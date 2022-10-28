ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 500 bikers turn out to help families of fallen Bristol Police officers

BRISTOL – Well over 500 motorcycles left Yankee Harley-Davidson Sunday morning, for the 1st annual Poker Run to benefit Bristol Police Department’s Heroes Fund. All proceeds will be donated to the families of fallen heroes Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, tragically killed Oct. 12 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Mayor Elicker: One person dies from drag racing incident in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person died Sunday while involved in a drag racing incident in New Haven, according to Mayor Justin Elicker. Elicker said the incident happened around 2 a.m. in front of the Mobil gas station on Sargent Drive. “It appears there were multiple cars that were drag racing, and the cars […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Ride for Bristol Police officers

Police say a man was working on a vehicle at that location and something exploded, causing him to catch fire. Man struck, killed while crossing Ella T. Grasso Boulevard. Police say they are looking for a driver after a person was struck and killed on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard Saturday night.
BRISTOL, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Man Shot

2022-10-30@6:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– A 51-year-old man was shot in the thigh on Olive Street near Pequonnick Avenue. Police are investigating. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Man struck by car and killed in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was struck by a car on Pine Street in Bristol and eventually pronounced dead, police said. The investigation showed a male appeared from a driveway on Pine Street and entered the road. That’s when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the left lane, according to the Bristol […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

24-year-old Berlin man dies in Hartford crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 24-year-old man died in a car crash in Hartford early Saturday morning, police said. Hartford police responded to the area of Capitol Avenue at Laurel Street for a report of a serious crash involving two cars around 2:40 a.m. At the scene, officers located a 2009 Nissan Rogue east of […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigate double shooting in Waterbury

Friday Night Football: West Haven VS. Sheehan Friday Night Football: Wethersfield VS. South Windsor. GAME OF THE WEEK: Windham High School travels to take on Waterford!. GAME OF THE WEEK: Windham High School travels to take on Waterford!. Police investigate double shooting in Waterbury. Updated: 9 hours ago. Two people...
WATERBURY, CT
New Britain Herald

Rosita Dietzel

Rosita Dietzel, 90, of New Britain passed away unexpectedly at her home on Oct. 20, 2022. She now joins her beloved husband of 67 years, John Dietzel, in heaven. She was born in Spain and has lived in New Britain for most of her life; she retired from Greenfields after many years of service. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt and will be dearly missed by all.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Tow truck driver struck on I-291 in Manchester

Police say 16 catalytic converters were stolen overnight from vehicles owned by a U-Haul business located at 432 Oakland Street. Meriden man charged with murder following deadly shooting, crash in Southington. Updated: 18 hours ago. A shooting and deadly crash that closed a portion of a busy street in Southington...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Woman’s car window struck in Meriden shooting: Police

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are investigating a shooting in the city where a woman’s car window was struck on Friday night. Police responded to Sam’s Food Store on West Main Street around 9 p.m. and learned that multiple shots were fired inside the store. Officers located a 37-year-old victim at the scene who […]
MERIDEN, CT
FOX 61

New Haven homicide solved after 3 years

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — In September 2019, 66-year-old Harris Clark of New Haven was killed at an apartment complex in the city. And the case remained unsolved until last week when a woman the victim's family had never heard of was charged with his murder. Harris Clark's sister said...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Police investigating shooting in Meriden convenience store

MERIDEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened inside a convenience store in Meriden. Police responded to the 300 block of West Main Street near Bradley Avenue around 9 p.m. on Friday for a report of shots fired. Police learned upon arrival that multiple gunshots were fired...
MERIDEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Homicide

#Bridgeport CT– On October 29, 2022, at approximately 4:15 am, Bridgeport Police responded to the 800 block of Atlantic Street on the report of a party stabbed at that location. Upon police arrival, a 23-year-old Bridgeport man was found suffering from sharp force injuries to his torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from those injuries.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Man Killed in Crash That Went Unnoticed for Hours in Waterbury

Police have identified the man who was killed after getting into a car crash that went unnoticed for several hours in Waterbury on Friday. Officers said they received a report that a car crashed in a wooded area off the road in the area of North Main Street and Bucks Hill Road. The crash was discovered at about 9:20 a.m.
WATERBURY, CT

