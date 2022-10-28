ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

SPOTTED: Shaker boys beat Shen; will face Saratoga in the Class AA finals

By Jim Franco
 3 days ago
MECHANICVILLE — The Shaker boys made it to the Class AA finals after winning a hard fought battle over Shenendehowa 2-1 on Thursday, Oct. 27.

The No. 2 seed Bison will square off against the No. 1 seed Saratoga on Tuesday at Colonie for the championship. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Saratoga beat Guilderland in the other semis by a score of 4-0.

Shen got on the board first with a header by Lochlain Clarke but Shaker came back with a successful penalty kick by Ben Halek.

Brendan Degan got the game winner for Shaker with an assist by Patrick Flaherty.

Shaker keeper Kyle Harriman had eight saves while his counterpart for Shen, Sam Tymeson, had four.

The Shaker girls are also in the Class AA finals and they will square off against Shen on Saturday.

Click on a photo below to view a slideshow of the rest.

Albany, NY
