Derrick Henry Dominates As Titans Run Past Texans
Michael Jordan against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tom Brady against the Buffalo Bills, Aaron Rogers against the Chicago Bears... and Derrick Henry against the Houston Texans?. Yes, once again the Titans' running back had his way with the Texans' defense, leading Tennessee to an easy 17-10 win at NRG Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Texans vs. Titans Notebook: Fright Fest In Houston After Tennessee Loss
HOUSTON — The last time the Houston Texans played the Tennessee Titans with a healthy Derrick Henry, the All-Pro running back rushed for a season-best 250 yards amid a win at NRG Stadium in January of 2020. Nineteen months after his annihilation, Henry nearly replicated his performance against the...
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans: odds, kickoff time, TV
Derrick Henry takes on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Oh, and the Tennessee Titans will be at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as well. But make no mistake, this is a Henry-led opponent. On Sunday, Henry rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns in a 17-10 victory at the Houston Texans.
Derrick Henry Sets Franchise TD Record
View the original article to see embedded media. Derrick Henry is now the Tennessee Titans’ touchdown king. The two-time NFL rushing champion became the team’s all-time leader in touchdowns when he ran it in untouched from one yard with 6:31 to play in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
It’s A Start: Titans Keep It Simple With Willis
Malik Willis wasn’t about to apologize for an offense that threw just one pass in the second half of a 17-10 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. It’s hard to imagine a safer way for a rookie quarterback to make his first NFL start then to turn and hand the football to Derrick Henry and Dontrell Hilliard, which is exactly what Willis did on 24 of the Tennessee Titans’ 27 plays in the second half. Willis ran twice himself.
Patriots Bill Belichick Earns Coaching Milestone; Eyes NFL Record
As the old saying goes, “The more things change, the more they stay the same.”. The New England Patriots logged their 13th straight victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, defeating their division rivals 22-17 at MetLife Stadium. After a disappointing showing against the Chicago Bears in Week...
Mariota, Brown Shine on Big Day for Former Titans
View the original article to see embedded media. How’s this for a stat you didn’t know you needed to know?. Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota on Sunday became the third NFL quarterback since 1950 to throw three touchdown passes and direct a game-winning drive on his birthday.
Biggest Treats From Saints Terrorizing of Raiders
The New Orleans Saints gave everyone in attendance at the Caesars Superdome an early Halloween treat with a 24-0 slashing of the Las Vegas Raiders. New Orleans had control of the game from the start and improved their record to 3-5 with their easiest win of the year. The Saints...
Week 8 NFC Wrapup: Cowboys, Eagles Begin to Distance Themselves
It was almost another perfect weekend in the NFC East, where Dallas, Philadelphia, and Washington won their games. The Giants, however, couldn't make it a sweep, and in doing so, they dropped from second in the division to third, behind the Cowboys, who have an identical 6-2 record. Let's recap...
Jets’ Denzel Mims Sets Career-High in Final Game Before Trade Deadline
While Elijah Moore was held without a catch for the second game in a row, another disgruntled Jets wide receiver broke free on offense, showing what he's capable of. Denzel Mims was quiet in Sunday's loss to the Patriots up until New York's final drive in the fourth quarter. Looking...
Jaguars vs. Broncos: Travis Etienne Dominates in First Game Since James Robinson Trade
What didn’t Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne do against the Denver Broncos in London. The sophomore running back quickly showed that he is a dynamic playmaker, rushing for 156 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown during the 21-17 Week 8 loss, while also snagging three additional receptions for 6 yards.
Tyler Lockett Clarifies Perceived Slight Toward Russell Wilson
Following Seattle’s 27–13 win over the Giants on Sunday afternoon, Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett made waves when asked about his team. “It’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit,” Lockett said. With rumors emerging in recent weeks that Russell...
49ers 31, Rams 14: Grades
INGLEWOOD -- The 49ers just revived their season with a 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Now the 49ers win-loss record is 4-4. Here are their grades for their win over the Rams. JIMMY GAROPPOLO: A. He had one of the most efficient games of his career. He completed...
Cowboys Drop Odell Beckham Jr. Hint? Free Agent WR at Trade Deadline
Will the Dallas Cowboys make a move to add another wide receiver before the November 1 trade deadline? Maybe … but what if it’s not exactly a trade?. Despite the "itch" and the "risk-taker" mentality of Jerry Jones, COO Stephen Jones said the Cowboys are “comfortable” at wideout.
Report: Jets Interested in Trading For Broncos LB Bradley Chubb
The Jets are interested in trading for Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb ahead of Tuesday's deadline, per Peter King of NBC Sports. King reports that both the Jets and Dolphins have considered dealing a first-round pick for Chubb, a Pro Bowler in the final season of his rookie deal. New York,...
Bears Report Card: Blame Runs All the Way to the Top
Bears coach Matt Eberflus definitely believes in Occam's razor. Maybe believes isn't the right word. He lives it. That is the theory that the simplest explanation is usually the best one. Asked whether Sunday's 49-29 loss at Dallas was a matter of needing more talent, he spat out his answer.
New QB, Same Story as Colts Fall to Commanders
All of the focus for the past week has been on the quarterback position. Out was Matt Ryan, who had nine touchdowns, nine interceptions, and 11 fumbles in seven games. In was Sam Ehlinger, the second-year, former sixth-round pick who would be making his first start. For all the talk...
Commanders VIDEO: Terry McLaurin at Colts - 3 Straight Wins to ‘Catch’ Cowboys?
The Washington Commanders, for all their trials and tribulations and troubles, are suddenly competitive. A third straight win - this one a 17-16 decision at Indianapolis keyed by Indy kid Terry McLaurin's spectacular difference-making catch - has suddenly changed the vibe in D.C. Does it also mean a coming change...
Giants Fall to Seahawks, 27-13
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants had their four-game winning streak end, as they were defeated by the Seattle Seahawks, 27-13 at Lumen Field. The loss dropped the Giants to 6-2 and third place in the NFC East as they enter their bye week.
Bears Defensive Breakdowns Lead to Blowout Loss at Dallas
View the original article to see embedded media. Justin Fields apologized for failing to touch down Micah Parsons after a fumble recovery and prevent a 36-yard touchdown return Sunday by the Dallas Cowboys. Fields had a great deal of company when it came to failing to take down Dallas ball...
