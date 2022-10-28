Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bean leads Holloway in race for District 4 congressional seat: UNF pollDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14Anthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
Wichita Eagle
Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Saints
The Las Vegas Raiders have a chance to start a winning streak for the first time this season when they face the New Orleans Saints. To do that, they'll have to hit on these keys to have the best chance to win, and we'll have the final predictions for who comes out on top.
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars vs. Broncos: Week 8 Snap Count Analysis
While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook. When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 21-17...
Wichita Eagle
Week 8 NFC Wrapup: Cowboys, Eagles Begin to Distance Themselves
It was almost another perfect weekend in the NFC East, where Dallas, Philadelphia, and Washington won their games. The Giants, however, couldn't make it a sweep, and in doing so, they dropped from second in the division to third, behind the Cowboys, who have an identical 6-2 record. Let's recap...
Wichita Eagle
49ers 31, Rams 14: Grades
INGLEWOOD -- The 49ers just revived their season with a 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Now the 49ers win-loss record is 4-4. Here are their grades for their win over the Rams. JIMMY GAROPPOLO: A. He had one of the most efficient games of his career. He completed...
Wichita Eagle
Mariota, Brown Shine on Big Day for Former Titans
View the original article to see embedded media. How’s this for a stat you didn’t know you needed to know?. Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota on Sunday became the third NFL quarterback since 1950 to throw three touchdown passes and direct a game-winning drive on his birthday.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Bill Belichick Earns Coaching Milestone; Eyes NFL Record
As the old saying goes, “The more things change, the more they stay the same.”. The New England Patriots logged their 13th straight victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, defeating their division rivals 22-17 at MetLife Stadium. After a disappointing showing against the Chicago Bears in Week...
Wichita Eagle
Biggest Treats From Saints Terrorizing of Raiders
The New Orleans Saints gave everyone in attendance at the Caesars Superdome an early Halloween treat with a 24-0 slashing of the Las Vegas Raiders. New Orleans had control of the game from the start and improved their record to 3-5 with their easiest win of the year. The Saints...
Wichita Eagle
The Eagles were called for a rarely seen defensive delay of game penalty
In a Week 7 game, the Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive linemen made a coordinated leg shift and duped a 49ers offensive lineman into a false start on a field-goal attempt. As a result, San Francisco was pushed out of field-goal range and was forced to punt. On Sunday, Eagles...
Wichita Eagle
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Frustrated By Offensive Line Performance vs. Titans
HOUSTON — The 1-5-1 Houston Texans sustained a 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. Derrick Henry rushed for a season-best 219 yards on 32 attempts, but Houston's run defense was not the primary reason behind its defeat. The Texans put together their worst offensive...
Wichita Eagle
The Pros and Cons of Giants Trading for a New Receiver
The one position where the New York Giants couldn't afford to lose talent --wide receiver--is now down another man thanks to the team's decision to move Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a conditional third-round and a sixth-round pick in next year's draft. Regardless of why the trade...
Wichita Eagle
New QB, Same Story as Colts Fall to Commanders
All of the focus for the past week has been on the quarterback position. Out was Matt Ryan, who had nine touchdowns, nine interceptions, and 11 fumbles in seven games. In was Sam Ehlinger, the second-year, former sixth-round pick who would be making his first start. For all the talk...
Wichita Eagle
Bears Report Card: Blame Runs All the Way to the Top
Bears coach Matt Eberflus definitely believes in Occam's razor. Maybe believes isn't the right word. He lives it. That is the theory that the simplest explanation is usually the best one. Asked whether Sunday's 49-29 loss at Dallas was a matter of needing more talent, he spat out his answer.
Wichita Eagle
Derrick Henry Sets Franchise TD Record
View the original article to see embedded media. Derrick Henry is now the Tennessee Titans’ touchdown king. The two-time NFL rushing champion became the team’s all-time leader in touchdowns when he ran it in untouched from one yard with 6:31 to play in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
It’s A Start: Titans Keep It Simple With Willis
Malik Willis wasn’t about to apologize for an offense that threw just one pass in the second half of a 17-10 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. It’s hard to imagine a safer way for a rookie quarterback to make his first NFL start then to turn and hand the football to Derrick Henry and Dontrell Hilliard, which is exactly what Willis did on 24 of the Tennessee Titans’ 27 plays in the second half. Willis ran twice himself.
Wichita Eagle
‘Sounded Like a Pop’: Jordan Poyer Details Elbow Injury As Bills Beat Packers
The Buffalo Bills found a way to secure a win. But they may have lost one of the players most responsible for helping them do such things. The Bills topped the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday night, but midway through the fourth quarter saw an exit from star safety Jordan Poyer, who after the game said he heard something that "sounded like a pop'' in the elbow that has been giving him trouble since training camp.
Wichita Eagle
Texans vs. Titans Notebook: Fright Fest In Houston After Tennessee Loss
HOUSTON — The last time the Houston Texans played the Tennessee Titans with a healthy Derrick Henry, the All-Pro running back rushed for a season-best 250 yards amid a win at NRG Stadium in January of 2020. Nineteen months after his annihilation, Henry nearly replicated his performance against the...
Wichita Eagle
Derrick Henry Dominates As Titans Run Past Texans
Michael Jordan against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tom Brady against the Buffalo Bills, Aaron Rogers against the Chicago Bears... and Derrick Henry against the Houston Texans?. Yes, once again the Titans' running back had his way with the Texans' defense, leading Tennessee to an easy 17-10 win at NRG Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Highlights from Packers’ Loss to Bills
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers outgained the Buffalo Bills 398-369. They won the turnover battle 2-1. They won time of possession by about seven-and-a-half minutes. They were even better on third down. And they still lost 27-17. Aaron Jones ran for 143 yards and rookies Romeo...
Wichita Eagle
Giants Fall to Seahawks, 27-13
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants had their four-game winning streak end, as they were defeated by the Seattle Seahawks, 27-13 at Lumen Field. The loss dropped the Giants to 6-2 and third place in the NFC East as they enter their bye week.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans: odds, kickoff time, TV
Derrick Henry takes on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Oh, and the Tennessee Titans will be at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as well. But make no mistake, this is a Henry-led opponent. On Sunday, Henry rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns in a 17-10 victory at the Houston Texans.
Comments / 0