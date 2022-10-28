ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoxie, KS

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

NASA astronaut Nick Hague to visit NW Kansas hometown

HOXIE — The community of Hoxie will welcome home Hoxie native and NASA Astronaut, Col. Tyler N. “Nick” Hague (U.S. Space Force) on Friday, Nov. 11, for a day of school and public presentations, sharing about his experiences as an astronaut aboard the International Space Station, according to a statement from USD 412.
HOXIE, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy