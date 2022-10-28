Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Wichita Eagle
Jake’s Takes | Commanders Spoil Sam Ehlinger’s Colts Debut in Final Minute
It wasn't the result that the Indianapolis Colts were hoping for in Sam Ehlinger's first-career start at quarterback, as the team fell at home to the Washington Commanders, 17-16. The offense had numerous gaffes that prevented them from a productive day, and the defense did enough to get by until...
Wichita Eagle
New QB, Same Story as Colts Fall to Commanders
All of the focus for the past week has been on the quarterback position. Out was Matt Ryan, who had nine touchdowns, nine interceptions, and 11 fumbles in seven games. In was Sam Ehlinger, the second-year, former sixth-round pick who would be making his first start. For all the talk...
Packers RB Aaron Jones forced 13 missed tackles vs. Bills
The star power of Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was on full display on Sunday night in Buffalo. Per Pro Football Focus, Jones forced a career-high 13 tackles and gained 106 yards after contact over 20 attempts as a runner against the Bills, powering his game-high 143 rushing yards.
Wichita Eagle
Tyler Lockett Clarifies Perceived Slight Toward Russell Wilson
Following Seattle’s 27–13 win over the Giants on Sunday afternoon, Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett made waves when asked about his team. “It’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit,” Lockett said. With rumors emerging in recent weeks that Russell...
Wichita Eagle
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Frustrated By Offensive Line Performance vs. Titans
HOUSTON — The 1-5-1 Houston Texans sustained a 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. Derrick Henry rushed for a season-best 219 yards on 32 attempts, but Houston's run defense was not the primary reason behind its defeat. The Texans put together their worst offensive...
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars vs. Broncos: Travis Etienne Dominates in First Game Since James Robinson Trade
What didn’t Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne do against the Denver Broncos in London. The sophomore running back quickly showed that he is a dynamic playmaker, rushing for 156 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown during the 21-17 Week 8 loss, while also snagging three additional receptions for 6 yards.
Wichita Eagle
Week 8 NFC Wrapup: Cowboys, Eagles Begin to Distance Themselves
It was almost another perfect weekend in the NFC East, where Dallas, Philadelphia, and Washington won their games. The Giants, however, couldn't make it a sweep, and in doing so, they dropped from second in the division to third, behind the Cowboys, who have an identical 6-2 record. Let's recap...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Bill Belichick Earns Coaching Milestone; Eyes NFL Record
As the old saying goes, “The more things change, the more they stay the same.”. The New England Patriots logged their 13th straight victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, defeating their division rivals 22-17 at MetLife Stadium. After a disappointing showing against the Chicago Bears in Week...
Wichita Eagle
Biggest Treats From Saints Terrorizing of Raiders
The New Orleans Saints gave everyone in attendance at the Caesars Superdome an early Halloween treat with a 24-0 slashing of the Las Vegas Raiders. New Orleans had control of the game from the start and improved their record to 3-5 with their easiest win of the year. The Saints...
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars vs. Broncos: Week 8 Snap Count Analysis
While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook. When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 21-17...
Wichita Eagle
Why it’s kind of sucked for Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos
Nathaniel Hackett hopes someday, maybe a couple of months down the line, he and his Broncos can look at what happened this September and October as something that was really valuable. Maybe they’ll be able to tell the story about how all the weird scheduling quirks, and concessions made for television, and losses brought together and hardened a team with new people everywhere, from the roster to the coaching staff to the owners’ box.
Wichita Eagle
‘Sounded Like a Pop’: Jordan Poyer Details Elbow Injury As Bills Beat Packers
The Buffalo Bills found a way to secure a win. But they may have lost one of the players most responsible for helping them do such things. The Bills topped the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday night, but midway through the fourth quarter saw an exit from star safety Jordan Poyer, who after the game said he heard something that "sounded like a pop'' in the elbow that has been giving him trouble since training camp.
Wichita Eagle
Giants Fall to Seahawks, 27-13
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants had their four-game winning streak end, as they were defeated by the Seattle Seahawks, 27-13 at Lumen Field. The loss dropped the Giants to 6-2 and third place in the NFC East as they enter their bye week.
Wichita Eagle
It’s A Start: Titans Keep It Simple With Willis
Malik Willis wasn’t about to apologize for an offense that threw just one pass in the second half of a 17-10 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. It’s hard to imagine a safer way for a rookie quarterback to make his first NFL start then to turn and hand the football to Derrick Henry and Dontrell Hilliard, which is exactly what Willis did on 24 of the Tennessee Titans’ 27 plays in the second half. Willis ran twice himself.
Wichita Eagle
The Eagles were called for a rarely seen defensive delay of game penalty
In a Week 7 game, the Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive linemen made a coordinated leg shift and duped a 49ers offensive lineman into a false start on a field-goal attempt. As a result, San Francisco was pushed out of field-goal range and was forced to punt. On Sunday, Eagles...
Wichita Eagle
Texans vs. Titans Notebook: Fright Fest In Houston After Tennessee Loss
HOUSTON — The last time the Houston Texans played the Tennessee Titans with a healthy Derrick Henry, the All-Pro running back rushed for a season-best 250 yards amid a win at NRG Stadium in January of 2020. Nineteen months after his annihilation, Henry nearly replicated his performance against the...
Wichita Eagle
Former Steelers Player Calls for Firing of Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense is now 26 games into Matt Canada's tenure and has failed to score over 20 points in 21 of those games. At this point, most fans and media are calling for the end of Canada's time in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have not fired a coordinator mid-season in Mike Tomlin's head coaching career, but in the midst of their worst offensive run in nearly 20 years, the pressure to change that narrative is growing stronger.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans: odds, kickoff time, TV
Derrick Henry takes on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Oh, and the Tennessee Titans will be at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as well. But make no mistake, this is a Henry-led opponent. On Sunday, Henry rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns in a 17-10 victory at the Houston Texans.
Wichita Eagle
Jets’ Denzel Mims Sets Career-High in Final Game Before Trade Deadline
While Elijah Moore was held without a catch for the second game in a row, another disgruntled Jets wide receiver broke free on offense, showing what he's capable of. Denzel Mims was quiet in Sunday's loss to the Patriots up until New York's final drive in the fourth quarter. Looking...
Wichita Eagle
Derrick Henry Dominates As Titans Run Past Texans
Michael Jordan against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tom Brady against the Buffalo Bills, Aaron Rogers against the Chicago Bears... and Derrick Henry against the Houston Texans?. Yes, once again the Titans' running back had his way with the Texans' defense, leading Tennessee to an easy 17-10 win at NRG Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
