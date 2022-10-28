ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SLO Food Bank hosting CalFresh application assistance sites

By KSBY Staff
 3 days ago
The SLO Food Bank will be hosting CalFresh application assistance sites at local libraries this November.

Food bank officials, along with the County of San Luis Obispo Department of Social Services will be providing one-on-one assistance to those applying for the state’s food assistance program.

Assistance in Spanish will be available.

Here is a list of the application assistance events:

November 2, 12:00-4:00 p.m.

  • SLO Public Library, 995 Palm St.
  • Coast Unified School District Office, 1350 Main St., Cambria

November 3, 12:00-4:00 p.m.

  • Atascadero Public Library, 6555 Capistrano Ave.

November 4, 12:00-4:00 p.m.

  • Morro Bay Public Library, 625 Harbor St.
  • Nipomo Public Library, 918 W. Tefft St.

November 10, 12:00-4:00 p.m.

  • Shandon Public Library, 195 N. 2 nd St.

More information about CalFresh can be found here.

