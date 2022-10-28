Read full article on original website
Douglas Doering
Douglas Doering, age 76, of Buffalo Lake, MN passed away peacefully with loved ones by his side on Sunday, October 23, 2022, in St. Paul, MN. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 3rd, at 11:00 am at Faith United Methodist Church in Olivia, MN with Pastor Krey Leesman officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia.
Delno M. Jensen
Delno M. Jensen, 77 of Belgrade, died Thursday, October 27, 2022 at his home near Belgrade. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Crow River Lutheran Church near Belgrade. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Johnson Funeral Home in Belgrade and one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in Crow Lake Cemetery near Belgrade.
Tractor, SUV collided near Lowry...two injured
(Lowry MN-) An Alexandria couple were hurt when their SUV and a farm tractor collided in Pope County. The state patrol says it happened at 5 a.m. Saturday on Highway 114 at 150th Street, about 1 mile south of Lowry. An SUV, driven by 75-year-old Jerome Renner of Alexandria was southbound on 114 when it and a northbound John Deere Tractor pulling an implement collided. Renner and his passenger, 76-year-old Constance Renner were hospitalized...Gerald was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, Constance was taken to the Glenwood Hospital. The tractor driver, 71-year-old Gerald Maus of Lowry wasn't injured.
BOLD/BLHS School's Production of "Newsies"
What: BOLD/BLHS School's Production of "Newsies" When: Friday and Saturday evening performances (Oct. 28 & 29) at 7 pm and Sunday, October 30th at 2 pm. We hope you can join us for the BOLD/BLHS Schools Production of Newsies!. Set in New York City at the turn of the century,...
Ribbon cut Monday for Highway 12 improvements in west metro
(Independence MN-) After years of work, the ribbbon will be cut today on safety improvements on Highway 12 between Delano and Maple Lake. At 11 a.m. Highway 12 Safety Coalition chair Chief Gary Kroells will be holding press conference/ribbon cutting celebration recognizing the completion of two years of highway construction safety improvements which have included two roundabouts, an extension of a center median divider, and the construction of a bridge overpass which realigns Hennepin County Road 92 where it intersects with Highway 12 in the City of Independence.
Chaska woman hurt when her car hits a deer south of Olivia
(Olivia MN-) A Chaska woman was hurt when her Chevy Volt struck a deer south of Olivia. 43-year-old Robin Bielefeldt was traveling southbound on Highway 71 in Henryville Township when she collided with the deer around 8:31 p.m. Saturday. Bielefeldt was taken to the Olivia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Willmar PD and Kandiyohi County SO Collect Unused Prescription Drugs
(Willmar, MN) Once again, the Willmar Police Department and Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office are partnering with the DEA to get prescription drugs disposed of properly. People with unused prescription drugs can safely dispose of them Saturday during the National Prescription Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can dispose of unused or outdated meds at the Law Enforcement Center (2201 NE 23rd Street, Willmar) or at the Willmar Wal-Mart. No sharps will be allowed.
Alexandria woman faces charges after fatal drunk driving crash
(Hudson, WI) -- A Minnesota man is dead and a Minnesota woman is jailed after a wrong-way crash early Sunday on Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin. The State Patrol says 31-year-old Amber Pospisil of Alexandria was driving east in the westbound lanes when her car struck an S-U-V driven by 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt from Robbinsdale. Filbrandt died at the scene near Hudson. Troopers say field sobriety tests showed Pospisil was intoxicated. She was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and booked in the St. Croix County jail.
Felt says don't mistake THC gummies for candy on Halloween
(Willmar MN-) When it comes to Halloween, Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says the holiday evolved. From a law enforcement point of view, Felt says it has gone from a time police would respond to prankster kids and vandals to a time of concern over adults drinking and driving. He says they had extra patrols out over the weekend looking for drunk drivers, and tonight, motorists should look out for trick or treaters. With the nice weather there will likely be more out than usual...
Cardinals season ends at Marshall
(Marshall, MN)--The Willmar Cardinals lost to Marshall on the road Saturday night with a final score of 24-13. The first score of the game came with 4:08 left in the first half when Marshall got a touchdown on a 9 yard quarterback keeper to take the lead 7-0. Willmar followed that with a scoring drive of their own at the 2:31 mark in the second quarter with a Ramero Trevino rushing touchdown. The Cardinals missed the ensuing extra point and went to halftime down 10-6.
NL-S Football Team Advances in Section 6AAA
(New London, MN)--The NL-S Wildcats hosted the Pierz Pioneers Saturday afternoon for the Section 6AAA Semi-final game and after an early defensive battle, resulting in a 6-6 tie at the Half, the Wildcats offense came to life in the 2nd Half while holding Pierz scoreless, for the final score of 28-6.
BOLD Football season comes to an end
(Olivia, MN)-- The BOLD Warriors hosted the Minneota Vikings on Saturday afternoon in the Section 5A playoffs. It was a slow start to the game with neither team scoring until a few minutes before the half when the Minneota Vikings scored a touchdown and went into halftime with a score of 6-0 over BOLD.
