Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool has been mentioned in trade rumors of late, but the organization’s ask may be too great for any potential suitor. The Steelers are willing to trade Chase Claypool for the right asking price. A recent surge in production is sure to help that asking price, which as of right now is reportedly a second-round draft pick, per Jordan Schultz on The Score.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO