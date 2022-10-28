Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
ESPN’s FPI Likes Penn State’s Odds to Win 10 Games
Penn State turns to November with pretty good odds to win 10 regular-season games, according to ESPN's College Football Power Index. In fact, only one team has better odds of winning out — Ohio State. ESPN's FPI projects Penn State with a 42.3-percent chance of winning its remaining four...
Wichita Eagle
Week 8 NFC Wrapup: Cowboys, Eagles Begin to Distance Themselves
It was almost another perfect weekend in the NFC East, where Dallas, Philadelphia, and Washington won their games. The Giants, however, couldn't make it a sweep, and in doing so, they dropped from second in the division to third, behind the Cowboys, who have an identical 6-2 record. Let's recap...
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Highlights from Packers’ Loss to Bills
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers outgained the Buffalo Bills 398-369. They won the turnover battle 2-1. They won time of possession by about seven-and-a-half minutes. They were even better on third down. And they still lost 27-17. Aaron Jones ran for 143 yards and rookies Romeo...
Wichita Eagle
Michigan State tunnel assault: Father of UM player will take legal action
The father of a Michigan football player who was allegedly assaulted in the locker room tunnel after Saturday's game is planning to press charges over the incident. The father of Michigan player Gemon Green told ESPN he plans to take formal legal action against the MSU players who reportedly struck his son in the fight.
Wichita Eagle
Biggest Treats From Saints Terrorizing of Raiders
The New Orleans Saints gave everyone in attendance at the Caesars Superdome an early Halloween treat with a 24-0 slashing of the Las Vegas Raiders. New Orleans had control of the game from the start and improved their record to 3-5 with their easiest win of the year. The Saints...
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars vs. Broncos: Week 8 Snap Count Analysis
While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook. When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 21-17...
Wichita Eagle
Jets’ Denzel Mims Sets Career-High in Final Game Before Trade Deadline
While Elijah Moore was held without a catch for the second game in a row, another disgruntled Jets wide receiver broke free on offense, showing what he's capable of. Denzel Mims was quiet in Sunday's loss to the Patriots up until New York's final drive in the fourth quarter. Looking...
Wichita Eagle
Bears Defensive Breakdowns Lead to Blowout Loss at Dallas
View the original article to see embedded media. Justin Fields apologized for failing to touch down Micah Parsons after a fumble recovery and prevent a 36-yard touchdown return Sunday by the Dallas Cowboys. Fields had a great deal of company when it came to failing to take down Dallas ball...
Wichita Eagle
The Eagles were called for a rarely seen defensive delay of game penalty
In a Week 7 game, the Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive linemen made a coordinated leg shift and duped a 49ers offensive lineman into a false start on a field-goal attempt. As a result, San Francisco was pushed out of field-goal range and was forced to punt. On Sunday, Eagles...
Wichita Eagle
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Frustrated By Offensive Line Performance vs. Titans
HOUSTON — The 1-5-1 Houston Texans sustained a 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. Derrick Henry rushed for a season-best 219 yards on 32 attempts, but Houston's run defense was not the primary reason behind its defeat. The Texans put together their worst offensive...
Wichita Eagle
Why it’s kind of sucked for Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos
Nathaniel Hackett hopes someday, maybe a couple of months down the line, he and his Broncos can look at what happened this September and October as something that was really valuable. Maybe they’ll be able to tell the story about how all the weird scheduling quirks, and concessions made for television, and losses brought together and hardened a team with new people everywhere, from the roster to the coaching staff to the owners’ box.
Wichita Eagle
Derrick Henry Dominates As Titans Run Past Texans
Michael Jordan against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tom Brady against the Buffalo Bills, Aaron Rogers against the Chicago Bears... and Derrick Henry against the Houston Texans?. Yes, once again the Titans' running back had his way with the Texans' defense, leading Tennessee to an easy 17-10 win at NRG Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Wichita Eagle
Jake’s Takes | Commanders Spoil Sam Ehlinger’s Colts Debut in Final Minute
It wasn't the result that the Indianapolis Colts were hoping for in Sam Ehlinger's first-career start at quarterback, as the team fell at home to the Washington Commanders, 17-16. The offense had numerous gaffes that prevented them from a productive day, and the defense did enough to get by until...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Bill Belichick Earns Coaching Milestone; Eyes NFL Record
As the old saying goes, “The more things change, the more they stay the same.”. The New England Patriots logged their 13th straight victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, defeating their division rivals 22-17 at MetLife Stadium. After a disappointing showing against the Chicago Bears in Week...
Wichita Eagle
Mariota, Brown Shine on Big Day for Former Titans
View the original article to see embedded media. How’s this for a stat you didn’t know you needed to know?. Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota on Sunday became the third NFL quarterback since 1950 to throw three touchdown passes and direct a game-winning drive on his birthday.
Wichita Eagle
New QB, Same Story as Colts Fall to Commanders
All of the focus for the past week has been on the quarterback position. Out was Matt Ryan, who had nine touchdowns, nine interceptions, and 11 fumbles in seven games. In was Sam Ehlinger, the second-year, former sixth-round pick who would be making his first start. For all the talk...
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars vs. Broncos: Travis Etienne Dominates in First Game Since James Robinson Trade
What didn’t Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne do against the Denver Broncos in London. The sophomore running back quickly showed that he is a dynamic playmaker, rushing for 156 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown during the 21-17 Week 8 loss, while also snagging three additional receptions for 6 yards.
Wichita Eagle
It’s A Start: Titans Keep It Simple With Willis
Malik Willis wasn’t about to apologize for an offense that threw just one pass in the second half of a 17-10 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. It’s hard to imagine a safer way for a rookie quarterback to make his first NFL start then to turn and hand the football to Derrick Henry and Dontrell Hilliard, which is exactly what Willis did on 24 of the Tennessee Titans’ 27 plays in the second half. Willis ran twice himself.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Jets Interested in Trading For Broncos LB Bradley Chubb
The Jets are interested in trading for Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb ahead of Tuesday's deadline, per Peter King of NBC Sports. King reports that both the Jets and Dolphins have considered dealing a first-round pick for Chubb, a Pro Bowler in the final season of his rookie deal. New York,...
Wichita Eagle
Bills Beat Packers, Losing Streak Reaches Four
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers weren’t ready for primetime. At this point, they’re not ready for anytime. The Buffalo Bills dominated the Packers 27-17 on Sunday night. A national television audience watched a perennial Super Bowl contender in a serious state of decline, the outcome completely predictable based on the state of their passing games.
Comments / 0