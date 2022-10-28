Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. Senator Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Related
Pflugerville man defying all odds by walking in national fashion show
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — 21-year-old Ronnie Brown, of Pflugerville, is continuing to check off his list of accomplishments. Brown has championed against all odds to continue completing his list of accomplishments. This list includes runway modeling, painting, community activism, being an ambassador for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas, competing as a Special Olympics athlete, and acting in commercials.
A shed filled with dolls, a house adorned with mermaids and more in Austin’s Weird Homes Tour
Austin's Weird Homes Tour allows people to check out the accommodations of local artists and collectors embellished to reflect their own unique sensibilities. There are seven homes on the tour this year, and tickets are available for $40.
Austin Chronicle
Short and Sweet: "Don't You Go Nowhere"
Welcome to Short and Sweet, our Q&A series with the people behind shorts films paying at Austin film festivals. This time, it's Bryan Poyser and his latest, musical drama, "Don't You Go Nowhere." The new short from the two-time Independent Spirit Award nominated director of Love & Air Sex and...
diningoutwithrobbalon.com
Hoover Alexander Does It Again!
Hoover Alexander, Austin’s master of Southern-style cuisine and founder of the inestimable bistro Hoover’s Cooking on Manor Road has won yet another award. His Chicken Fried Chicken was named to a Ten- Best in the World list by a consortium of online food aficionados. Wow, huh?. Now I...
365thingsaustin.com
Peter Pan Mini Golf
Get outside and take part in some old school fun at Peter Pan Mini Golf! The iconic hangout spot has been around for 74 years and offers two 18-hole mini golf courses! You can BYOB (yes, you can bring your own coolers!), but no glass please. Hours: Sunday–Thursday, 10 a.m.–10pm....
fox7austin.com
Butter board recipe from FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum
If you missed the new food board trend on TikTok, don't worry! Tierra shows you how to make your own butter board.
The Line-up: A dozen artists to see on the Austin Studio Tour
It’s always a conundrum finding an entry point to the Austin Studio Tour. We offer a starting point — a list of 12 accomplished artists, all women and female identified. In its 20th iteration, the free self-guided studio tour combines the former East and West Austin Studio Tours into one citywide event presented across three weekends. And this year, the tour boasts more than 500 stops. Not only individual artist studios, but artisan markets, pop-up exhibitions and other events.
Our Totally Awesome Slingshot Experience In Austin, Texas
We’re BACK with another edition of Bossip Be Trippin‘ set in the heart of Austin, Texas where we explored the buzzy city and surrounding open roads while turning heads in the 2022 Polaris Slingshot. A mixture of Portland and your favorite fictional town, Austin (which has the warm...
fox7austin.com
12-foot stolen Halloween skeleton replaced by creator in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - You probably remember the story about giant skeleton that was stolen in broad daylight from a yard in Northwest Austin. Shortly after video of the theft went viral, FOX 7 was told the creator of the popular Halloween decoration heard about what happened and shipped a replacement.
Power restored to over 6,000 Austin Energy customers in west Austin
Some people in west Austin woke up without power Monday morning.
Unique 4-Level Geodome with Stunning Views Near Lake in Texas
In my quest to find the most unique Airbnb getaways, I stumbled upon the Geodome only 30 minutes from Austin, Texas with stunning views of the hill country and Lake Travis. Using a geodesic dome building kit in the 90s, the Geodome has been completely remodeled into a modern stylistic state-of-the-art Airbnb tri-level vacation home. The 3500 square foot Geodome is located in Leander, Texas on a quiet private road surrounded by the beauty of nature with beautiful treetop views and mesmerizing lake views. This treetop haven features 5 bedrooms, and 3 baths, two family spaces, a spiral staircase, and an observation tower loft library with 360-degree views of the Texas Hill Country. The building design is reminiscent of the old weather radar satellite domes that were around in the 1960s.
‘I’d probably be dead if I didn’t find this’: Event showcases artists who’ve experienced homelessness
It's not every day people get to meet the artist behind their piece of work. But Sunday, Austinites had the opportunity to do just that at the Art From the Streets (AFTS) Show and Sale.
Eater
High-Tech London Shuffleboard Bar Opens in Austin
London-based bar and restaurant Electric Shuffle — known for its high-tech shuffleboards — is opening in Austin. It’ll be found at 91 Red River Street, Suite 102 in downtown Austin within the Quincy building near Rainey Street. Its opening date is on Friday, November 4. Electric’s shuffleboards...
CBS Austin
Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas
Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
New Austin art pieces honor eastside Black educator
Three new art installations in east Austin honor the legacy of a prominent Black educator who advocated for children's education access during the Jim Crow era.
Cedar pollen: It’s coming, and nothing can be done to stop it
Don’t look now, but once the ragweed season ends, our attention is directed to the one pollen just about everyone dreads, be they allergy sufferers or not — Juniperus ashei. No one likes it. No one.
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places
Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
New '70s-themed sports bar opens in East Austin
Skinny's Off Track Bar opened in East Austin on Oct. 14. (Courtesy Skinny's OTB) A new '70s-themed sports bar made its way to East 12th Street on Oct. 14. Skinny’s Off Track Bar aims to bring its guests back 50 years with wood-paneled walls, antique furniture and retro cocktails such as the Orange Cooler made with orange soda. It offers an extensive beer and whiskey list and has TVs throughout the bar showing national sporting events. The space also has a house food trailer, Skinny’s Off Track Bites, serving up Italian beef sandwiches, potato cones and mini corn dogs. The bar—owned by the same team behind Higher Ground—will also host game day parties, World Series festivities and an annual Derby Day Social. Skinny’s Off Track Bar is located at 1806 E. 12th St., Austin. 512-363-5558. www.skinnysotb.com.
CBS Austin
Arc One electric speed boat hits Lake Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The future home of the Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin sits high above Lake Austin by the 360 bridge. It’s an exclusive multimillion-dollar development that will have 179 homes with stunning views and luxury amenities. Residents are shuttled to the water in an air-conditioned tram called a funicular.
franchising.com
Pinch A Penny Store to Open First Store in Austin, TX
Air Force Veteran Will Own Swimming Pool Retail and Services Franchise. The Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa store will open on Friday, October 28 at 11521 N FM 620 in the HEB Shopping Center. The store will hold a grand opening the following day, featuring a magician, balloon artist, giveaways of pizza and other items, including a robotic pool cleaner.
Comments / 0