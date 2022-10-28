ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

whcuradio.com

Watkins Glen Police Department seeks help identifying larceny suspect

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Watkins Glen Police Department is looking for help identifying a larceny suspect. Officials say there was a larceny at Walmart on Wednesday, and the suspect is the woman pictured below. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watkins Glen Police Department at (607) 535-7883.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD IDs victim, suspect in ongoing murder investigation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A stabbing investigation is now a homicide investigation, and Ithaca Police have released a few more details. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Michael Monroe. A day after Friday’s stabbing, police say Jeremiah Jordan was arrested. The 39-year-old is charged with second degree murder. Jordan was arraigned Saturday and taken to the Tompkins County Jail.
ITHACA, NY
14850.com

Ithaca man arrested, victim identified, in downtown stabbing

Police have identified the victim in last week’s stabbing as 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ithaca, and say Ithaca resident Jeremiah L. Jordan, 39, has been arrested in connection with the case. Jordan was charged with murder in the second degree, arraigned by Judge Seth Peacock, and remanded to Tompkins...
ITHACA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Herkimer Sheriff charge Ilion woman with multiple counts of welfare fraud

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office reports that an Ilion woman has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly defrauding the county government for over 4 months. On Thursday, the Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office Welfare Fraud Unit arrested 41-year-old Lindsay Flihan of Ilion for...
ILION, NY
WKTV

Clinton man arrested following a Domestic incident

CLINTON, N.Y. -- Antonio Springer of Clinton New York was arrested following an investigation involving reports of a Domestic incident made to police on Friday. Springer was arrested and charged with Harassment, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Unlawful Imprisonment, and Resisting Arrest.
CLINTON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

15-year-old arrested after making possible threat to Weedsport School community

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with Making a Threat of Mass Harm after making a threat against the Weedsport School community, according to the Weedsport Police Department. On Wednesday, October 26, the Student Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to the Weedsport School District, received a complaint from the school’s administration that […]
WEEDSPORT, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse Police are investigating a shooting that left one injured

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Sunday, October 30 at approximately 12:01 a.m. the Syracuse Police Department responded to a shooting with injuries call leading them to Crouse Hospital. When police arrived at the hospital, they located a 30-year-old who had an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. The victim is expected...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Sheriff charge man with Unlawful Imprisonment after Clinton incident

CLINTON, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man has been arrested and given multiple charges after a domestic incident in Clinton. Around 1:15 pm on Friday, Deputies and officers with the NYS Police arrived at a home on Marvin Street to investigate a domestic dispute.
CLINTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Officer slashed in face at Cayuga Correctional Facility

CAYUGA, N.Y. (WETM) — A corrections officer sustained injuries to their face following a dispute with an inmate at the Cayuga Correctional Facility last week. According to the information provided by New York State Correctional Officers Police Benevolent Association, NYSCOPBA, they say an officer was slashed three times across the face by an inmate who […]
CAYUGA, NY
whcuradio.com

Police: Avoid area of Tompkins County Library and Cayuga St. garage

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Early morning police activity in Ithaca, and the public is being asked to stay away. Tompkins SIREN issued an alert shortly before five o’clock this morning advising drivers and passersby to avoid the area of Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Public Library and the Cayuga Street parking garage.
ITHACA, NY

