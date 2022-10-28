Read full article on original website
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
Suspect Who Attacked Paul Pelosi in His Home Was Reportedly Looking for House Speaker: 'Where Is Nancy?'
CNN reports that the intruder confronted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband asking about her before attacking him with a hammer and attempting to tie him up "until Nancy got home" When an intruder broke into a San Francisco home early Friday morning, they were searching for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Armed with a hammer, they were unable to locate her — so they instead attacked her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, who was in the residence. That's according to new reports by CNN, who received detail from sources briefed on the violent...
Paul Pelosi told attacker he needed to use the bathroom, called 911 from there
“Where is Nancy?” the perpetrator called out before assaulting the speaker's husband with a hammer — an attack that rattled lawmakers.
Ocasio-Cortez slams McCarthy for saying ‘nothing’ following Paul Pelosi’s attack
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Saturday hit House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) over his silence following an attack carried out on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Fransisco home. “Last year, a GOP Congressman shared a depiction of himself killing me. When the House...
Suspect in attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was searching for her, sources say
WASHINGTON — The suspect who violently attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband early Friday was searching for her, two sources briefed on the incident told NBC News. The sources said that before the assault occurred, the intruder confronted Paul Pelosi, 82, shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” One of the sources, a senior U.S. official briefed on the matter, added that the investigation is still ongoing.
Paul Pelosi Is Undergoing Brain Surgery After Being Attacked with Hammer in His Home: Report
According to U.S. Capitol Police, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C. with her protective detail at the time of the attack, which occurred at the couple's San Francisco home Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is reportedly undergoing brain surgery hours after being attacked by an intruder at the couple's San Francisco home early Friday morning. NBC Bay Area reports that Paul "was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and undergoing brain surgery" as of Friday afternoon, with a source telling the outlet he was in stable...
Republicans Join Democrats in Condemning Pelosi Attack
Following an attack early Oct. 28 on Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, official Washington is reacting. The 82 year old is expected to make a full recovery after an intruder broke into the couple's home Friday morning and assaulted him with a hammer. Prior to attacking Pelosi, the...
Where are condolences from Trump, Malliotakis? (letter to the editor)
It has been many hours since we learned of the targeted assassination attempt on Speaker Nancy Pelosi where her husband Paul was severely injured. Leaders in both major parties have rallied to the side of the Pelosi family with best wishes and condolences, with two notable exceptions: Donald Trump and his acolyte Nicole Malliotakis.
Paul Pelosi attacker carried zip ties: AP source
Paul Pelosi remains hospitalized and “continues to improve."
Pelosi's San Francisco home has long-drawn unwanted attention
A pig's head. Graffiti. Dayslong protests. Nancy Pelosi's critics have often gone straight to her house.
Congressional lawmakers aghast after Pelosi's husband attacked during break-in
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle were aghast after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was violently attacked at their home in San Francisco, California.
Speaker Pelosi seen visiting husband at San Francisco hospital for the first time after violent attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited husband at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Sunday, two days after he was assaulted in their home.
Republicans and Democrats see news bias only in stories that clearly favor the other party
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Charges of media bias – that "the media" are trying to brainwash Americans by feeding the public only one side of every issue – have become as common as campaign ads in the run-up to the midterm elections. As a...
Rep. Marcy Kaptur seeks to defend seat against Republican J.R. Majewski in turbulent Ohio congressional race
Kaptur, one of Congress' longest-serving members, faces a strong challenge from Majewski, a pro-Trump political newcomer who's stumbled of late.
Paul Pelosi, Husband of Nancy Pelosi, Attacked at Home
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), has been attacked at the couple's San Francisco residence. Credit: Bloomberg Creative Photos (Getty Images) Pelosi's office issued an official statement regarding the incident. Spokesman Drew Hammill said:
