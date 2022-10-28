ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

3 Eastern Kern libraries extend their hours

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vXVti_0iqKkkPP00

The Kern County Library will extend the hours of three of its branches in Eastern Kern on November 7th. The three branches are the Kern River Valley branch, the Ridgecrest branch, and the Tehachapi branch.

"The ability to expand hours and days at three of our East Kern libraries is an example of our department's commitment to listening to patrons in our rural communities and providing more opportunity for them to access and use library services with more hours and days of opening," said Andie Sullivan, Director of Libraries. "We are working on expanding days and hours of opening at other countywide library locations too."

The Kern River Valley branch will now be open Wednesday through Saturday, with Wednesdays and Thursdays being open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., Fridays being open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Saturdays opening at 10 a.m. and closing at 4 p.m.

The Ridgecrest branch will now be open Tuesday through Saturday, with Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays opening at 11 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m. Fridays will be open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturdays will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Tehachapi branch will also be open Tuesday through Saturday, with the same hours as the Ridgecrest branch.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Cool conditions, chance of rain after Halloween in Kern County

A cooling trend is on the way, hitting Kern County just after Halloween. Sunday and Monday, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s for the valley and high-60s for Tehachapi. Halloween night will be chilly, with lows around 50 across the county. Cooler air will hit California on Tuesday, bringing moisture with it; […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

JOHN COX: Promise of equity shines through at economic summit

Back-to-back economic conferences were a lot to take last week in downtown Bakersfield: four days of presentations and networking with no shortage of dramatic twists. Mercifully, there were moments along the way that broke up the intensity of discussions about new and sometimes contentious opportunities in Kern County's growing renewable energy sector.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Courthouse News Service

The haunting tale of Bakersfield’s Padre Hotel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (CN) — "This looks like the cover of, like, a horror movie poster," Jack Osbourne, host of the Travel Channel's "Portals to Hell" series, says as his black SUV pulls up in front of the Padre Hotel in downtown Bakersfield. He gets out of the car and stares up at the imposing cream and brown façade, bathed in pale winter sunlight. "First impressions: it actually does remind me of 'The Shining.' It's got that same kind of vibe."
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern County Cancer Foundation kicks off Campout Against Cancer fundraiser

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Cancer Foundation held its kick-off for Campout Against Cancer. The event raises thousands of dollars to financially help cancer patients in Kern County. It’s the first year the Kern County Cancer Foundation hosted the Picnic in the Park. The event is the kick-off to the foundation’s biggest fundraiser […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

SNAP! — Woman's Club of Bakersfield dedication

The Woman’s Club of Bakersfield held a dedication of its National Registry of Historical Places plaque on the Women’s Club building at 2030 18th St. in Bakersfield on Oct. 13. It is Kern County’s oldest cultural club for women. Incorporated on March 2, 1896, the club is a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Tehachapi area measures have mistakes on mail-in ballots

TEHACHAPI — Ballot errors have been identified on at least three measures coming before some Tehachapi area voters on Nov. 8. Measure X, a proposal of the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District that would extend the lease of the local hospital to Adventist Health, and two measures put on the ballot by the Bear Valley Community Services District have errors.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Californian

More Kern County water districts split with larger authority

Two more members of the Kern Groundwater Authority announced that they will form their own groundwater sustainability agencies, continuing a pattern of members distancing themselves from Kern County’s largest groundwater agency. The Shafter-Wasco Irrigation District and North Kern Water Storage District will each form their own GSA, it was...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Halloweekend kicks off with comfortable temperatures

Kern County is in store for a comfortable Halloween weekend, so if you are heading out to a pumpkin patch, corn maze, or costume party- the weather is most likely on your side. Bakersfield is seeing highs of 72° on Saturday and 74° on Sunday. Lows will be...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Newsom responds to ‘demonization’ label: ‘You’re dominating’ as a ‘global leader’ in renewable energy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The two-day California Forward Economic Summit wrapped up at the Mechanics Bank Bakersfield Convention Center and among the special guests: the governor of California, who addressed criticism of his handling of Kern County’s economic future. Scarcely 24 hours after Newsom was criticized for what Assemblyman Vince Fong called his “demonization” of […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

FFX: 2022 CIF Central Section 1st round playoff matchups

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The CIF Central Section released playoff brackets and matchups Saturday for the 2022 high school football postseason. Ten Kern County schools will host a first round playoff game, while Liberty has a bye into the Division I quarterfinal round. Division I, First round (9) Garces Memorial vs. (8) Clovis (12) Redwood […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg SFB visible to many in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — SpaceX successfully launched internet-providing satellites into orbit Wednesday and the rocket’s trail was visible in to many in Kern County. The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base just after 6 p.m. It carried a load of Starlink internet satellites. And if you looked into the sky towards the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Kern County Board of Supervisors actions for Oct. 25

The Kern County Board of Supervisors met today as scheduled for the Oct. 25 Board Meeting. Supervisor Phillip Peters (District 1), Chairman Zack Scrivner (District 2), Supervisor Mike Maggard (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. For information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please click here.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KERO 23 Bakersfield

KERO 23 Bakersfield

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy