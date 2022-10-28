Read full article on original website
Related
AOC vows to champion LGBTQ+ rights after hecklers storm New York event
Hecklers were attacking a policy providing affordable housing for LGBTQ+ people
Midterm elections 2022 – live: New poll shows Democrats narrowly ahead in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona
With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states. According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College,...
All candidates for New Hampshire House of Representatives Belknap 3 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey
Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022,general election for New Hampshire House of Representatives Belknap 3 — incumbent Juliet Harvey-Bolia (R) and Sheryl Anderson (D) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
Paul Pelosi attack: suspect federally charged with assault and attempted kidnapping – live
David DePape charged by federal prosecutors over Friday attack in San Francisco – follow the latest news
Comments / 0