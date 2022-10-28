ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

CBS News

Halloween Photos: Harry Potter family

This is Lilliana Jennings channeling some magic for Halloween as Harry Potter. The whole family got in on the Hogwarts action. Dad Ken is Hagrid and mom Beth is Professor McGonagall.
HollywoodLife

‘Metal & Monsters’ Host Count D Brings A Clawful Of Orange & Black Vibes To ‘The Sound Of Halloween’

Boo! It’s Halloween! Throughout October, HollywoodLife is running The Sound Of Halloween, where some of your favorite fiends of music, movies, television, and pop culture pick songs that should be on your Halloween 2022 playlist. As we enjoy the last full week before Halloween, TSOH is coming to a close. Before the clock can chime the final hour, Matt Montgomery, aka Count D, of The Haxans and Rob Zombie, drops by to raise some spirits.
KRQE News 13

Halloween dishes with Chef Bustos

We are just days away from Halloween, but if you’re looking to celebrate a little early and have people over this weekend, we’ve got some fun food options that are easy to make and perfect for the spooky season. Chef Andrew Bustos, chef/owner, of Precision Catering, is showing...

