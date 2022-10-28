Read full article on original website
Midterm elections 2022 – live: New poll shows Democrats narrowly ahead in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona
With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states. According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College,...
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of tax returns
Attorneys for former President Donald Trump on Monday asked the Supreme Court to stop the IRS from turning over his tax returns to a congressional committee after an appeals court rejected arguments that the request was politically motivated. In an emergency order, Trump’s attorneys asked the Supreme Court to stop...
All candidates for New Hampshire House of Representatives Belknap 3 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey
Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022,general election for New Hampshire House of Representatives Belknap 3 — incumbent Juliet Harvey-Bolia (R) and Sheryl Anderson (D) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
