dotesports.com
CoD fans think Activision has struck gold with its big Modern Warfare 2 launch change
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 released its campaign before the multiplayer game mode, and it might have worked in their favor—fans think Activision has found the master key to bringing hype back to the long-standing franchise. Fans already shout from the rooftops when a new CoD title is...
How to Counter Moira in Overwatch 2
Players are just starting to get familiar with the mechanics of Overwatch 2. Some might argue that not a whole has changed mechanically from Overwatch to Overwatch 2 but there are still plenty of new players joining with it launching as a free-to-play game. For those who are troubled by the support hero Moira how are some ways to best counter her in Overwatch 2.
Top 5 Settings to Make Your Aim Better in Apex Legends
Apex Legends has long been touted as perhaps the shooter in the genre with the highest skill ceiling thanks to its emphasis on tracking likely being the most you'll see out there. As such, if your settings are off, it can be pretty tough to not only clutch 1v1 gunfights...
ComicBook
Buy 2, Get 1 Free Game Deal Drops at Best Buy For PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch
Best Buy is delivering Black Friday deals throughout the month of November, and they have a buy two, get one free deal on select video games that anyone with a PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch console should check out. You can do just that right here (make sure to click on "Build my Package" if you want to customize the choices), and we've picked out some of the top choices in the list below.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Furious Over Cross-Play Options
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" has finally been released and players are jumping into the multiplayer shooter. While the excitement around Infinity Ward's latest game is high, Xbox and PC players have discovered they are lacking an option that PlayStation gamers have. On Twitter, many players have begun to share their frustration that the Xbox version of the game doesn't have the option to disable cross-play with PC players. To make matters worse, the PlayStation version, on both PS4 and PS5, has the option to disable cross-play and only matchmake with other PlayStation users, adding another item to the list of exclusive PlayStation benefits for "Modern Warfare 2."
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 developer warns against changing your region for early access
If you're thinking about a digital trip to New Zealand, maybe don't
dotesports.com
One Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer map was secretly deleted ahead of global launch
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer and Spec Ops modes are rolling out across the globe today. The new CoD title had a staggered release, with the campaign arriving on consoles and PCs over a week ago. Before launch, the Modern Warfare 2 beta saw a massive collection...
There Will Be No Alterations To The Controversial Character In Overwatch 2 At This Time
Blizzard is aware that some of the Overwatch 2 have received negative feedback from players, but at least one of these heroes will not be changed shortly. After experiencing tremendous server congestion at launch, players on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can now play as much Overwatch as their hearts desire. Unless, of course, their squad includes a Moira player; in that case, there’s a reasonable probability they’re not having fun.
ComicBook
Marvel Developing 3 Video Games With EA
Marvel Games is going to be creating three different video games with Electronic Arts, the longtime publisher behind franchises like Madden, FIFA, Mass Effect, Need For Speed, and numerous others. EA and Marvel Games announced earlier this year that they would begin working with one another in the form of a new Iron Man game, which is currently in the early phases of development at Motive Studio. And while this Iron Man project seems to be quite far away from launch, that seemingly hasn't prevented Marvel and EA from striking a deal to create two additional titles as well.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 patch notes: All upcoming hero balance changes in Season One
Blizzard today announced plans for tuning changes to five of Overwatch 2’s most-played heroes as a part of a midseason attempt to even the playing field. Though the developer originally said that it didn’t intend on making any immediate balance adjustments because of the relatively even win rates among all heroes, there have been a few characters that stick out as especially problematic to play against.
ComicBook
Dr Disrespect Claims His Game Will Look Better than Modern Warfare 2
Dr Disrespect thinks his new game, Deadrop, will look better than Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Dr Disrespect is one of the most renowned yet also controversial streamers out there, partially due to his larger than life persona. His character as the Doc makes him say some pretty outlandish things and sometimes he gets carried away and does things that hurt him in the long run, but many still respect him as a creator. Last year, Dr Disrespect announced that he'd be working with industry veterans to make a new first-person shooter that could compete with the titans of the genre. The new game known as Deadrop was officially revealed earlier this year via an early build and although many dunked on it, the team is hard at work to continue to improve it.
Apex Legends Developer Explains Skill-Based Matchmaking
An Apex Legends developer has explained Respawn Entertainment's commitment to skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) amidst a backlash against the system. Skill-based matchmaking has become a controversial topic in games. It uses a player's past in-game performances to sort that player into matches against players of around the same skill level. Some players, including prominent streamers, believe it shouldn't be used in public matches, which they say should be treated more casually.
Overwatch 2 Support Tier List: October 2022
Overwatch 2 has been free-to-play for gamers for almost a month. After settling into the game many active players already got their preferred heroes but others who like to try out different roles might be curious to see who is the best. One under appreciate role in any game is the healer or the support hero as they are known in Overwatch 2. Here is a tier list for the best support heroes as of Oct. 2022 in Overwatch 2.
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ best FTAC Recon attachments and loadout
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has finally landed. And now that players have had the chance to try out the huge suite of weapons available in the multiplayer, a meta is beginning to emerge. There’s no doubt that SMGs are most popular currently, but battle rifles like FTAC Recon are also very viable indeed.
Players cannot get enough of Modern Warfare 2’s exploding car map, but some pros absolutely hate it
A map that is 90% car is dividing Call of Duty players.
ComicBook
Overwatch 2 Update Coming Sooner Than Expected, Early Patch Notes Revealed
The Overwatch 2 team previously said that balance changes wouldn't be coming to the game until the start of Season 2, an announcement which didn't go over so well for those who already felt buffs and nerfs were needed. That Season 2 update with more sweeping changes is still planned, but Blizzard has decided it necessary to push out an update prior to Season 2's start in order to stamp out some outliers who are too powerful. Balance changes will therefore be coming sooner rather than later and will release on November 15th with nerfs planned for D.Va, Zarya, Genji, Sombra, and Kiriko.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Mountain Dew Rewards Revealed
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has revealed the rewards players will earn for drinking Mountain Dew products. It's fall, which means the world is transitioning into a new look. Spooky decorations, leaves falling off of trees, warmer clothes, and of course, Call of Duty branded food and drinks. It's that time of the year when a new Call of Duty hits store shelves and dominates the pop culture industry for a month or two. It's time to settle in with a blanket or a warm fire, get a ton of extremely unhealthy yet tasty Gamer Food, and grind the night away on CoD.
Information Gatherer For Modern Warfare 2 Discovers Mention Of Zombies Game Mode
People who didn’t play this year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 because there wasn’t enough zombie content should give it another shot. A Zombies mode might still be added to the game after all, according to recent information that has come to light. If you can’t slay hordes of the undead, it doesn’t seem like a Call of Duty game, does it?
ComicBook
Fallout Fans Surprised With Free Game via Amazon Prime
Fallout fans have been surprised today as one of the most popular entries in the RPG series is soon going to be "free" to obtain on PC via Amazon Prime. In a general sense, October has already brought quite a bit of news related to the Fallout series with it as Bethesda has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of the franchise. Luckily, those celebrations are going to be extending into November for Amazon Prime subscribers.
Modern Warfare 2 menus are confusing the hell out of players
Can you decipher the Modern Warfare 2 menus?
