MySanAntonio
Oil giants face backlash for handing record profits to investors
(Bloomberg) -- Big Oil’s record profits are a huge hit on Wall Street but increasingly provocative in the corridors of power from Washington to London as politicians lash out against executives for funneling windfall profits to investors. The controversy this week was not so much about the gargantuan dollar...
MySanAntonio
Chevron VP: Collaboration will help producers meet energy demand
Global oil and gas producers will be challenged to meet the growing energy needs of a growing population by 2050. And it’s expected a significant amount of that oil and gas will be coming from the Permian Basin. Rising to that challenge will be “no small feat,” said Ryder...
Biden threatens oil companies with ‘higher tax’ if they don’t increase production
President Biden on Monday warned that oil companies would face a “higher tax” on their excess profits if they don’t reinvest in increasing production to bring down prices at the pump. “They have a responsibility to act in the interest of their consumers, their community and their...
MySanAntonio
Wilderness Trail Bourbon to be sold to Italy's Campari at $600 million valuation
Davide Campari-Milano is buying a majority stake in U.S. bourbon maker Wilderness Trail Distillery, as the Italian aperitif specialist continues its strategy of diversifying and growing through acquisitions. Campari will purchase an initial 70% of the Kentucky-based distiller for $420 million, according to a statement Monday. The company said it...
MySanAntonio
Surge Energy US offers public look at sustainability initiatives
A frequent lamentation among those in the oil and gas industry is that the industry does not do a good job of telling its story, including how it is working to improve its environmental footprint. Surge Energy US Holdings, a Houston-based subsidiary of Shandong Xinchao Energy, has taken that criticism...
MySanAntonio
Silicom: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) _ Silicom Ltd. (SILC) on Monday reported earnings of $6 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Kfar-Sava, Israel-based company said it had profit of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.01 per share. The provider of servers and network...
