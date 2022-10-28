Read full article on original website
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parents
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and me
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A Memoir
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?
Clippers' Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapy
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (illness) skips 76ers shootaround Monday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (illness) did not participate in the Monday morning shootaround. Embiid remains questionable for Monday's matchup with the Washington Wizards. De'Anthony Melton moved into the 76ers' starting lineup last Friday when Embiid was absent and P.J. Tucker shifted into the center spot while Montrezl Harrell played more off the bench. Those three failed to do much with their opportunities, but Tyrese Maxey tore it up for 44 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, a steal, and 9 three-pointers.
numberfire.com
Jazz starting Collin Sexton for resting Mike Conley on Saturday
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Sexton will make his first start this season after Mike Conley was rested on Saturday night. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Sexton to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Sexton's projection includes 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) available, starting Sunday for Lakers; Damian Jones back to bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will start Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. After a one-game absence due to lower back tightness, the superstar big is back in there down low. Damian Jones is returning to the bench as a result. Our models project Davis for...
numberfire.com
Bulls starting Alex Caruso for Zach LaVine (injury management) on Friday
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is starting in Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Caruso will make his third start this season after Zach LaVine was held out for injury management reasons. In 30.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 9.8...
numberfire.com
Robert Covington (health protocols) ruled out for Clippers Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington will not play Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Covington has been placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. As a result, the veteran wing will be forced to miss Sunday's game - and likely more. In 5...
numberfire.com
Raiders' Davante Adams (illness) expected to play in Week 8
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams (illness) is expected to play in the team's Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints. Adams missed multiple practices this week as he battled a flu-like virus, but the superstar is reportedly on the mend and is now expected to suit up against the Saints this afternoon.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Monday 10/31/22: Backing Two Teams With Better-Than-Expected Injury Splits
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) ruled out for Timberwolves on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson will not play Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Anderson was listed questionable to play due to back spasms, though reports as tipoff neared expressed the wing wasn't expected to play. Those turned out to be prescient, as he has been ruled out to kick off the weekend.
numberfire.com
Terry Rozier (ankle) doubtful again for Charlotte Monday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Rozier is still recovering him his sprained ankle. The doubtful tag makes it a very strong chance that the veteran will once again be sidelined. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. to remain in the starting five at point guard.
numberfire.com
Desmond Bane (ankle) questionable Monday for Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane (right ankle soreness) is questionable to play on Monday against the Utah Jazz. Bane is a late addition to the injury report and Ja Morant is also questionable due to illness, so the Grizzlies' starting backcourt might look spooky on Halloween night. On the flip side, Bane will have a larger role if he plays and Morant sits out. Dillon Brooks should see a sharp spike in his usage rate if Bane and Morant are both sidelined. John Konchar would also be in line for more work.
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Dwight Powell at center for inactive JaVale McGee (rest) on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Powell will take over the five position after JaVale McGee was ruled out for rest reasons. In 14.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Powell to score 12.4 FanDuel points. Powell's projection includes 6.1 points, 3.2...
numberfire.com
Bruce Brown coming off Nuggets' bench Sunday night
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope recently missed time due to a sprained left anke. However, the medical staff has cleared him to return to the court, and he'll immediately return to the starting lineup. As a result, Brown is going back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon (back) upgraded to probable on Sunday
Boston Celtics shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon (back) is probable for Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. Brogdon has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's clash with the Wizards. Our models expect him to play 25.0 minutes against Washington. Brogdon's Sunday projection includes 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists,...
numberfire.com
Memphis' Ja Morant (illness) doubtful on Saturday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (illness) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Morant is dealing with an illness and is listed as doubtful to face Utah on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against Utah. Morant's current Saturday projection...
numberfire.com
Pistons' Jalen Duren (ankle) ruled out Monday
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (ankle) will not play on Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Duren didn't travel with the Pistons to Milwaukee after badly rolling his ankle during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors. The Pistons play in Milwaukee again on Wednesday, so Duren might be held out for that one as well. Marvin Bagley (knee) is also sidelined on Monday, meaning Nerlens Noel will likely enter the rotation for the first time this season to play center minutes behind Isaiah Stewart.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday 10/31/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (injury recovery) starting on Saturday, De'Anthony Melton to bench
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (injury recovery) is starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid will make his return after Philadelphia's star center missed Friday's contest for injury recovery reasons. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Embiid to score 51.7 FanDuel points. Embiid's projection includes 28.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Blazers' Josh Hart enters NBA's concussion protocol
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart has entered the NBA's concussion protocol. Hart seemingly suffered a head injury in the team's win over Houston Friday night. Now, the NBA has placed him in concussion protocol. Due to a scheduling quirk, Portland doesn't play until Wednesday, so he'll have a bunch of time to recover.
numberfire.com
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 10/31/22
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com
Magic starting Bol Bol for inactive Cole Anthony (oblique) on Friday
Orlando Magic forward Bol Bol is starting in Friday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Bol Bol will make his first start this season after Cole Anthony suffered an oblique injury. In a matchup against a Hornets' team ranked 17th in defensive rating, our models project Bol Bol to score 24.1 FanDuel points.
