newscenter1.tv
Residents share their favorite Halloween memories before the big night
RAPID CITY, S.D.– From getting your costume together to the end-of-the-night candy haul, Halloween is a time for kids of all ages to have a good time. And ahead of the holiday, some residents shared their favorite memories of years past at Hart Ranch’s Trunk-or-Treat. Kicking off the...
Moose on the Loose in South Dakota City Avoids Capture for a Week
A moose is on the loose in Rapid City, South Dakota, and she’s been leading residents and officials on a wild, weeklong chase. The cow moose seemingly came out of nowhere, and no one can quite figure out how or why she’s laid roots in Rapid City. Mike Klosowski, a regional wildlife supervisor with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (SDGFP), said that there is a very small population living about 50 miles away in the Black Hills. However, the state’s climate is typically too hot for moose. Furthermore, he’s never seen a moose migrate so far—or on its own.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City’s recent moose visitor makes appearance in two more locations
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City was recently greeted by a moose on Wednesday, October 19. This week, the moose made appearances at Knecht Home Center and Western Dakota Technical College. Western Dakota Tech:. Knecht Home Center:. If you have any pictures of moose sightings in the area, make...
newscenter1.tv
Need a Halloween costume? Check out these last minute clever and “punny” ideas
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Not every costume has to break the bank. If you still haven’t figured out what to wear to the Halloween party of the year, check out these easy, DIY, last-minute ideas. Gallery: Great last minute costume ideas. You can’t go wrong with this classic...
KEVN
Having an ‘a-maize-ing’ time at the Black Hills corn maze, pumpkin patch
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Fall bucket lists often include a bonfire, carving a pumpkin, and checking out a corn maze. The Spearfish Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze includes the best of both worlds: a scavenger hunt during the day and a haunted corn maze at night. Check out the interview above to learn more.
KELOLAND TV
Moose visits Rapid City garden center
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KELO) — A Rapid City garden center had an unexpected shopper earlier this week. The Plantsmyth tells KELOLAND News that the moose showed up at the nursery around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and stuck around until 1:30 that afternoon. In a post on Facebook, The Plantsmyth says...
newscenter1.tv
Halloween themed things to do in and around Rapid City this weekend
Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these spooky and not-so-spooky events in and around Rapid City. Show off that amazing D.I.Y. costume you’ve been working super hard on for the last couple of weeks. October 29, starts at 6 PM (link) The Haunting of...
newscenter1.tv
Looking for a new pair of skis? Black Hills Regional Ski for Light is holding their annual Ski Swap this weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Black Hills Regional Ski for Light is holding its annual Ski Swap at The Monument, with the first consignment starting tonight. tarting with the first consignment tonight,. Here are some things to know about the event:. What is the Ski Swap?. The Ski Swap is...
KEVN
Palmer Gulch wildfire continues to burn in the Black Elk Wilderness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The last update on the Palmer Gulch Fire put the size at 50 acres but a more accurate mapping may change that. Due to the fire, the Palmer Creek Road is closed now through at least tomorrow. The Palmer Creek Trail is also closed to the public. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place, prohibiting all aircraft (including drones) from flying within the TFR. There are no evacuations in place.
sdpb.org
Rogue moose takes up residence in Rapid City
A rogue moose is on the lam in Rapid City. Since taking up residence, she’s led residents on a weeklong wild moose chase. While seeming to enjoy the amenities of Rapid City, wildlife officials aren’t certain where precisely this moose came from. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks...
newscenter1.tv
DEADWEIRD: Here’s what’s happening during Deadwood’s two-day Halloween event
DEADWOOD, S.D. – Things are getting weird in Deadwood this weekend. The two-day event Deadweird begins Friday night and for all of the night events you must be 21 or older. “It’s incredible what people will bring to the event,” Sarah Kryger, event coordinator of the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce, said. “Your alter ego comes out and you could be somebody else for one night. That’s why I love it because I could be someone different every year.”
KELOLAND TV
Shots-fired at Halloween event; fatal rollover; Wildfire in Pennington County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A report of shots-fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday morning. Multiple officers...
KEVN
Rapid City could become home for Ukrainian refugees
The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN.
newscenter1.tv
Check out the plans for the new upgrades coming to Sioux Park
RAPID CITY, S.D.– It’s out with the old and in with the new for the playground at Sioux Park. Starting Monday the playground will be closed as city crews replace aging equipment. Officials say the existing equipment, now approaching 30 years old, has gotten to the point where parts have become hard to replace.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Palmer Gulch fire estimated at 66 acres
UPDATE (7 p.m.): The Palmer Gulch fire is now estimated at 66 acres, according to a release from Great Plains Fire Information. No evacuations are in place due to the fire and the Palmer Creek Road is expected to remain closed until at least Sunday, after it is deemed safe for the public.
KELOLAND TV
Officials warn of scam in western South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in western South Dakota are warning residents of a phone scam. People have reported, according to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, receiving calls where the scammer claims to be a Pennington County deputy or a federal agent. Officials say the caller...
newscenter1.tv
Can we expect the warm weather to continue for this week?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into November!. The first half of the week will see well above average temperatures and plenty of sun! A fairly potent system is expected to move through the area on Thursday, dropping the temperatures significantly. However, we’ll se a slight recovery by the weekend, before another system will pass through, dropping the temperatures again.
newscenter1.tv
NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: October 23-28
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City man accused of strangling sister pleads not guilty in court
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A 28-year-old man accused of first-degree manslaughter in the death of his sister pleaded not guilty in a Pennington County court on Friday. Nicklaus Ray Houchin of Rapid City was arrested on September 22 after getting into an altercation with his 31-year-old sister, Danielle Houchin, which allegedly resulted in Nicklaus strangling her. The duo were part of a larger group that were allegedly drinking and driving around delivering food for an app-based food delivery service. Rapid City Police say the incident occurred while the group was picking up food at a restaurant on Endeavor Boulevard, and they then drove to 1415 Eglin Street with Danielle unconscious in the backseat before calling 9-1-1.
Black Hills Pioneer
Lawrence Co. P&Z talks ordinance changes
DEADWOOD — In her report to the Lawrence County Commission Oct. 11, Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Administrator Amber Vogt presented proposed ordinance changes for P&Z to discuss further, complete with a proposed work schedule and targeted date of adoption in April or May 2023. In regard to Subdivision Regulations,...
