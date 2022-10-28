Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Britain Herald
Over 500 bikers turn out to help families of fallen Bristol Police officers
BRISTOL – Well over 500 motorcycles left Yankee Harley-Davidson Sunday morning, for the 1st annual Poker Run to benefit Bristol Police Department’s Heroes Fund. All proceeds will be donated to the families of fallen heroes Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, tragically killed Oct. 12 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
Mayor Elicker: One person dies from drag racing incident in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person died Sunday while involved in a drag racing incident in New Haven, according to Mayor Justin Elicker. Elicker said the incident happened around 2 a.m. in front of the Mobil gas station on Sargent Drive. “It appears there were multiple cars that were drag racing, and the cars […]
Eyewitness News
Ride for Bristol Police officers
Police say a man was working on a vehicle at that location and something exploded, causing him to catch fire. Man struck, killed while crossing Ella T. Grasso Boulevard. Police say they are looking for a driver after a person was struck and killed on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard Saturday night.
Meriden man charged with murder in Southington killing
Meriden man charged with murder in Southington killing.
3 New Haven Men Wanted For Armed Carjacking Nabbed After Police Pursuit In Milford
Three Connecticut men have been charged in connection with two armed carjackings following a police pursuit. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 28 in Milford. According to Milford Police, officers initiated a traffic stop for motor vehicle violations after it was determined the...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Man Shot
2022-10-30@6:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– A 51-year-old man was shot in the thigh on Olive Street near Pequonnick Avenue. Police are investigating. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Man struck by car and killed in Bristol
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was struck by a car on Pine Street in Bristol and eventually pronounced dead, police said. The investigation showed a male appeared from a driveway on Pine Street and entered the road. That’s when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the left lane, according to the Bristol […]
24-year-old Berlin man dies in Hartford crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 24-year-old man died in a car crash in Hartford early Saturday morning, police said. Hartford police responded to the area of Capitol Avenue at Laurel Street for a report of a serious crash involving two cars around 2:40 a.m. At the scene, officers located a 2009 Nissan Rogue east of […]
Eyewitness News
Police investigate double shooting in Waterbury
Friday Night Football: West Haven VS. Sheehan Friday Night Football: Wethersfield VS. South Windsor. GAME OF THE WEEK: Windham High School travels to take on Waterford!. GAME OF THE WEEK: Windham High School travels to take on Waterford!. Police investigate double shooting in Waterbury. Updated: 9 hours ago. Two people...
New Britain Herald
Rosita Dietzel
Rosita Dietzel, 90, of New Britain passed away unexpectedly at her home on Oct. 20, 2022. She now joins her beloved husband of 67 years, John Dietzel, in heaven. She was born in Spain and has lived in New Britain for most of her life; she retired from Greenfields after many years of service. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt and will be dearly missed by all.
Eyewitness News
17-year-old sustains gunshot wound, crashes into utility pole in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A teenager crashed his car into a pole after being shot in Hartford Saturday night. Hartford Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter Activation on Edgewood Street around 11:56 pm. When police arrived, they found a car crashed into a utility pole on Homestead Avenue. The...
Driver, Passenger Seriously Injured After SUV Strikes Rock Wall In Harwinton
Two men suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in Litchfield County on Route 8 in Harwinton at about 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, Connecticut State Police said. A 2011 Nissan Rogue was traveling south in the right lane of two near the Exit...
Eyewitness News
Tow truck driver struck on I-291 in Manchester
Police say 16 catalytic converters were stolen overnight from vehicles owned by a U-Haul business located at 432 Oakland Street. Meriden man charged with murder following deadly shooting, crash in Southington. Updated: 18 hours ago. A shooting and deadly crash that closed a portion of a busy street in Southington...
‘Honor and Respect’ to walk 16 miles to honor fallen Bristol police officers
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Honor and Respect LLC will walk 16 miles on Sunday to honor the fallen Bristol police officers who were killed earlier this month. Honor and Respect LLC, a charity organization dedicated to the service men and women serving overseas, is a “virtual wall of honor and respect for those who are […]
Woman’s car window struck in Meriden shooting: Police
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are investigating a shooting in the city where a woman’s car window was struck on Friday night. Police responded to Sam’s Food Store on West Main Street around 9 p.m. and learned that multiple shots were fired inside the store. Officers located a 37-year-old victim at the scene who […]
New Haven homicide solved after 3 years
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — In September 2019, 66-year-old Harris Clark of New Haven was killed at an apartment complex in the city. And the case remained unsolved until last week when a woman the victim's family had never heard of was charged with his murder. Harris Clark's sister said...
Police investigating shooting in Meriden convenience store
MERIDEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened inside a convenience store in Meriden. Police responded to the 300 block of West Main Street near Bradley Avenue around 9 p.m. on Friday for a report of shots fired. Police learned upon arrival that multiple gunshots were fired...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Homicide
#Bridgeport CT– On October 29, 2022, at approximately 4:15 am, Bridgeport Police responded to the 800 block of Atlantic Street on the report of a party stabbed at that location. Upon police arrival, a 23-year-old Bridgeport man was found suffering from sharp force injuries to his torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from those injuries.
Bristol: car strikes, kills man walking out of driveway
Bristol: car strikes, kills man walking out of driveway.
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Man Killed in Crash That Went Unnoticed for Hours in Waterbury
Police have identified the man who was killed after getting into a car crash that went unnoticed for several hours in Waterbury on Friday. Officers said they received a report that a car crashed in a wooded area off the road in the area of North Main Street and Bucks Hill Road. The crash was discovered at about 9:20 a.m.
