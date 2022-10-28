ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two jailed for ‘enslaving man to line their own pockets’

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AeIeo_0iqKoTUm00

Two men have been jailed and a woman given a suspended sentence for “enslaving a man to line their own pockets”.

Normunds Freibergs, 40, and his accomplices Jacobus Stankevicius, 59, and Ruta Stankeviciene, 57, exploited and abused the vulnerable victim, who they forced to work to pay off debt they claimed he owed them.

The man, 31, was lured to the country by Freibergs, who offered him work and then stripped him of his bank card and denied him showers and clean clothes.

Over an 11-month period they got him to work in factories then pilfered his wages, stealing from him an estimated £10,000 while the most he received was £20.

As the three were sentenced in Cardiff on Friday, the man told the court he would “never forget” what had happened to him.

The man said he had wanted to come to the UK for a better life and higher wages, so he could send money home to Latvia to help his struggling family and ill father.

His chance came when he connected with Freibergs on a website called Draugiem, the Latvian version of Facebook.

Freibergs boasted of helping people find jobs in the UK and told him he would have work in a bakery for £8.20 an hour and living costs of £85 a week.

The man sent Freiburgs between 600 euros (£515) and 800 euros (£686) after he said a deposit was needed to get him settled into accommodation.

But when the man arrived in the country he was forced to live with husband and wife Stankevicius and Stankeviciene in Newport.

The defendants took his passport and threatened him with violence if he tried to leave, claiming he had an ever-increasing “debt” to repay.

The couple ridiculed and mocked him for smelling but prevented him from washing.

Stankevicius kept a list on the fridge detailing the victim’s debt, which continued to grow and half of which was made up of interest.

One charge was for renting space in a fridge he was not allowed to use.

He was warned that “bad people” in his homeland would force his family to pay if he did not.

The victim began working at a poultry factory shortly before Christmas in 2017, earning as much as £500 per week.

However, his wages were paid into bank accounts Freibergs had forced him to open and to which only the three defendants had access.

During the trial at Newport Crown Court the jury heard how the victim’s co-workers at Avara Foods in Abergavenny noticed how little food he had and that he was wearing the same clothes every day.

Colleagues held a collection for him to buy trainers after he turned up for work in the winter wearing sandals, and some said they regularly shared their food with him.

In October 2018 he went with a colleague to the company’s human resources department and said he was “ready to talk”.

Investigators from the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority arrested the three during an operation with Gwent Police in October 2018.

A jury unanimously found them guilty of the charges after the trial at Newport Crown Court in August.

The victim was subjected to a life of misery by Freibergs, Stankevicius and Stankeviciene, who ruthlessly exploited and enslaved him, purely to line their own pockets

A statement written by the victim and read aloud by prosecutor Lowri Wynn-Morgan said: “When I came to the UK in 2017, it was to secure a better life for myself and my family back in Latvia.

“I believed I’d be able to find better accommodation and better living standards, more job opportunities and better pay and conditions than I experienced working elsewhere in Europe.

“I haven’t forgotten what they did to me.

“I’m too scared to come to Wales, they have many friends and I believe they will hurt me.

“The impact of their actions caused me not to trust people now as they will seek to take advantage of me.”

He said that while he now has freedom and has enrolled in college and is taking English lessons he “will never forget the bad times and what happened to me”.

GLAA investigating officer Laura Thomas said: “The victim was subjected to a life of misery by Freibergs, Stankevicius and Stankeviciene, who ruthlessly exploited and enslaved him, purely to line their own pockets.”

Detective Sergeant Simon Thomas, of Gwent Police’s modern day slavery team, said the force was pleased with the result and said: “It takes a lot of courage to come forward as a victim of such a heinous and vindictive crime.”

Andrew Brodie, a director at Avara Foods, said: “We are delighted that we have been able to play a part in identifying this hideous crime, bringing the perpetrators to justice and providing meaningful support to the victim.”

Freibergs, of Morley Close, Newport, was jailed for five years for forced or compulsory labour and human trafficking offences. He was cleared of acting as an unlicensed gangmaster.

Stankevicius and Stankeviciene, both of Capel Close, Newport, were convicted of forced or compulsory labour offences.

Stankevicius was jailed for four years, while Stankeviciene avoided immediate custody and received a 20-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a child

A serving police officer is facing a lengthy jail term after he was found guilty of raping a girl under the age of 13 and of wiping his phone to try to pervert the course of justice. James Ford, 31, of Hertfordshire Police, was found guilty of 10 counts of...
newschain

Legacy Bill ‘biggest abuse of human rights in UK history’, says victims’ group

Proposed law to deal with the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles is the biggest abuse of human rights in UK history, a victims’ group has said. The Government’s draft legislation would see a form of immunity offered to those suspected of killings during the conflict if they agree to co-operate with a new truth recovery body.
Daily Mail

Female prison officer, 25, faces jail after admitting smuggling women's underwear and luxury designer clothes to prisoner with whom she was having 'intimate' relationship

A female prison officer faces a 'significant prison sentence' after having admitted to having an 'intimate' relationship with a prisoner and smuggling designer and women's clothing to him. Rachel Martin, 25, became intimate with convicted robber Raymond Abraham while he served a sentence at HMP Guys Marsh, where she worked.
The Independent

Two parents suspected of killing their six children and themselves before Oklahoma house fire

Two parents are suspected of killing their six children before setting their home alight and killing themselves in a horrifying murder-suicide in Tulsa.Neighbours called police to report a fire at about 4pm on Thursday in a residential area of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 13 miles (20 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.At a press conference on Friday, Broken Arrow Police told reporters they found the bodies of six children aged between one and 13 years in a single room at the back of the house, KOTV reported.Both parents were found in a room towards the front of the house, and firearms were...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
TheDailyBeast

Shock Slaying of Two Medical Researchers Tied to Grisly Discovery in Missouri Woods

Police investigating the murder-suicide of a man and a woman found in Missouri woods made another shocking discovery: one of them was responsible for a double murder of two researchers two weeks earlier.Although the motives for the three slayings has not been made public, prosecutors announced that they believe Kevin Ray Moore, 42, was responsible for all of them.The deadly trail began on Oct. 1 when Camila Behrensen, 24, and Pablo Guzman-Palma, 25—who worked together at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research—were found dead in their Kansas City apartment after a fire.TV station KSHB reported earlier this week that a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Oxygen

Couple On Verge Of Retirement Shot Execution-Style In Their Home By 'Unexpected Killer'

Dennis and Merna Koula were a beloved couple on the verge of retirement when they were found shot execution style in their Wisconsin home. Myrna, a 65-year-old substitute teacher, was shot in the back of the head as she was typing at the computer in the family’s office. Her husband, Dennis, a well-liked local pharmacy owner, was gunned down shortly after he had returned home in May of 2010.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
iheart.com

Watch: Ghostly Activity Filmed at British Nightclub Leaves Staff Shaken

A security camera at a nightclub in England captured some ghostly activity that has left staff members so shaken that they are now refusing to work at the establishment. According to a local media report, the eerie incident (seen below) occurred early Wednesday morning at Jak's in the community of Wigan. Alerted to an intruder at the nightclub by way of their security system, manager Taylor McDermott was puzzled when she arrived on the scene and nothing seemed amiss. Checking footage of the moment when the alarm was triggered, she was stunned to see a chair sliding across the floor as if propelled by an unseen force and, shortly thereafter, a glass tumbling to the floor from a nearby bar.
The Independent

Man beats dog with mop in ‘horrendous’ attack

A man has been convicted of punching and kicking his dog because it had soiled the floor of his flat.Adam Wardle, 23, was captured on CCTV attacking Bobby, a three-year-old mastiff cross, with a mop behind a bin store.The video shows Wardle dragging Bobby off the floor on its lead while punching it.He then drags Bobby next to the bin and stops as a pedestrian walks past.But once the passer-by disappears, Wardle continues to kick and hit Bobby with a mop.The attack left Bobby’s face, elbows and hocks bruised and it also suffered a cut on its left eye.Postal...
Daily Mail

Pictured: Drill rapper shot dead by 'bike-riding' gunmen who opened fire outside Ilford 'drugs den' leaving two men dead and another fighting for life - cops hunt killers on loose after midnight massacre

This is the first picture of the popular 'drill rapper' shot dead by rivals as horrifying gang violence spilled out onto the streets of an East London suburb amid the Diwali celebrations late last night. A musician of Somali heritage known by his street name 'Giddy', who boasted of killing...
Daily Mail

Former Marine pilot who runs flying company called 'Top Gun Tasmania' is arrested by federal police in Australia for working with China - and will be extradited back to America

A former U.S. Harrier jet pilot and flight instructor with business dealings in China was arrested in Australia and faces extradition to the United States, Australian court documents and company records show. Australian Federal Police arrested Daniel Edmund Duggan, 54, on Friday in the rural town of Orange in New...
iheart.com

Woman swallowed whole by python

A missing Indonesian grandmother was swallowed whole by a python. CNN Indonesia reported that the family of 54-year-old Jahrah reported her missing after they say she went to collect rubber on a plantation October 24, 2022 near her home in Jambi, Indonesia. Betara Jambi Police Chief S. Herafa said her...
TheDailyBeast

Woman Who Murdered Partner With Axe Googled ‘What Part of Body to Go For,’ Court Told

A woman who murdered her partner with an axe made multiple Google searches about killing ahead of the deadly attack, a court in Australia heard. The 34-year-old woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced a sentencing hearing in Sydney on Friday after pleading guilty to chopping her partner to death as he was lying down looking at his iPad in September 2020. The man, who had three previous convictions for violence against his killer, died from multiple chop wounds to his head. Before carrying out the murder, the woman had searched for “Killing someone with axe what part of body to go for,” and “Can you kill someone with hot boiling water?” the court heard. She also looked up “Is it really easy to murder somebody with a knife?” and “What is the fastest part of body to kill someone with the axe?” On the evening of the fatal assault, the woman called a taxi to take her to a hardware store and asked the driver to wait outside while she purchased the murder weapon. Read it at The Guardian
BBC

Family's anger after killer still walks free 20 years on

The family of Marvin Couson, who died 13 years after he was shot in east London, have said they are really angry his killer has not been caught. T﻿he father-of-two was attacked outside a nightclub 20 years ago. H﻿e laid in a hospital bed unable to communicate or move...
newschain

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson to assess illness-hit squad ahead of Blades game

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson will assess his illness-hit squad before naming his side to face Sheffield United. A number of players missed the draw against Swansea with ‘flu-like symptoms, with Rob Atkinson forced out during Saturday’s warm-up. Andreas Weimann was also left out of the squad and...
newschain

Coventry hope illness issues ease ahead of Blackburn clash

Coventry boss Mark Robins will hope his side’s illness problems have eased ahead of Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Blackburn. Robins was forced to select a number of players who were struggling with a virus that swept through the camp for the weekend’s loss to Blackpool.
BBC

Wild boar stabbed by man who let dogs attack it

A man who stabbed a wild boar then filmed a pair of dogs attacking and tormenting it has been jailed. Luke Rix was jailed for 18 weeks after an RSPCA inquiry that led to a raid on a property in Gloucestershire. The charity was contacted after videos and pictures of...
newschain

Earl of Wessex named as royal patron of Berkshire theatre

The Earl of Wessex has become royal patron for the multi-award-winning professional theatre Reading Rep. Edward, who has a keen interest in the arts, will mark his new role this evening by visiting the Berkshire theatre which this year celebrates its 10th anniversary and one year since the opening of its new 163-seat theatre and cultural hub.
The Independent

Moment human dissection specialist is arrested for murder after decapitating friend

The Metropolitan Police have released bodycam footage of the moment they arrested alternative therapist and self-styled healer Jemma Mitchell for the murder of Mee Kuen Chong.Video shows officers taking the 38-year-old into custody from her property in north-west London after she had decapitated her victim and dumped her body in the woods in Salcombe, Devon.On Friday morning, Mitchell became the first person to be sentenced on camera in the UK.She was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 34 years at the Old Bailey.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Libby Squire’s killer smirks as police arrest him for her murderMoment Met Police arrest ‘man armed with knife’ close to Houses of ParliamentMet Police Commissioner says he needs to sack ‘hundreds’ of ‘unethical’ officers

Comments / 0

Community Policy