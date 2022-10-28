Read full article on original website
This is my first letter to the editor and, frankly, the first time I’ve publicly supported a candidate for office. In my many years as a news reporter, I kept my opinions to myself and even now I’m hesitant to share my views; but I’ve always encouraged others to speak up about things that matter and now.
BOISE — Abortion rights were among the dominant issues during a lively Idaho lieutenant governor’s debate Friday between Republican Scott Bedke and Democrat Terri Pickens-Manweiler. The debate between Bedke — speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives from Oakley — and Pickens-Manweiler — a trial attorney, certified mediator and Democrat from Boise — was part of the Idaho Debates series. It took place in a Boise television studio and was broadcast live statewide and streamed online. ...
I am writing in support of Mary Shea, who is a candidate for the Idaho State Legislature, seat 29A. Mary is a trial lawyer with 30+ years of experience, specializing in child welfare law. As a pediatrician who has practiced in Pocatello for 50+ years, I am very much aware of the needs of our local families for quality health care, including mental health issues, and for quality education for their children. I feel that Mary Shea is uniquely qualified and prepared to deal with these important issues. She has served as an educator, and as President of the Portneuf Health Trust. She has also served as a volunteer with CASA (Court Appointed Special Authority) for many years, and has received their Volunteer of the Year award three times. Having heard her speak and having personal conversations with her, I have been impressed with her depth of understanding of the issues facing us in Idaho today. I urge you to cast your vote for Mary Shea as your Representative for Legislative Seat 29A.
The Idaho controller is responsible for paying the bills of the state’s 90 agencies and the salaries of its 25,000 employees. That includes conducting internal audits of state spending, maintaining a centralized financial management system and paying claims against the state. Controller Brandon Woolf has held the office since 2012, and while he technically has two challengers in the race from the Democratic and Constitution parties, it appears he is the only candidate actively campaigning. ...
Could it be preventing the greedy gas companies from gaining billions more in profits from the high prices, when gasoline increases are not truly justified? NO. Could it be to stem the current warrantless increase in property taxes that have flooded the State of Idaho slush funds with unrealistic profits while also reducing available and affordable property rentals? Reducing any affordable home purchases due to insanely overpriced property assessments in the state? NO.
Black church tradition survives Georgia's voting changes. Black church leaders in Georgia have organized rallies in a push to get their congregants to vote — part of a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls.” The effort is taking on even greater meaning this year after state lawmakers nearly did away with Sunday voting. This Sunday’s “souls to the polls” events included a caravan organized by church leaders and civil rights groups to take congregants from Rainbow Park Baptist Church in the Atlanta area to a mall where they could vote early. Although Sunday voting remains intact, lawmakers last year approved other voting restrictions that created new obstacles to casting a ballot in this year's midterm elections.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two conservation groups have filed a lawsuit against the state of Montana and its wildlife management agency alleging it illegally set hunting and trapping policies and quotas intended to reduce the gray wolf population by making it easier to kill the predators. WildEarth Guardians and...
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A plan for three open-pit gold mines in salmon habitat in east-central Idaho is one step closer to approval after the U.S. government selected the Canadian developer’s proposed plan for mitigating the project’s environment impact. The U.S. Forest Service on Friday made public...
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate was convicted Monday of kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl who went missing nearly 40 years ago. Jurors found Steve Pankey, 71, guilty of felony murder, second-degree kidnapping and false reporting in the disappearance and death of Jonelle...
To understand the Ron and Heather Harwell family, first you have to understand their faith. That faith drives their decision-making process, especially when it comes to their son, Isiah, one of the most highly-recruited basketball players in his high school class. “I always start with giving honor to God,” Ron Harwell said during a recent interview. That faith in a higher power has allowed Harwell, a former Idaho State basketball...
