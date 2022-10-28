Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys Trade DE Tarell Basham? Source On Phone-Call & PFF Rumors
A thigh injury caused Tarell Basham to be moved to IR on Sept. 17, making him eligible to return to the roster in Week 7 - and creating trade speculation outside of Cowboys HQ.
Week 8 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Cowboys
The Chicago Bears (3-4) are facing the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to win their second consecutive game. Chicago is coming off a dominant 33-14 win over the New England Patriots (5-2), where all phases were clicking. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are coming off a 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions (1-5).
Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Ezekiel Elliott After Sunday's Win
The Dallas Cowboys offense looked like its old self for the first time this season in their 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears thanks in large part to a huge day from running back Tony Pollard. But will Pollard's rise precede a fall for Ezekiel Elliott?. Pollard got the starting...
Cowboys BREAKING: Rookie RB Signed to 53 to Replace Injured Ezekiel Elliott; 5 Roster Moves
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is in doubt for Sunday's clash against Chicago, but his impending absence opens the door for Malik Davis to strut his stuff.
Antonio Brown explains why he is selling disrespectful Gisele T-shirt
Even though Tom Brady has been nothing but supportive, at least publicly, of Antonio Brown, that did not stop Brown from making some disrespectful moves in response to Brady’s divorce. Brown is selling a T-shirt featuring a photo of Gisele Bundchen hugging him after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super...
Troy Aikman Has Major Trade Suggestion For Dallas Cowboys
If Troy Aikman was in charge of the Dallas Cowboys, he'd be making a significant trade before the NFL's trade deadline. In a recent interview with TMZ, the ESPN analyst suggested the team needs to trade for a wide receiver. He brought up the likes of Brandin Cooks, Chase Claypool and D.J. Moore as possible targets for the team.
BREAKING: Russell Westbrook Has Officially Been Moved To The Bench In Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Lakers are prepared to make a few changes amidst their 0-4 start to the 2022-23 NBA season, one of which is moving nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook to the bench.
numberfire.com
Raiders' Davante Adams (illness) expected to play in Week 8
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams (illness) is expected to play in the team's Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints. Adams missed multiple practices this week as he battled a flu-like virus, but the superstar is reportedly on the mend and is now expected to suit up against the Saints this afternoon.
Former Dallas Cowboys QB Has a Message For Dak Prescott Critics
Ben DiNucci had some thoughts on those who have been critical of former Missisisppi State quarterback Dak Prescott.
Alvin Kamara Trade to Eagles? Rumor Would One-Up Cowboys Again
The Dallas Cowboys made a move. Then the Philadelphia Eagles put themselves back in the national headlines after their blockbuster trade acquiring Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn. Is Philly about to do it again?
Cowboys WR Trade Talk; Noah Brown OUT - What's Wrong With Rookie Jalen Tolbert?
Cowboys rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert has had a rough start to his NFL career, but Mike McCarthy likes the progress he sees from the 23-year-old in practice.
Cowboys Trade Fit for 1st-Round Pick amid Broncos' Bradley Chubb Rumors?
In a fantasy football world, there is reason for the notion of the Cowboys landing Bradley Chubb in an exchange billed as one "we would love to see,'' as The Athletic put it.
NBC Sports
Le’Veon Bell loses pro boxing match
Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell made his boxing debut last month, beating fellow former running back Adrian Peterson. But on Saturday night he tried an opponent with much more fighting experience, and it did not go well for him. Former UFC fighter Uriah Hall beat Bell by unanimous...
Samuel Njoku: Ravens Now Pose Threat to Rest of NFL
The Ravens are finally finding ways to close out football games which could mean serious trouble for the rest of the NFL.
Cowboys Trade for New WR Needed, Troy Aikman Says
Troy Aikman is not naming names to help the 5-2 Cowboys, but he thinks is a receiver trade is needed.
Steelers vs Eagles Preview: T.J. Watt's Return? No Chris Boswell? Not Matt Canada's Fault?
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a tough, but not impossible, task on their hands in Week 8.
Steelers trade demands for Chase Claypool are way too high
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool has been mentioned in trade rumors of late, but the organization’s ask may be too great for any potential suitor. The Steelers are willing to trade Chase Claypool for the right asking price. A recent surge in production is sure to help that asking price, which as of right now is reportedly a second-round draft pick, per Jordan Schultz on The Score.
numberfire.com
Mark Ingram (knee) won't return in Week 8 for Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram will not return Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Ingram suffered a knee injury in the first half of this blowout affair. Early in the third quarter, the team has ruled the veteran out of action for the rest of the afternoon. Dwayne Washington will see more work with Ingram sidelined.
Kenny Pickett Calls for Steelers Teammates to Study More
Kenny Pickett was not pleased with the Pittsburgh Steelers' preparation.
Cowboys WR Trade: Does Jerry Jones Agree with Troy Aikman & Michael Irvin?
"We'll just see,'' Jerry Jones said after Sunday's 49-29 win over Chicago regarding a trade for a receiver. "My point is, we don't have to do anything. But if it raises its head, and it's right, then we'll do something."
Comments / 0