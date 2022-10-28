HOXIE — The community of Hoxie will welcome home Hoxie native and NASA Astronaut, Col. Tyler N. “Nick” Hague (U.S. Space Force) on Friday, Nov. 11, for a day of school and public presentations, sharing about his experiences as an astronaut aboard the International Space Station, according to a statement from USD 412.

