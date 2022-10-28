Read full article on original website
Related
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark man found guilty of robbery and murder of Irvington man
NEWARK, NJ — An Essex County jury has convicted Rashad Zeigler, 35, of Newark, of robbing and murdering Rahman Branch, 39, of Irvington, following a trial before Judge Patrick J. Arre, according to an Oct. 26 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. After three days of...
essexnewsdaily.com
Two arrested and charged for murder of Letrell Duncan
EAST ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi announced Oct. 28 that two suspects — one adult and one juvenile — have been charged with the Oct. 3 murder of 16-year-old Letrell Duncan, of East Orange.
Paterson Man, 38, Gunned Down
A 38-year-old Paterson man was shot and killed on a city street Saturday morning. Responding officers found him with a single gunshot wound outside an Elm Street home near Mill Street shortly before 9:30 a.m. Oct. 29, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint announcement.
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark man sentenced to 115 months in prison for knifepoint robbery
NEWARK, NJ — A Newark man was sentenced to 115 months in prison for his role in the knifepoint robbery of a Harrison taxi company, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Oct. 25. Alfuquan Turner, 46, was convicted at trial in June 2022 before U.S. District Judge William J....
Fatal shooting in N.J. city under investigation, police say
Passaic County detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday morning in Paterson, county prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. City police responded to the area of Elm Street and Mill Street at 9:26 a.m. and located a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound, officials said. The victim was brought...
Newark's Ironbound Grieves Loss Of Beloved Young Police Officer
TRIBUTE: Portuguese Americans in Newark's Ironbound are reeling from the death of a beloved community police officer who devoted a great deal of his life to helping children. Ricardo Barbosa, 29, of Belleville was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Bell Street home off White Oak Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to multiple reports.
hudsoncountyview.com
Bayonne man charged with DWI hit-and-run, nearly runs over police sergeant, authorities say
A Bayonne man was charged with driving while intoxicated after a hit-and-run, nearly running over a police sergeant while fleeing the scene, authorities said. James S. Cooper, 70, of Bayonne, was charged with DWI, aggravated assault (on a law enforcement officer), assault by auto, obstructing a governmental function, and compounding, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
Police: Suspect broke into New Brunswick homes, inappropriately touched residents
According to investigators, an unknown male entered a residence on Central Avenue through an unlocked window. He inappropriately touched female victims who were asleep in the home.
NYC to pay $26 million to men wrongly accused of killing Malcolm X
Malcolm X speaks during a press conference in Chicago on May 22nd, 1964. A recent investigation has raised new questions about how the NYPD and FBI handled the 1965 assassination [ more › ]
essexnewsdaily.com
AG announces prison sentences for operators of drug-distribution network in Newark
TRENTON, NJ — On Oct. 24, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced prison sentences for four men convicted in a narcotics trafficking ring that operated in a neighborhood near I-78 in Newark, where they sold drugs to motorists exiting the highway to make “drive-through” purchases of heroin. The illegal ring was dismantled as a result of an eight-month investigation led by the New Jersey State Police in 2018.
Corrections officer from Jersey City charged with taking bribe at state prison
A state prison corrections officer from Jersey City has been charged with accepting a bribe to smuggling tobacco to an inmate, Essex County authorities said. Christopher Smoaks, 31, a senior correctional police officer at Northern State Prison in Newark, allegedly received payment from an inmate’s relative in return for smuggling suspected tobacco to the inmate on Oct. 16, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Thursday.
Paterson neighborhood wakes up to fatal shooting
PATERSON, NJ – The city of Paterson was again awakened by early morning gunfire. This time, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the street. According to police, officers found the man unconscious in the street outside an Elm Street home near Mill Street Saturday morning. He was rushed to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead a short time later. Police reported this as the 20th homicide of 2022. At this time, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The post Paterson neighborhood wakes up to fatal shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. man charged in co-worker’s death tried to have detective killed, cops say
The New Jersey man charged with killing a co-worker during a lunch break tried to hire a fellow jail inmate to kill the lead detective in his case and another “random woman” in an attempt to derail the prosecution, according to court documents. Kenneth Saal, 33, formerly of...
Metuchen police blotter
A 44-year-old Jersey City man was charged with attempting to steal multiple bicycles at the Metuchen Train Station on Oct. 27. A man was witnessed at the bicycle racks near the train station allegedly smashing bicycle locks with a large rock. When police arrived, they located a man matching the description given by witnesses. The man was charged with two counts of criminal attempt, theft, two counts of criminal mischief and also possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also found to have multiple active warrants from other jurisdictions. Should anyone find that their bicycle had been removed from the train station, contact the Metuchen Police Department at 732-632-8500. Police may have taken the bicycle for safe keeping.
hudsontv.com
Corrections Officer From Jersey City, Faces up to 10 years for Smuggling Tobacco to Inmate
Newark – Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced that Christopher Smoaks, a Senior Correctional Police Officer at Northern State Prison in Newark, has been arrested and charged with bribery in official matters and conspiracy. Smoaks, 31, of Jersey City, allegedly received payment from an inmate’s relative...
New Jersey Globe
Tony Teixeira will plead guilty to tax evasion, mail fraud
Tony Teixeira, the chief of staff for Senate President Nick Scutari (D-Linden) and a major player in Union County politics, will plead guilty to charges of income tax evasion and mail fraud next month, the New Jersey Globe has learned from two individuals with knowledge of the plea. The investigation...
Essex Corrections Officer Helped Inmate Smuggle Tobacco: Prosecutor
A corrections police officer in Essex County helped an inmate smuggle tobacco into prison, authorities said. Christopher Smoaks, a senior correctional police officer at Northern State Prison in Newark, has been arrested and charged with bribery in official matters and conspiracy, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
Jersey Shore Check-Cashing Robbery Netted $700K: Prosecutor
An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with committing a daytime robbery of a West Long Branch check-cashing business that netted $700,000, authorities said. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree possession of an imitation handgun, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Stabbed multiple times in liquor store, N.J. woman wrestles knife from attacker, police say
A woman was stabbed multiple times in the chest and back Friday night in a Union County liquor store before she was able to wrestle the knife from her attacker and flee the business, authorities said. The 27-year-old victim was in the store in the 1400 block of North Broad...
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the Bronx
BRONX - Cops have identified the victim who was gunned down in front of a Bronx supermarket last week during an early morning shooting in Olinville. Now investigators are hoping they get the tips they need to catch the gunman and bring closure to the victim’s family.
Comments / 0