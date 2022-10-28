Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
PNC Bank robbery suspect arrested in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The suspect accused of robbing the PNC Bank in New Hanover County on Saturday morning is behind bars. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Elijah Muhammad McFarland, 38, for common law robbery of the PNC bank at 2314 N. College Road. He’s accused of passing a note to the teller requesting cash. Once the teller gave the suspect cash, he got into a vehicle that was waiting for him in the Lowes Foods parking lot and drove off.
2 NC men arrested in attack of 75-year-old business owner
AURORA, N.C. — Two men were arrested in connection to an attack on a 75-year-old business owner in Beaufort County. The sheriff's office said the two men were "lying in wait for him to arrive," according to a Facebook post from Thursday. The attack happened in Auroa, about 30...
NC deputy, facing assault charge, hired at second sheriff's office then fired within a week
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's deputy, accused of assault, was fired days after being sworn in for a job at a second sheriff's office. Michael Hal Shaw II, 39, from Elizabethtown, worked as a deputy with the Bladen County Sheriff's Office last year before he resigned after allegations that he assaulted a man during an arrest.
WECT
Police investigating after finding car in pond in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are investigating after a car was found submerged in a pond near Hunters Trail and Ringo Drive Saturday. A WPD spokesperson says the investigation is ongoing, but this is believed to be a single-car accident. Investigators are still working to find out when the accident happened and contact the driver of the car. No injuries have been reported and no charges have been filed as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Arrest made after gunshots fired at 2nd NC high school football game in 2 weeks
Rajon Jarmel Faison, 20, of Warsaw is facing several charges, including discharging a firearm and inciting a riot, Duplin County deputies announced Sunday.
WECT
Wilmington man wanted for outstanding warrants sentenced to 54 months for possession of firearm
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rufus Lamar Bowser of Wilmington was sentenced Friday to 54 months in prison for a possession of a firearm by a felon charge. Bowser, 30, pleaded guilty to the charge on July 7. Per court documents, Wilmington Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop on Jan....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man receives 4.5 years in prison for gun offense
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man will spend the next 4.5 years (54 months) in prison for felon possession of a firearm. 30-year-old Rufus Lamar Bowser was sentenced Friday for the incident which occurred on January 19th. According to the Department of Justice, officers with the Wilmington Police...
Arrest made in Friday night shooting at North Carolina high school football game
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect who is believed to be responsible for the shooting that occurred at the high school football game between Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan on Friday. Duplin County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Rajon Jarmel Faison, 20, of Warsaw for discharging a firearm, inciting […]
WECT
Wilmington Fire Department invites families to trick-or-treat at stations throughout the city
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department has announced that stations around the city will be open for families to trick-or-treat at. Per the announcement, families may visit any of the nine WFD stations from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. Those planning to visit stations are asked...
cbs17
Fraud Alert: Sampson County Sheriff warns citizens
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton is warning residents of scam phone calls. Sheriff Thornton said the sheriff’s office has received several complaints that citizens are receiving phone calls notifying them of court summons or that they have missed a court date and are required to pay a fine.
bladenonline.com
Halloween Activities Scheduled In Bladen County
No matter if you want to be scared or just seek some good ol’ family fun with Truck or Treat activities, there’s something for you and your family for Halloween on Monday night. Here’s a rundown:. SCARY ADVENTURE. • TWISTED TERROR EXTREME HAUNTED TRAIL: 7:30-11 p.m., 14657...
WECT
Bolton man facing a dozen felony charges, reportedly had used false pretense to obtain auto parts
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department has announced that an arrest has been made in relation to a recent string of fraud incidents. Per the report, 32-year-old James Nicholas Jacobs of Bolton has been arrested and is facing the following charges:. 12 felony counts of attempting to obtain...
WECT
Shot fired at James Keenan vs Wallace-Rose Hill football game
WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - A gunshot was fired at the high school football game between Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan on Friday night at approximately 9 p.m. at the Legion Stadium. The investigation is continuing. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Wallace Police Department, North Carolina...
columbuscountynews.com
Man Reports Bomb Threat
Deputies were called to a home near Whiteville Wednesday after a bomb threat. The call is thought to be related to rising tensions between supporters and opponents of sheriff candidates Jody Greene and Jason Soles. Brandon Patrick called 911 after someone called him from a blocked telephone number just before...
WMBF
Little River woman faces DUI, hit-and-run charges in connection to crash involving motorcycle
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers said a woman caused a crash along Highway 90 near North Myrtle Beach, but just kept driving. Pamela Eleuteri, 46, of Little River, faces several charges including felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury and hit-and-run resulting in great bodily injuries.
Cape Fear Area in North Carolina Preps for Wawa Invasion
There are Wawa stores proposed for the Cape Fear area in North Carolina, reports Brenna Flanagan and the Port City Daily staff. The targeted areas are Brunswick and New Hanover counties.
WECT
One injured in barn fire in Monkey Junction area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person suffered a minor injury during a barn fire in the Monkey Junction area on Friday afternoon. Units with New Hanover County Fire Rescue and the Wilmington Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 310 Shady Oaks Lane at approximately 1:30 p.m. “On arrival,...
Fire at 100-year-old eastern North Carolina home under investigation
BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County fire officials are investigating after a home was badly damaged Tuesday night. Duplin County Fire Marshall Matthew Barwick told WNCT’s Claire Curry they responded to the fire at 141 N. Blizzardtown Rd. in Beulaville around 11 p.m. The home, which was believed to be around 100 years old, suffered […]
columbuscountynews.com
Patient Dies in Ambulance Crash
The patient in an ambulance that wrecked near Whiteville Thursday died of natural causes, not due to the wreck. First Sgt. Andrew Pait of the Highway Patrol said EMTs were performing CPR on the victim when the collision happened at the Smyrna Road onramp at U.S. 74. The Klondyke Chadbourn ambulance was transporting a Smyrna Road resident to Columbus Regional on an emergency call.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department uses drone for first time at fire scene
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department is used to fighting fires from the ground, but now they have help in the skies. Crews were called to a woods fire off 17th St. near Shipyard Blvd. earlier this week and put their drone to use for the first time.
