sent confidence in the future survival of their firm plummeting.Leading trade associations UKHospitality, the British Beer and Pub Association, The British Institute of Innkeeping and Hospitality Ulster joined forces to urge the Government to provide a lifeline for struggling firms.If urgent action isn’t taken, it...
Time Out Global
This small city has just been voted the top place to visit in the UK
We’ve always arguing about which city in the UK is the absolute bestest. Which one has the best food. Which one has the least miserable people. Who wears the nicest long coats. That sort of thing. But how about which city is the best for a holiday?. Well, readers...
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job
A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
Antarctic: Scientists unexpectedly discover concealed river system the size of Germany and France combined
The surprising discovery of a 460-kilometer-long river beneath the Antarctic ice sheet may accelerate ice melting as the planet warms, according to a new study published in Nature Geoscience today (Oct .27). While the discovery gives us a new perspective on how a changing Antarctic can affect the planet, it...
BBC
West Midlands' first black female firefighter on her rise to the top
One of the UK's first black female firefighters has said fire services need to do more to better reflect the communities they serve. Samantha Samuels joined West Midlands Fire Service in 1990 at the age of 18. Now a Group Commander, she features in We Are Firefighters on BBC One...
A Switch to Cans Creates Chaos at the Beer Mile World Classic
Apparently, top-flight beer milers prefer bottles for faster times.
Rishi Sunak’s arrival as PM is historic but Britain still has work to do on racism
In 1969, the late Queen’s chief financial manager, Lord Tryon, told a Home Office civil servant that “it was not, in fact, the practice to appoint coloured immigrants or foreigners” to certain roles within the royal household. People from ethnic minority backgrounds were, however, allowed to work as domestic servants.
BBC
LEVC: Coventry taxi-maker announces 140 job cuts
About 140 jobs are set to go at the London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC), in Coventry. The firm said, like other automotive firms, it had been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and would be looking for voluntary redundancies. The move forms part of a package of measures to improve...
We've Officially Reached Peak Natural Wine Fair
European natural wine fairs are making their U.S. debuts in the hopes of finding success that still eludes them in local markets.
A towering tribute to unsung heroes of the trenches: Villagers create poppy memorial to three WWI soldiers because there was no monument to honour them
Villagers have spent four years creating a beautiful poppy tribute to three soldiers who died in the First World War after discovering there was no memorial for them. The cascade of more than 5,000 handmade poppies flowing from the tower, window and door of St Peter's Church honours Arthur Piper, 21, his brother William, 28, and George Westcott, 21, of Dowland, Devon.
Noma Plans Next Pop-Up Restaurant in Kyoto
Noma is more than just a three-Michelin-star (finally!) restaurant in Copenhagen; it's a global culinary phenomenon, earning René Redzepi rock star chef status. And like any rock star, he's gone on to tour the globe. Noma has operated pop-ups in England, Tokyo, Australia, Mexico, and New York. Now, the...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Lebanon kit and laptops stolen from team hotel
Thieves stole Lebanon kit and laptops containing sensitive information two days before their World Cup game against Jamaica. Police were called to the team hotel on Friday night. Lebanon would have needed new jerseys had they not been found later on a building site. Victory over Jamaica at Leigh Sports...
Popeyes' Cajun-Style Turkey Is Back — and Available for Nationwide Delivery for the First Time
The pre-cooked, Cajun-spiced turkeys have previously only been available in-store.
Number of people sleeping rough in London up 24% in a year
The number of people sleeping rough in London has jumped 24% in the past year, according to an official count, meaning more than 3,600 people slept on the capital’s streets between June and September. More than half were found sleeping rough for the first time by outreach teams –...
Man hurls firebombs at UK immigration center, kills himself
LONDON (AP) — An attacker threw firebombs an immigration center in the English port town of Dover on Sunday before killing himself, officials said. Two other people were lightly injured in the attack and over 700 migrants had to be relocated. The Kent Police force said “two to three incendiary devices” were thrown at the facility where recently arrived migrants are taken, and two people received “minor injuries.” A news photographer at the scene said a man drove up and threw three gas bombs at the facility before driving to a nearby gas station and killing himself. Police confirmed that “the suspect was identified, and very quickly located at a nearby petrol station, and confirmed deceased.” The force said “a further device was found and confirmed safe within the suspect’s vehicle.”
Man attacks UK migrant processing centre, kills himself - Reuters photographer
DOVER, England, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A man threw petrol bombs attached to fireworks at a centre for processing migrants in the southern English port of Dover on Sunday and then killed himself, a Reuters photographer said.
A Dreamy New 'Wine Safari' Takes You Through the Andes Mountains, Patagonia, and Beyond
Explore Argentina wine country aboard a private seaplane, with excursions through some of the country's most beautiful landscapes.
