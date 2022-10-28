ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Report: Dodgers Like Correa If Turner Leaves in Free Agency

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HqfS3_0iqKlAw000

Los Angeles could have a hole to fill at shortstop this offseason.

The Dodgers face a big decision at shortstop this offseason, as Trea Turner is set to hit free agency. While Los Angeles would prefer to keep Turner, it is possible that another team is more aggressive for the All-Star.

Therefore, the Dodgers need a backup plan, and they could focus on a former nemesis. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post , the Dodgers are intrigued by replacing Turner with shortstop Carlos Correa .

Of course, Correa was a member of the 2017 Astros who defeated the Dodgers in the World Series and were later found to have cheated using electronic sign stealing that season. However, per Heyman, the Dodgers “love everything” about Correa and “don’t seem to have 2017 reservations” so far.

Correa and Turner are joined by Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson on the shortstop market this offseason, so Los Angeles should be able to land a strong player if they cannot agree to terms with Turner.

If Turner decides to leave the Dodgers, Heyman reports that he may prefer to move back closer to the East Coast. Therefore, the Braves and Red Sox could be interested if they don’t re-sign Swanson and Bogaerts, respectively, along with the Cardinals and Phillies.

More MLB Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Dodgers coverage, go to Inside The Dodgers .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 Houston Astros most to blame for World Series Game 1 loss

The Houston Astros learned a lesson on Friday night that three other National League teams had already soaked up this postseason: Never count out the Philadelphia Phillies. In Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday, the Houston Astros jumped out to a 5-0 lead through three innings, then watched as the Philadelphia Phillies stormed back to win 6-5 in 10 innings. J.T. Realmuto provided the difference in the 10th inning with a solo blast, completing the Phillies comeback.
HOUSTON, TX
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy World Series Photo

In just a few hours, the first pitch will be delivered in Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros. Before all the action kicks off, golf analyst Paige Spiranac posted a photo showing she's ready for the World Series to being. In a photo she posted to Twitter, Spiranac was decked out in a baseball uniform that wouldn't be legal in today's game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
FLORIDA STATE
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Top Shortstop Priority Over Aaron Judge

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been mentioned early on as being one of the many teams who are interested in courting New York Yankees free agent Aaron Judge, but with Trea Turner hitting the open market as well, their focus could be addressing that need. Following the disappointment of a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Framber Valdez addresses video of his alleged cheating

Framber Valdez threw a gem in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night, and he faced allegations of cheating from fans. The Houston Astros southpaw allowed just one run over 6.1 innings while striking out nine for the win in a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. But some of his behavior throughout his start led to suspicion among viewers.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Astros catcher gets World Series gift from Albert Pujols

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado might have some good luck on his side when the World Series opens Friday. Maldonado received a shipment of a half-dozen bats from former teammate Albert Pujols, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney. Maldonado reached out to Pujols before the series to request some bats, as the catcher feels Pujols’ status in the game gets him better equipment.
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Dodgers News: Mark McGwire Talks Recovering from a Disappointing Loss

The Dodgers' loss to the Padres in the 2022 NLDS is one of the more disappointing and embarrassing defeats in MLB history. After entering that series with 111 regular season wins and a historic run differential of +334, the Dodgers looked like a different team in the postseason. They got outplayed and out-managed by a team that won 22 fewer games than them in the regular season, and were out of the playoffs in the blink of an eye.
NBC Sports

Was Framber Valdez using a foreign substance? Phillies react

HOUSTON -- The Phillies have rallied from behind often enough this season and this month, in particular, that it qualified as a mini-surprise Saturday night when they couldn't come up with the big hit they needed. Framber Valdez was too filthy. The Astros lefty stifled the Phils, allowing one run...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS San Francisco

MLB commissioner doubts Oakland will keep A's

OAKLAND -- Oakland might lose yet another professional sports team, if the Major League Baseball commissioner's predictions are correct.During an interview with Chris "Mad Dog" Russo on Sirius XM, commissioner Rob Manfred said he wasn't optimistic the Oakland A's will be able to build a new stadium in Oakland."I think the mayor in Oakland has made a huge effort to try to get it done in Oakland. It just doesn't look like it's going to happen. I'm not positive about it," he told Russo.The team's lease at the Coliseum ends after the 2024 season."I think the A's have proceeded prudently...
OAKLAND, CA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

106K+
Followers
42K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy