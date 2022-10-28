The golfer who shot 89-81 (28 over) at the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship? That would be 65-year-old island native Kim Swan

Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Weekly Read Fore! Things: Punching Tickets to the Masters, DJ’s LIV Haul and Phil Mickelson’s Needle is Back
More Weekly Read: What Could Come Next for LIV | Elevated Events’ Unintended Consequences | R&A CEO’s Wide-Ranging Interview. 1. With LIV Golf, it’s impossible to ignore the money. So after signing a reported guaranteed four-year deal worth north of $100 million, Dustin Johnson added another $35.6 million in prize money and bonuses. That includes the $18 million bonus for leading the season-long points list, as well as $4 million he got Sunday for being part of the winning team in the season-ending Team Championship at Doral.
Wichita Eagle
Weekly Read: Now That LIV Golf’s First Season is Over, a Look at What Could Come Next
DORAL, Fla. – Through all the doom, doubt and derision, LIV Golf got to a point Sunday that hardly seemed possible even six months ago: the completion of a full season of eight events, crowning individual and team champions, and considerable optimism about the future. That is far from...
Comments / 0