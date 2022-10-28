41-year-old man arrested in Beaverton homicide

Police say the suspect used a bladed weapon to kill his mother in a home on Southwest Tupelo Lane on Thursday, Oct. 27.

A 41-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening, Oct. 27, in Beaverton after officers found his mother dead.

Jason Lee Nye was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder shortly after Beaverton police officers arrived at a home in the 12700 block of Southwest Tupelo Lane at 4:18 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.

Police said Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, that officers found Audrey Schaff, 73, suffering from multiple stab wounds. She died at the scene.

Schaff and Nye both lived at the Tupelo Lane home, according to police. Nye was reportedly at home when officers arrived.

Officer Matt Henderson, a spokesperson for the Beaverton Police Department, said Friday morning that officers were told by emergency dispatch that the suspect had a sword.

Police said they recovered a "sword style weapon" and a knife, both of which they believe were used in the slaying.

Henderson did not say who called in the alleged assault.

Nye was arrested at the scene and booked at Washington Court Jail.

The district attorney asked the court to seal the probable cause affidavit, as disclosing the information "may jeopardize said investigation." The motion was granted.

The Washington County district attorney charged Nye with second-degree murder and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. He was arraigned on these charges Friday afternoon.

Nye's next hearing is set for 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, in the Washington County Courthouse.

According to public court records, Nye does not have a prior criminal history in Oregon.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with more information from the Beaverton Police Department and from the suspect's arraignment Friday, Oct. 28.