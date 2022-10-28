(Willmar MN-) When it comes to Halloween, Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says the holiday evolved. From a law enforcement point of view, Felt says it has gone from a time police would respond to prankster kids and vandals to a time of concern over adults drinking and driving. He says they had extra patrols out over the weekend looking for drunk drivers, and tonight, motorists should look out for trick or treaters. With the nice weather there will likely be more out than usual...

WILLMAR, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO