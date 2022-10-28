ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

PREVIEW: Fighting fentanyl use in East Texas kids

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The fentanyl crisis has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Americans in just the last year. Now there is a new warning about this deadly drug that every parent should hear. Fentanyl is making its way into the hands of school-aged children. The drug has already claimed the lives […]
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Skeleton displays draw visitors to Longview neighborhood for Halloween

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A neighborhood street in Longview is putting on quite the skeleton display and getting lots of attention from the community. “Halloween has always been big here, but you know, the skeletons are something new,” said neighbor Ricardo Viloria. Stillmeadow Lane in the Wildwood community in...
LONGVIEW, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Mount Pleasant students tour My Perfect Pet

A group of business students from Mount Pleasant High School visited My Perfect Pet to see how the company manufactures its “perfect” pet food on Friday. Karen Neola, founder and owner of My Perfect Pet, gave the MPHS students some insight on how to start and grow a business. Neola, herself, grew from humble beginnings [her home], gradually transforming into the major operation it is today, located in Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Travel Website Found a Strange Highlight After Visiting Tyler, Texas

If someone from outside of the Tyler area were to ask me about some unique or popular places to visit while in town, there are several spots I could name. Off the top of my head, Goodman Museum, Rose Garden, Discovery Science Place and Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q come to mind. There's a lot more, of course. Well, a travel website, I'm assuming, came through Tyler and decided to give it's list of the "31 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tyler, Texas." The list was pretty good except for one weird entry that I've never seen on a list like this before.
TYLER, TX
B93

Tragic Crane Accident Leaves 1 Dead at this Texas Chemical Plant

A tragic accident left one worker dead at a Texas chemical plant. Nestled inside Longview, Texas is Eastman Chemical Co. The chemical plant is the largest industrial employer in the area employing around 1,500 workers. Joyce Crane is a crane service company with over 160 workers on its team. Some...
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

One-year-old puppy Scarlet available for adoption in Tyler

My name is Scarlet. I am available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. I am one year old. I weigh about 40 pounds, and I am fully vetted. I would thrive as a member of an active family and hope to have a home with children to play with. Brisk walks are one of my favorite things to do. Scarlet will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Scarlet, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Mineola ISD construction projects impacted by rising costs

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas school district is facing the rising costs of construction following a recent bond approval. The Mineola ISD superintendent shares what they are doing to make progress on the construction projects. “We know that costs have increased quite a bit with inflation that’s going...
MINEOLA, TX
inforney.com

Southside Bank opens new drive-thru bank in Tyler

Team members from Southside Bank gathered on Thursday for a ribbon cutting and celebration of its newly constructed drive-thru bank at 1010 East 1st Street in Tyler. The new drive-thru bank, which replaced its existing drive-thru bank next door (built in 1979), is equipped with seven drive-thru lanes (two commercial, five teller, and 2 ATM/ITM lanes), a new pneumatic tube system, and a modern design to match the Bank’s rebranding efforts that began in 2017.
TYLER, TX
fox56news.com

Texas churches hold prayer ahead of Satanic Temple ‘unbaptism’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As it poured outside on Friday afternoon, some East Texans prayed on ahead of an “unbatism event” that was scheduled in Tyler by a Dallas-Fort Worth-area Satanic Temple. “I wanted to get a group of people together to go down before the event...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor

It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport crawfish restaurant

LAKEPORT, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler cab crashed into a Gregg County restaurant Friday afternoon. It happened at Crawfish Cove at the intersection of Highways 149 and 322. The restaurant was closed at the time. According to DPS, the truck was northbound on Highway 149. The truck hydroplaned and went...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Historic house catches fire in Tyler, cause unknown

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a historic house in Tyler at the corner of Broadway Ave. and Houston St. A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday. Large flames were seen coming from the roof of the historic Ramey House.
TYLER, TX

