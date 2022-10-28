ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Greg Bludau became the 12th Man at Kyle Field Saturday night... in the most unexpected way. The College Station man was seen using his hands to snag a possum roaming around in the stands just before kickoff. Maurice Vilchez used his phone to capture the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss drops intense hype video ahead of Saturday night game at Texas A&M

Ole Miss released an intense hype video prior to Saturday’s tilt against Texas A&M. This will be an important road game for No. 15 Mississippi. The hype video included dramatic background music and highlights from games in recent years. The video also included clips from previous Ole Miss-Texas A&M matchups.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M reportedly decides on starting QB against No. 15 Ole Miss

Texas A&M has decided on Conner Weigman as the starting quarterback for Saturday night’s game against No. 15 Ole Miss, according to multiple reports. This will be an important game to get the season on the right track, and Texas A&M hopes to bring new life to the team with Weigman as the starter on offense. Weigman will be making his 1st start at Texas A&M and will try to get a win in a big game.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Jimbo Fisher in another must-win scenario in A&M tenure

I wrote earlier this year prior to the Aggies' game with Miami there had been multiple times during Jimbo Fisher's tenure in College Station that his team has faced a must win type of home game. It's usually because of what happened in recent weeks before or because his program is counting on a big recruiting weekend to land another highly rated class. In seemingly every instance, Fisher and his Aggies came through to win or at the very least put on a performance that convinced recruits and fans that the program was still headed in the right direction.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
virtualbx.com

College Station: Texas A&M Breaks Ground On New Business Education Complex

Feature Photo: Artist rendering of the Mays Business Education Complex, slated for completion by spring 2025. Image: Texas A&M. College Station (Brazos County) – Texas A&M University’s Mays Business School recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion to its new Business Education Complex (BEC). The groundbreaking for...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley to deliver meals to those in need

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the 39th year, Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley will be delivering hot meals to those in need. Danny Morrison with Epicures and Peggi Goss with the United Way of the Brazos Valley joined News 3 at Noon on Friday, Oct. 28. Over 2,000 prepared Thanksgiving...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Halloween festivities across the Brazos Valley for Sunday and Monday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A variety of events are being hosted across the Brazos Valley to celebrate Halloween and the fall season. Here is a list of events happening on Sunday and Monday:. Brazos Valley Bombers are hosting their 14th annual Ballpark BOOFest on October 30th from 6:00 PM - 8:00...
BRYAN, TX
News Channel 25

Suspect detained: Police investigating College Station shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday in the 900 block of Colgate Drive. A yet-to-be-named suspect has been detained, a College Station Police Department tweet said. No additional details were immediately available. 25 News will provide additional details when they become available.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
inforney.com

Another company expanding operations in Texas

(The Center Square) – Another company is expanding operations in Texas, this time FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies in College Station. The company is investing $300 million to build a new cGMP production facility, which when completed will make Texas’ College Station campus the largest single-use CDMO production campus in North America.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kagstv.com

Suspect in multiple crimes arrested in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Texas — Walker County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday, Oct. 28 that they have arrested 47-year-old Rodney Philpot after a string of crimes in east Texas. Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported burglary on Oct. 21 at 7:10 a.m. on the 100 block of FM 2793 in New Waverly. Tools had been stolen from a couple of wooden tool boxes and the victim provided video footage of a white Ford truck pulling into the driveway and exiting after 18 minutes.
WALKER COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Police: Teen found with gunshot wound at apartment complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say the 15-year-old boy at the center of a “suspicious death” investigation was found with a gunshot wound Saturday night. The teen was at the Pearl Apartments in the 400 block of Harvey Road. Witnesses on the scene say his...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

