Dr Disrespect thinks his new game, Deadrop, will look better than Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Dr Disrespect is one of the most renowned yet also controversial streamers out there, partially due to his larger than life persona. His character as the Doc makes him say some pretty outlandish things and sometimes he gets carried away and does things that hurt him in the long run, but many still respect him as a creator. Last year, Dr Disrespect announced that he'd be working with industry veterans to make a new first-person shooter that could compete with the titans of the genre. The new game known as Deadrop was officially revealed earlier this year via an early build and although many dunked on it, the team is hard at work to continue to improve it.

2 DAYS AGO