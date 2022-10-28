Read full article on original website
Wag O Ween event held for furry friends
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you like to dress up your pooch for any occasion or just for the howl-a-ween holiday, this spooktacular event may be of your interest. According to a release, Wag O Ween was held at the Kettering Recreation Complex at 2900 Glengarry Drive in Kettering from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. […]
Spooky and Sweet Treats with Purely Sweet Bakery
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – It’s spooky season and for our gluten-free and vegan friends, Purely Sweet Bakery has just the treat for your Halloween celebrations! It’s their Cake-sicles!. Jennifer Orcutt, of Purely Sweet Bakery, shared techniques and necessary ingredients for this easy (not tricky) treat. As long...
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: The Dayton Book Fair needs books! And teapots!
It’s a hive of activity at the offices of Dayton’s Book Fair Foundation as volunteers prepare for their 51st sale Nov. 11-14 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. The mission of the Book Fair Foundation, Inc. is to receive and collect donated books which are resold through an annual book fair and other channels in order to raise money for a variety of charitable interests.
Dayton Fall Harvest Festival to kick off today
DAYTON — The Dayton Fall Harvest Festival will kick off today at Kettering Field Complex. This Drive-thru event will happen on Monday, October 31 starting at 6:00 p.m. and going until 8:00 p.m. >>Autism Awareness: Blue Bucket Project helps make Halloween safe and fun!. Cars can begin lining up...
WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo shares adorable Fritz video compilation
The footage shows Fritz engaging in various activities, including trying to catch water in his mouth and playing with a larger hippo.
Turkey Trot returns to Miamisburg park: How to register
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – November is nearly here, so it’s time to talk turkey! On Thanksgiving Day, the Ohio River Road Runners Club is hosting a Turkey Trot race in Miamisburg. Beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, participants can run or walk a variety of lengths through the Riverfront Park in Miamisburg. The three […]
Old Scratch Pizza to open fourth location in Troy
Restaurant is coming to the former fire station building on Race Street downtown. Old Scratch Pizza, known for its Neapolitan-style pizzas cooked in wood-fired ovens, is expanding by opening a fourth location in the Dayton area. Eric Soller, who founded Old Scratch Pizza with his wife, Stephanie, in 2016, told...
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes silverback gorilla Mbeli
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo recently welcomed a new Silverback gorilla. The 20-year-old Silverback named Mbeli came to the zoo a few weeks ago, officials said. He came to the zoo from the Denver Zoo in early October. The zoo care team says Mbeli is currently exploring the indoor...
PERSONAL JOURNEY: Daughter publishes mother’s cancer story
A cancer diagnosis is seldom something people find humorous. But for Joyce Ury Dumtschin, humor was something she used to help her navigate a diagnosis that would eventually cut her life short. Dumtschin’s daughter, Rachel Evans of Centerville, travelled her mother’s cancer journey with her, and in August of this...
Illness forces closure of Miami County child care service Monday
TIPP CITY — A Miami County child care service will be closed today due to illness. The Tipp City Enrichment Program announced Sunday night they will be closed for Halloween due to teacher illness, according to its Facebook page. They had postponed their Halloween Parade and Parties Thursday and...
Hauntfest on Fifth takes over Oregon District
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The biggest Halloween party in the Miami Valley happened in the Oregon District. Thousands of people were expected to put on their best costumes to come out to Hauntfest to see what’s lurking on Fifth Street. “You see a lot of interesting characters around here in Dayton, yeah, you never know […]
RSV continues to rise in Ohio: Signs & symptoms to look for
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we head into the holiday season, local health leaders are warning families to take extra precautions as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. “We just want to be sure we can roll into those holidays that we are safe and confident spending time with family and friends,” said […]
Lebanon Ohio Trick or Treat
The City of Lebanon Trick-or-Treat is October 31, 2022 from 5:30 PM-7:30 PM. The City of Lebanon’s Trick-or-Treat activities are scheduled for October 31 each year, rain or shine. Here are some helpful guidelines to make this year’s event a fun and safe one:. Go only to well-lit...
RECALL ALERT: Pureed baby foods sold across the Miami Valley recalled
A Dayton-area baby food company has issued a voluntary recall of baby food products sold across the Miami Valley, according to the Warren County Health District. Taste-T-Love Baby Food is recalling all varieties of baby food puree packaged in 4 oz. squeeze pouches dated April 2022 to February 2023, the health district said.
Crews respond to a fire in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — Crews in Tipp City responded to reports of a fire late Sunday afternoon. >>Crews respond to reported water rescue at Great Miami River near Welcome Stadium. Fire crews from the Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched at 3:57 p.m. at 890 E. Ginghamsburg Road, a Tipp City Fire spokesperson said.
10 of Dayton’s famous urban legends and ghostly tales
We’ve all heard urban legends, and through the years the Dayton Daily News has written about some of these when asked to look into them by readers. Some even have a grain of truth to them, having originated in a news story or in some forgotten corner of history. Here’s a look at some stories that have become Dayton legends:
Cincinnati restaurant decks out rooftop with heated igloos, greenhouses
As winter approaches, a popular downtown Cincinnati restaurant and bar is adding heated igloos and greenhouses to its rooftop. The View at Shires’ Garden decked out its rooftop with igloos and greenhouses just in time for cooler weather, so guests can still get a chance to take in the views of the city throughout the winter season.
Best of Dayton: Announcing the winners for 2022!
Again this year, the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com have looked to the community in the area’s original reader’s choice awards. The contest featured 179 matchups, with dozens of new ones featured in nine categories. Click the links below to view the winners by category. Here are some...
Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures
Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
