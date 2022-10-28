A 44-year-old Jersey City man was charged with attempting to steal multiple bicycles at the Metuchen Train Station on Oct. 27. A man was witnessed at the bicycle racks near the train station allegedly smashing bicycle locks with a large rock. When police arrived, they located a man matching the description given by witnesses. The man was charged with two counts of criminal attempt, theft, two counts of criminal mischief and also possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also found to have multiple active warrants from other jurisdictions. Should anyone find that their bicycle had been removed from the train station, contact the Metuchen Police Department at 732-632-8500. Police may have taken the bicycle for safe keeping.

