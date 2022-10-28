ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

PNC Bank robbery suspect arrested in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The suspect accused of robbing the PNC Bank in New Hanover County on Saturday morning is behind bars. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Elijah Muhammad McFarland, 38, for common law robbery of the PNC bank at 2314 N. College Road. He’s accused of passing a note to the teller requesting cash. Once the teller gave the suspect cash, he got into a vehicle that was waiting for him in the Lowes Foods parking lot and drove off.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Police investigating after finding car in pond in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are investigating after a car was found submerged in a pond near Hunters Trail and Ringo Drive Saturday. A WPD spokesperson says the investigation is ongoing, but this is believed to be a single-car accident. Investigators are still working to find out when the accident happened and contact the driver of the car. No injuries have been reported and no charges have been filed as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man receives 4.5 years in prison for gun offense

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man will spend the next 4.5 years (54 months) in prison for felon possession of a firearm. 30-year-old Rufus Lamar Bowser was sentenced Friday for the incident which occurred on January 19th. According to the Department of Justice, officers with the Wilmington Police...
WILMINGTON, NC
cbs17

Fraud Alert: Sampson County Sheriff warns citizens

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton is warning residents of scam phone calls. Sheriff Thornton said the sheriff’s office has received several complaints that citizens are receiving phone calls notifying them of court summons or that they have missed a court date and are required to pay a fine.
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Halloween Activities Scheduled In Bladen County

No matter if you want to be scared or just seek some good ol’ family fun with Truck or Treat activities, there’s something for you and your family for Halloween on Monday night. Here’s a rundown:. SCARY ADVENTURE. • TWISTED TERROR EXTREME HAUNTED TRAIL: 7:30-11 p.m., 14657...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Shot fired at James Keenan vs Wallace-Rose Hill football game

WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - A gunshot was fired at the high school football game between Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan on Friday night at approximately 9 p.m. at the Legion Stadium. The investigation is continuing. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Wallace Police Department, North Carolina...
WALLACE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Man Reports Bomb Threat

Deputies were called to a home near Whiteville Wednesday after a bomb threat. The call is thought to be related to rising tensions between supporters and opponents of sheriff candidates Jody Greene and Jason Soles. Brandon Patrick called 911 after someone called him from a blocked telephone number just before...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

One injured in barn fire in Monkey Junction area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person suffered a minor injury during a barn fire in the Monkey Junction area on Friday afternoon. Units with New Hanover County Fire Rescue and the Wilmington Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 310 Shady Oaks Lane at approximately 1:30 p.m. “On arrival,...
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Patient Dies in Ambulance Crash

The patient in an ambulance that wrecked near Whiteville Thursday died of natural causes, not due to the wreck. First Sgt. Andrew Pait of the Highway Patrol said EMTs were performing CPR on the victim when the collision happened at the Smyrna Road onramp at U.S. 74. The Klondyke Chadbourn ambulance was transporting a Smyrna Road resident to Columbus Regional on an emergency call.
WHITEVILLE, NC

