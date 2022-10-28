Read full article on original website
Lane's Last Laugh: Ole Miss Runs Rampant Over Texas AM
Lane Kiffin wasn't clowning around Saturday against Texas A&M.
KBTX.com
Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Greg Bludau became the 12th Man at Kyle Field Saturday night... in the most unexpected way. The College Station man was seen using his hands to snag a possum roaming around in the stands just before kickoff. Maurice Vilchez used his phone to capture the...
Live from College Station: Jimbo Fisher talks about the Ole Miss game
Follow along with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher as he meets with the media following the Aggies' game against Ole Miss. The team goes to 3-5 on the season and faces SEC East foe Florida next weekend as they move into the final month of the regular season.
wtaw.com
Aggie Soccer Drops SEC Tournament Match against Mississippi State, 2-1, in OT
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Texas A&M soccer team was doomed by Mississippi State’s goal in the 10th minute of overtime, as the Aggies dropped a 2-1 decision to the Bulldogs in Sunday’s SEC Tournament first round match at Ashton Brosnaham Park. The one-goal loss for the Aggies...
LIVE UPDATES: No. 15 Ole Miss vs. Texas AM
Follow along for live updates on Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss drops intense hype video ahead of Saturday night game at Texas A&M
Ole Miss released an intense hype video prior to Saturday’s tilt against Texas A&M. This will be an important road game for No. 15 Mississippi. The hype video included dramatic background music and highlights from games in recent years. The video also included clips from previous Ole Miss-Texas A&M matchups.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M player reacts to Lane Kiffin appearing to call him an expletive during Saturday's game
Texas A&M fell for a fourth game in a row on Saturday night at Kyle Field. This time, it was the Ole Miss Rebels handing the Aggies a 31-28 defeat. During the game, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was animated at certain points and in one situation, appeared to direct an expletive at Texas A&M freshman DB Bryce Anderson.
Jimbo Fisher’s job not in danger, but changes incoming for Texas A&M football
This has not been a good season for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M football. They have started the season 3 – 4, losing to teams like Appalachian State and Mississippi State in humiliating fashion. Because of this horrid start, many fans have been calling for Fisher to be fired. However… it seems like Fisher will be keeping his job for the near future.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M reportedly decides on starting QB against No. 15 Ole Miss
Texas A&M has decided on Conner Weigman as the starting quarterback for Saturday night’s game against No. 15 Ole Miss, according to multiple reports. This will be an important game to get the season on the right track, and Texas A&M hopes to bring new life to the team with Weigman as the starter on offense. Weigman will be making his 1st start at Texas A&M and will try to get a win in a big game.
Jimbo Fisher in another must-win scenario in A&M tenure
I wrote earlier this year prior to the Aggies' game with Miami there had been multiple times during Jimbo Fisher's tenure in College Station that his team has faced a must win type of home game. It's usually because of what happened in recent weeks before or because his program is counting on a big recruiting weekend to land another highly rated class. In seemingly every instance, Fisher and his Aggies came through to win or at the very least put on a performance that convinced recruits and fans that the program was still headed in the right direction.
Texas A & M University Joins The List of Kanye Separations
Kanceling Kanye has gone south. As far south as Texas A & M University. Oh yes, Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork just announced that the song Power by Ye, will no longer be played at their home football games from here on out. Wait, I Take That Back.
virtualbx.com
College Station: Texas A&M Breaks Ground On New Business Education Complex
Feature Photo: Artist rendering of the Mays Business Education Complex, slated for completion by spring 2025. Image: Texas A&M. College Station (Brazos County) – Texas A&M University’s Mays Business School recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion to its new Business Education Complex (BEC). The groundbreaking for...
KBTX.com
Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley to deliver meals to those in need
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the 39th year, Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley will be delivering hot meals to those in need. Danny Morrison with Epicures and Peggi Goss with the United Way of the Brazos Valley joined News 3 at Noon on Friday, Oct. 28. Over 2,000 prepared Thanksgiving...
KBTX.com
Halloween festivities across the Brazos Valley for Sunday and Monday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A variety of events are being hosted across the Brazos Valley to celebrate Halloween and the fall season. Here is a list of events happening on Sunday and Monday:. Brazos Valley Bombers are hosting their 14th annual Ballpark BOOFest on October 30th from 6:00 PM - 8:00...
News Channel 25
Suspect detained: Police investigating College Station shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday in the 900 block of Colgate Drive. A yet-to-be-named suspect has been detained, a College Station Police Department tweet said. No additional details were immediately available. 25 News will provide additional details when they become available.
inforney.com
Another company expanding operations in Texas
(The Center Square) – Another company is expanding operations in Texas, this time FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies in College Station. The company is investing $300 million to build a new cGMP production facility, which when completed will make Texas’ College Station campus the largest single-use CDMO production campus in North America.
kagstv.com
Suspect in multiple crimes arrested in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Texas — Walker County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday, Oct. 28 that they have arrested 47-year-old Rodney Philpot after a string of crimes in east Texas. Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported burglary on Oct. 21 at 7:10 a.m. on the 100 block of FM 2793 in New Waverly. Tools had been stolen from a couple of wooden tool boxes and the victim provided video footage of a white Ford truck pulling into the driveway and exiting after 18 minutes.
wtaw.com
College Station ISD School Board Members Approve Multiple Projects During October’s Meeting
More than $4 million dollars in future improvements around College Station ISD schools were approved during this month’s school board meeting. That includes the recommendation from CSISD facilities director Jon Hall to spend $88,000 dollars from the 2015 bond fund to replace 35 year old softball dugouts at Consolidated High School.
KBTX.com
Police: Teen found with gunshot wound at apartment complex
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say the 15-year-old boy at the center of a “suspicious death” investigation was found with a gunshot wound Saturday night. The teen was at the Pearl Apartments in the 400 block of Harvey Road. Witnesses on the scene say his...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man’s 16th Trip To The Brazos County Jail In Nine Years Comes After Entering A Stranger’s Home
A Bryan man remains in jail for the 16th time since May of 2013. 28 year old David Aguero was arrested by Bryan police Monday afternoon after entering a stranger’s home that is in the process of being sold. According to the BPD arrest report, Bryan fire initially responded...
