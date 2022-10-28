Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane (right ankle soreness) is questionable to play on Monday against the Utah Jazz. Bane is a late addition to the injury report and Ja Morant is also questionable due to illness, so the Grizzlies' starting backcourt might look spooky on Halloween night. On the flip side, Bane will have a larger role if he plays and Morant sits out. Dillon Brooks should see a sharp spike in his usage rate if Bane and Morant are both sidelined. John Konchar would also be in line for more work.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO