ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL trade deadline targets, including Jarvis Landry

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FDZp1_0iqKkW0700

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers season is quickly spiraling out of control, but with the NFC South being a mess in 2022 they are still favorites to win the division. That is why there is a good chance the team swings a deal or two to try and pull their season back from the brink of disaster.

On Thursday night, the Bucs suffered a third straight loss — this time to the Baltimore Ravens — and saw their record drop to 3-5 on the season. For some organizations that might be a reason to ponder being sellers at the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. However, that will not be the case for Tampa Bay.

With Tom Brady on the team and likely playing out the final year of his career, the Bucs are all in on trying to salvage this season and will worry about the future later. That is why there is a strong possibility the team could make a move in the next week to try and turn things around and save this season.

Related: Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen end marriage after 13 years

With that in mind, let’s take a look at some players the team could target in the hopes of plugging up some weaknesses they currently have.

David Montgomery, running back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kg6LZ_0iqKkW0700
Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears have salvaged their season after their win on Monday night. However, with Khalil Herbert having a strong season so far, running back David Mongomery is expendable just two years removed from a 1,000+ yard rushing performance.

The Buccaneers’ rushing attack has been terrible in 2022 and ranks dead last at 61.9 yards per game. Montgomery isn’t a perennial Pro Bowler, but he has rushed for, or near, 1,000 yards every year despite being on poor teams. He would certainly be an upgrade over Leonard Fournette, and could likely be had at an affordable rate with him set to be a free agent in the spring.

Also Read:
Todd Bowles considering changes to Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff after Week 8 loss

Melvin Gordon III, running back

The Denver Broncos have been a mess this season, and if they lose in London on Sunday they could be big-time sellers before the trade deadline. That is why the Buccaneers getting Broncos brass on the phone and inquiring about Melvin Gordon III would be a smart move.

The two-time Pro Bowler might not be at his peak level in his eighth season in the league, however, he is still a legitimate dual threat and could forge a stronger backfield by turning Fournette into a platoon talent instead of the team’s primary rusher.

Bradley Chubb, linebacker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L3Dip_0iqKkW0700
Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers got more bad news following their loss on Thursday, and that is off defensive anchor Shaquil Barrett being out for the season with a torn Achilles. That is a major hole the organization needs to plug up, and the Broncos also have a player on defense that could help with that.

Quite a few Denver stars have been speculated to be on the move this week, one of them is one-time Pro Bowler Bradley Chubb. The five-year veteran offers a very similar skill set to Barrett and helps the defense maintain what has been a solid level of play this season. Not addressing this need could further plunge the team down the standings.

Also Read:
NFL trade rumors: Latest news on Kareem Hunt, Jerry Jeudy and others

Kareem Hunt, running back

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has become an afterthought because of the continued excellence of Nick Chubb. Which makes him expendable. Especially, since it seems like the Browns could be out of the playoff chase before Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension anyway.

It would be worth it for Tampa Bay to try and land Hunt in the hopes of recapturing his Pro Bowl excellence from 2017. When he ran for over 1,300 yards, gained another 455 threw the air and 11 total touchdowns.

Jarvis Landry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CPA26_0iqKkW0700
Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It looks like it could be a lost season for the New Orleans Saints after dropping to 2-5 after a Thursday night defeat to the Arizona Cardinals . It likely means the team starts to move a few expandable talents with value so they can gain some draft capital for next April. One of those players could be wideout Jarvis Landry.

The former Dolphins and Browns star was a late offseason free-agent addition and has not risen beyond a WR3 with Michael Thomas healthy and rookie Chris Olave off to a strong start. While Landry isn’t the player that earned five trips to the Pro Bowl anymore, he is still a threat in the passing game and could fill the need left by Cole Beasley following his retirement.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews 'Smell' News

Erin Andrews revealed the best "smelling" player in the National Football League on her podcast. It's a Chiefs star, but it's not Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is the league's best-smelling player, according to the FOX NFL sideline reporter and podcast co-host. Fans need to know what...
KANSAS CITY, MO
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

CeeDee Lamb Not Happy With What Dak Prescott Did Sunday

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys offense broke out against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Dallas topped Chicago, 49-29, to improve to 6-2 on the regular season. Prescott had a couple of big runs on Sunday, including one for a touchdown and a long rush for a first down. CeeDee...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Bills Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Call

The Buffalo Bills were linked to former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, prior to his trade to the San Francisco 49ers. While the Bills missed out on the All-Pro running back, they're reportedly interested in another. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reports that the Bills have called the Saints about...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman, Cowboys News

Earlier this week, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman told TMZ that his former team needs to make a trade for a wide receiver. "I do know you better have some offense in today's NFL if you're gonna win games," the Hall of Fame QB told TMZ. "The way you have offense is you have weapons and you gotta have more than one or two."
The Spun

Chiefs Running Back Announces He Wants To Be Released

In an effort to bolster their running game, the Kansas City Chiefs signed Ronald Jones in the offseason. And yet, he hasn't received any playing time this season. Jones, a former second-round pick out of USC, has not been able to crack Kansas City's rotation at running back. Clyde Edwards-Helaire,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kenny Pickett Unhappy News

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a very bad team this year. Pittsburgh dropped to 2-6 on the season following Sunday's blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett isn't happy. "It's insane to keep doing the same things over and over and expect something different," Pickett said of his...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson's London Pregame Outfit Went Viral

Russell Wilson isn't having a great time in London, as the Broncos are trailing the Jaguars, 10-0, in the first half. However, the star quarterback is trending for his pregame outfit on Sunday. The NFL quarterback rocked a Liverpool kit ahead of his team's game in London. Wilson has serious...
thecomeback.com

Derek Carr gets brutally honest about Raiders shutout loss

The Las Vegas Raiders could not have played much worse on offense during Sunday afternoon’s contest against the New Orleans Saints as the team was shut out in the game, losing by a final score of 24-0. Quarterback Derek Carr had a particularly poor performance, and he had plenty to say about it on Sunday afternoon.
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Chain On "College GameDay"

Deion Sanders showed up to the set of "College GameDay" shining this morning. Coach Prime made sure to make a statement with ESPN's first visit to Jackson State, rocking a pair of chains that caught the eyes of viewers; especially his diamond-encrusted pendant of the Tigers' stadium:. The football world...
Sporting News

Who is Josh Allen's girlfriend? Meet Brittany Williams, Bills QB's family friend, college sweetheart and pilates instructor

Josh Allen has been in the public eye a lot more amid his sterling performance over the last few seasons. Most recently, the 2022 MVP frontrunner was seen attending one of the Padres-Phillies games in the NLCS during the Bills bye week. Many were intrigued by the story of Allen's Padres fandom while others wondered with whom he was at the game.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Packers, Bills Game Ejection

A Green Bay Packers player has been ejected from Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Packers first round draft pick Quay Walker was tossed from Sunday night's game against the Bills. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach on the sideline. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach during an incident...
GREEN BAY, WI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

82K+
Followers
62K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy