Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’s mansion sits unfinished as marriage falls apart
It’s not just Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage that’s on pause; construction on the troubled couple’s South Florida mansion has been halted amid their looming divorce. “There is no telling what they will do with what was supposed to be their forever marriage home,” an insider told The Post Thursday, noting that last week’s Hurricane Ian also contributed to the building break. The Post obtained never-before-seen floor plans of the pair’s Miami Beach estate, and it’s clear they spared no detail. In addition to the $17 million the NFL star and the former Victoria’s Secret Angel paid for the land, The Post reports...
Gisele Bündchen Dated Another GOAT Athlete Right Before Tom Brady and Now Some Fans Are Hoping They Get Back Together
Amid the news the Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have filed for divorce, fans of another athlete the model previously dated having been lighting hope candles.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Hit Tom Brady With An Ultimatum
Tom and Gisele are in the midst of a divorce. If you have been paying attention to the gossip headlines, then you would know that Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are in the midst of a divorce. At the start of the NFL season, it was revealed that Brady would miss over a week of training camp due to a personal matter. It eventually became apparent that he was having marital problems, and with both seeking out divorce lawyers, it is obvious what was going on.
Women's Health
What Is Gisele Bündchen's Net Worth In 2022? Here’s How The Supermodel Made Her Millions
Gisele Bündchen has been a household name for years, and that's a status she worked really hard to achieve. Not only did she curate a super successful modeling career for over a decade, but she continued to build her empire with a lot of heart, hard work, hustle, and, of course, super lucrative endorsement deals. And, together with her (soon-to-be ex) husband and football star Tom Brady, the two have built up an empire of wealth together.
Tom Brady Seen In 1st Photos Since Divorcing Gisele With Kids Vivian, 9, & Benjamin, 12, At Movie
Tom Brady put on a brave face as he was seen for the first time in public after he and his wife Gisele Bündchen announced they have officially divorced. The NFL legendary quarterback was spotted treating the former couple’s two children, Ben, 12, and Violet, 9, to a movie in Florida on Friday night, Oct. 28, as seen in photos here. Rocking a casual ensemble of a hoodie and baseball cap, Tom kept a low profile as he helped to distract his adorable kids from the heartbreaking news.
Tom Brady Calls Divorce from Gisele Bündchen 'Painful and Difficult'
Brady and Bündchen will file for divorce in Florida on Friday morning, PEOPLE has confirmed Tom Brady is speaking out about his and wife Gisele Bündchen's decision to file for divorce. PEOPLE confirmed that the couple, who had been married for 13 years, were filing for divorce Friday morning in Florida. Brady, 45, posted a statement to his Instagram story shortly after. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for...
Gisele Bündchen Explains Decision for Tom Brady Divorce: 'We Have Grown Apart'
Bündchen and Brady said that they made the decision to divorce "amicably," and will "continue to co-parent" their children Gisele Bündchen is explaining the reasoning behind her and Tom Brady's divorce. The couple, who have been married for 13 years, were filing for divorce on Friday morning, sources confirmed to PEOPLE. Bündchen, 42, later shared an Instagram Story addressing the split. "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all...
Tom Brady Spends Weekend with Kids amid Gisele Bündchen Divorce, Source Says They Have 'Same Goal'
"She thinks he is a great dad," a source tells PEOPLE of Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's co-parenting style amid the pair's divorce after 13 years of marriage Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are committed to amicably co-parenting amid their speedy divorce. A source tells PEOPLE the seven-time Super Bowl champion, 45, is spending the weekend in Tampa, Fla. with their kids as he practices with the Buccaneers, following Friday's news that the pair was filing for divorce, which was quickly finalized later that day. "He is always happy when he is with...
Tom Brady Could Lose A Whopping $200 Million Divorcing Gisele
Yikes, that’s a big wad of cash right there. It’s no secret at this point that Tom Brady is in hot water with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as she’s upset about his decision to unretire and stick it out as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more year, after promising he’d be done after last year.
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen took ‘family stabilization’ course before divorce
Putting the children first. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen each completed a “Parent Education and Family Stabilization” course before finalizing their divorce on Friday. According to court documents obtained by Page Six on Friday, the NFL star, 45, finished the four-hour course on Oct. 25 and his supermodel ex, 42, completed it on Oct. 26. Bündchen’s certificate notes that the class was “required.” Per Florida law, separating and divorcing parents must take this course as it’s designed to educate, train, and assist parents in regards to the impact divorce can have on parents and children. Brady and Bündchen share two biological kids: 12-year-old Benjamin and...
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Divorce: Here's Why The Ex-Power Couple Chose To Delay Their Divorce Filing
After much speculation and tabloid headlines, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have officially announced their divorce in separate posts on their respective Instagram accounts. However, one divorce lawyer sees these two's move as "smart," giving them the privacy they want.
At What Cost? Tom Brady's Football Career Declines As Divorce From Gisele Bündchen Shakes Their Family
First he messed up his marriage, now he's fumbling his football career. Tom Brady lost his third consecutive game for the first time since 2022 as his divorce from Gisele Bündchen became finalized.On Thursday, October 27, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback suffered a looming defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, landing his team's overall record under .500 for the season thus far. In addition to his other lousy statistics, this is the first time Brady has lost five out of his six first games for the first time in his legendary career.Many critics of the professional athlete have assumed Brady’s declining...
Tom and Gisele officially file for divorce after 13 years of marriage
After weeks of speculation, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have officially filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage. Both Tom and Gisele shared statements on their social media accounts confirming the news. “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years...
