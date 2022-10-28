ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Defensive end Robert Quinn set to make Eagles debut Sunday

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EGjq1_0iqKkZeI00

Veteran defensive end Robert Quinn is expected to make his Philadelphia Eagles debut on Sunday, four days after being acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said Friday that the plan is for Quinn to be active when the unbeaten Eagles (6-0) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5).

“We’re working on getting him up to speed,” Sirianni said. “He’s a smart guy that’s been in a lot of different systems. Our coaches are working hard and we’re hopeful he’s playing on Sunday.”

The Eagles traded a fourth-round pick to the Bears on Wednesday to get Quinn, 32, who has just one sack in seven games this season after setting a Chicago single-season record with 18.5 in 2021.

“His addition just adds another good player to the system amongst a group of guys that can already get after the passer,” Sirianni said. “You add another guy and that’s just more fresh legs coming after the quarterback, which, to me, is one of the most important positions in football.”

Quinn stayed away from Chicago’s minicamp and offseason workouts in search of a contract extension before he eventually reported in July. He is in the third season of a five-year, $70 million deal.

The 12-year veteran has 102 sacks and 32 forced fumbles in 163 career games (142 starts). He is a three-time Pro Bowler, earning the honors for the then-St. Louis Rams in 2013 and 2014 and with the Bears last season.

Quinn has eight tackles in seven games this season. He has 367 stops and 176 QB hits during his career with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams (2011-17), Miami Dolphins (2018), Dallas Cowboys (2019) and Chicago.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
OK! Magazine

Had Enough: Gisele Bündchen Told Tom Brady She Is 'Gone For Good' If He Chooses NFL Career Over Family, Spills Source

Gisele Bündchen gave Tom Brady an ultimatum amid their marital woes — and it seems like the NFL legend has made his choice."Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," an insider spilled to a news publication after Brady un-retired from the NFL earlier this year. "She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future," they added of why the supermodel wants her husband to step back from his career. "She is doing it for her family."The Tampa Bay...
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

82K+
Followers
62K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy