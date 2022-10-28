Fact check: No evidence of a link between COVID-19 vaccines, cancer spike in people under 50

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The claim: Post implies a connection between COVID-19 vaccines and a cancer spike in people younger than 50

As new COVID-19 variants gain momentum in the U.S., health officials are urging the public to get vaccinated. A recent social media post, however, links the vaccine to cancer.

An Instagram post shared Oct. 17 juxtaposes screenshots of two articles. It shows the headline of a Reuters fact-check article that debunked the claim that COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer. The article’s date – Nov. 12, 2021 – is underlined in red.

Below it is a headline of a CNN article that discusses how a global epidemic of cancer could be emerging among people younger than 50. This article’s date – Oct. 17 – is also underlined in red.

"I risk being shadowbanned by sharing these types of memes that don’t claim causation but suggest coincidental correlation," reads the caption of the post.

But the implied claim here is wrong – and shows the people citing the cancer study as proof failed to actually read it.

Infectious disease specialists told USA TODAY the COVID-19 vaccines have no connection with cancer. The CNN article cites a study that explains how the incidence of certain cancer types have increased.

But that study examined data from 2000 to 2012, long before COVID-19 existed.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media user who shared the claim for comment.

Comparison between articles is misleading

There is no link between COVID-19 vaccines and cancer, Dr. Patrick Jackson, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Virginia Health, told USA TODAY.

None of the active ingredients in the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines are carcinogenic, according to Jackson. Medical experts and state health officials also told USA TODAY in February that there has been no significant uptick in cancer rates during the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

"It would be historic in terms of that much of a rise in such a short period of time," Dr. Arif Kamal, first chief patient officer for the American Cancer Society, told USA TODAY at the time. "Checking with cancer center directors and colleagues across the country, no one is seeing that level."

The CNN article shown in the post does not support the claim, either.

Fact check: No evidence of cancer spike linked to COVID-19 vaccines

It cites a recently published study that reviewed age-standardized data on cancer incidence from 44 countries. The study found that “the incidence of early-onset cancers is rising rapidly for colorectal and 13 other types of cancers, many of which affect the digestive system,” according to CNN.

However, the study relies on data obtained from 2000 to 2012, predating the COVID-19 pandemic. It has nothing to do with COVID-19 vaccines, Dr. Xavier Llor, the director for cancer screening at Yale New Haven Health, told USA TODAY in an email.

The authors noted in a press release that many factors, such as a westernized diet and lifestyle, which has changed in the last few decades, as well as "early detection through cancer screening programs" have contributed to an increased incidence of certain cancer types. The COVID-19 vaccines are not referenced in the study.

PolitiFact also debunked the claim.

Our rating: Missing context

Based on our research, we rate MISSING CONTEXT the implication that there is a connection between COVID-19 vaccines and a cancer spike in people younger than 50. The CNN article referenced here does not cite COVID-19 vaccines as a possible cause of cancer since the study relies on data from 2000-2012, well before COVID-19 or the vaccines existed. There is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are linked to cancer.

Our fact-check sources:

  • Patrick Jackson, Oct. 18, Phone interview with USA TODAY
  • Xavier Llor, Oct. 18, Email exchange with USA TODAY
  • USA TODAY, Feb. 17, Fact check: No evidence of cancer spike linked to COVID-19 vaccines
  • PolitiFact, Oct. 17, Cancer study was from data well before COVID-19 vaccines existed
  • USA TODAY, Oct. 18, Move aside, BA.5: These new COVID variants are gaining ground in the US
  • Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Sept. 6, Leading Causes of Death
  • CNN, Oct. 17, A global epidemic of cancer among people younger than 50 could be emerging
  • Reuters, Nov. 12, 2021, Fact Check-No evidence COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer
  • Nature, Sept. 6, Is early-onset cancer an emerging global epidemic? Current evidence and future implications
  • Brigham and Women's Hospital, Sept. 6, Press Release

Anon Smith
2d ago

Just stop it. No one believes you you've lost all credibility. When you started bribing people with French fries and weed and lap dances the alarm bells went for anyone who wasn't brain washed and terrified. You can write a 20 page article on how good the shots are and I will still never go near that garbage. You've lost public trust because you acted like a crime syndicate shaking down the public threatening their livelihoods and bullying anyone who declined . Also, I personally know two women in their 30s, sisters, that got lumps in their breasts immediately following their shots. both were diagnosed with breast cancer and have had surgery and are now getting chemo. Don't tell me that's not suspicious. This is disgraceful and a crime and you can't hide the truth forever no matter how many dumb articles you write and how much you deny it. people are on to you.

Anon Smith
2d ago

If one Instagram post set off an entire article like this it must have hit a nerve. This only makes you look more suspicious and guilty of what you're denying..You know people no longer have trust in the government and medical community and this article makes you look desperate to cover up the truth. Keep trying. The game is up.

Tinisha Lairson
2d ago

sure..... everyone needs to join the group Died suddenly news on fb. eye-opening people from across the world telling their stories and experiences. Nuremberg territory

