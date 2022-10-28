I am writing in support of Mary Shea, who is a candidate for the Idaho State Legislature, seat 29A. Mary is a trial lawyer with 30+ years of experience, specializing in child welfare law. As a pediatrician who has practiced in Pocatello for 50+ years, I am very much aware of the needs of our local families for quality health care, including mental health issues, and for quality education for their children. I feel that Mary Shea is uniquely qualified and prepared to deal with these important issues. She has served as an educator, and as President of the Portneuf Health Trust. She has also served as a volunteer with CASA (Court Appointed Special Authority) for many years, and has received their Volunteer of the Year award three times. Having heard her speak and having personal conversations with her, I have been impressed with her depth of understanding of the issues facing us in Idaho today. I urge you to cast your vote for Mary Shea as your Representative for Legislative Seat 29A.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 18 HOURS AGO