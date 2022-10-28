Amarillo man indicted in federal court after FBI-involved arrest

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to documents from Amarillo Federal Court filed on Thursday, an Amarillo man has been indicted in the wake of a September arrest after allegedly publishing threats to law enforcement and multiple racial and ethnic groups on social media.

40-year-old Everett Wayne “Rhett” Copelin III was indicted on seven total counts, according to documents from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, including one count of “Threatening a Federal Officer” and six counts of “Interstate Threatening Communications.”

The count of “Threatening a Federal Officer” was in reference to an incident on Sept. 7, according to court documents, in which Copelin allegedly threatened FBI agents “with intent to impede, intimidate, and interfere with said agents while they were engaged in the performance of their official duties.”

Court documents also detailed that the threats related to the six counts of “Interstate Threatening Communications” were made on social media between August and September, as mentioned in previous reporting from MyHighPlains.com.

This indictment comes after Copelin’s legal team asked the court in early October to have him undergo a mental examination to determine whether or not he is competent enough to stand trial. The Amarillo Federal Court granted that motion, and his Preliminary Examination and Detention Hearing were postponed by the court until the matter of competency could be resolved. However, as of Oct. 28, it was unclear whether or not a determination about Copelin’s competency had been made.

