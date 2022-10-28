ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All candidates for New Hampshire House of Representatives Belknap 3 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022,general election for New Hampshire House of Representatives Belknap 3 — incumbent Juliet Harvey-Bolia (R) and Sheryl Anderson (D) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
