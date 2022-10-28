ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Moose on the Loose in South Dakota City Avoids Capture for a Week

A moose is on the loose in Rapid City, South Dakota, and she’s been leading residents and officials on a wild, weeklong chase. The cow moose seemingly came out of nowhere, and no one can quite figure out how or why she’s laid roots in Rapid City. Mike Klosowski, a regional wildlife supervisor with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (SDGFP), said that there is a very small population living about 50 miles away in the Black Hills. However, the state’s climate is typically too hot for moose. Furthermore, he’s never seen a moose migrate so far—or on its own.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Moose visits Rapid City garden center

RAPID CITY, S.D.(KELO) — A Rapid City garden center had an unexpected shopper earlier this week. The Plantsmyth tells KELOLAND News that the moose showed up at the nursery around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and stuck around until 1:30 that afternoon. In a post on Facebook, The Plantsmyth says...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Palmer Gulch wildfire continues to burn in the Black Elk Wilderness

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The last update on the Palmer Gulch Fire put the size at 50 acres but a more accurate mapping may change that. Due to the fire, the Palmer Creek Road is closed now through at least tomorrow. The Palmer Creek Trail is also closed to the public. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place, prohibiting all aircraft (including drones) from flying within the TFR. There are no evacuations in place.
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Rogue moose takes up residence in Rapid City

A rogue moose is on the lam in Rapid City. Since taking up residence, she’s led residents on a weeklong wild moose chase. While seeming to enjoy the amenities of Rapid City, wildlife officials aren’t certain where precisely this moose came from. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

DEADWEIRD: Here’s what’s happening during Deadwood’s two-day Halloween event

DEADWOOD, S.D. – Things are getting weird in Deadwood this weekend. The two-day event Deadweird begins Friday night and for all of the night events you must be 21 or older. “It’s incredible what people will bring to the event,” Sarah Kryger, event coordinator of the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce, said. “Your alter ego comes out and you could be somebody else for one night. That’s why I love it because I could be someone different every year.”
DEADWOOD, SD
newscenter1.tv

Check out the plans for the new upgrades coming to Sioux Park

RAPID CITY, S.D.– It’s out with the old and in with the new for the playground at Sioux Park. Starting Monday the playground will be closed as city crews replace aging equipment. Officials say the existing equipment, now approaching 30 years old, has gotten to the point where parts have become hard to replace.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: Palmer Gulch fire estimated at 66 acres

UPDATE (7 p.m.): The Palmer Gulch fire is now estimated at 66 acres, according to a release from Great Plains Fire Information. No evacuations are in place due to the fire and the Palmer Creek Road is expected to remain closed until at least Sunday, after it is deemed safe for the public.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Officials warn of scam in western South Dakota

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in western South Dakota are warning residents of a phone scam. People have reported, according to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, receiving calls where the scammer claims to be a Pennington County deputy or a federal agent. Officials say the caller...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Can we expect the warm weather to continue for this week?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into November!. The first half of the week will see well above average temperatures and plenty of sun! A fairly potent system is expected to move through the area on Thursday, dropping the temperatures significantly. However, we’ll se a slight recovery by the weekend, before another system will pass through, dropping the temperatures again.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: October 23-28

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City man accused of strangling sister pleads not guilty in court

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A 28-year-old man accused of first-degree manslaughter in the death of his sister pleaded not guilty in a Pennington County court on Friday. Nicklaus Ray Houchin of Rapid City was arrested on September 22 after getting into an altercation with his 31-year-old sister, Danielle Houchin, which allegedly resulted in Nicklaus strangling her. The duo were part of a larger group that were allegedly drinking and driving around delivering food for an app-based food delivery service. Rapid City Police say the incident occurred while the group was picking up food at a restaurant on Endeavor Boulevard, and they then drove to 1415 Eglin Street with Danielle unconscious in the backseat before calling 9-1-1.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Lawrence Co. P&Z talks ordinance changes

DEADWOOD — In her report to the Lawrence County Commission Oct. 11, Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Administrator Amber Vogt presented proposed ordinance changes for P&Z to discuss further, complete with a proposed work schedule and targeted date of adoption in April or May 2023. In regard to Subdivision Regulations,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy