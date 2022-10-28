Read full article on original website
Kansas man dies after ejected when pickup overturns
GOVE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 10:30p.m. Saturday in Gove County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Dodge Ram driven by Leon B. Zerr, 66, Oakley, was southbound on County Road 30 four and one half miles South of Grinnell. The pickup left the...
Kansas man killed after being ejected from car in crash
A man from Kansas was killed after being ejected from his car in a single-car crash late Saturday night.
NASA astronaut Nick Hague to visit NW Kansas hometown
HOXIE — The community of Hoxie will welcome home Hoxie native and NASA Astronaut, Col. Tyler N. “Nick” Hague (U.S. Space Force) on Friday, Nov. 11, for a day of school and public presentations, sharing about his experiences as an astronaut aboard the International Space Station, according to a statement from USD 412.
